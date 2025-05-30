Share this with a friend!

Alex Perez is back for another Patreon/Discord Q&A! This time, Alex answers questions about Marvel Studio’s projects for the X-Men, Young Avengers/Champions, The Eternals, Rhodey, future MCU teams, Marvel at SDCC and More!

X-Men

Jay Pal: Hi Alex, I hope you are doing well. I have two questions in relation to the X-Men who are coming to the MCU. I am happy we are getting the original OG X-Men cast members in the upcoming Avengers movies (such as Professor X, Magneto, Cyclops, Mystique, Nightcrawler, Beast and Gambit). However, I am bummed that none of the other rumoured X-Men members (like Storm, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Deadpool, X-23 and Colossus) were confirmed. Do you know if any of these characters will ever appear in the upcoming Avengers movies?

Alex Perez: Oh yeah. 100%.

Jay Pal: With the X-Men being fully included in the MCU, which comic book storylines do you think Marvel Studios would adapt in future X-Men projects going forward?

Alex Perez: There are a couple I have in mind. However, based on what I have commented and heard, all signs point to Mr. Sinister, Essex, Senator Kelly and Bolivar Trask being the first antagonist elements they’d want to use for the first X-Men film.

Tom Daniel: Do you have any information on The X-Men casting grid, like what are the names that Marvel is considering or looking at right now because we are starting to see some of the names being thrown around on the Internet?

Alex Perez: Oh, I have no clue about that.

Din Djarin: Hey Alex, with the mutants incoming with the X-men getting a film, do you think a film centered around Magneto and his brotherhood is possible?

Alex Perez: I’d like one, but I really wouldn’t know.

Young Avengers / Champions

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan: With it being reported by several sources and also basically confirmed in Thunderbolts* that in Avengers: Doomsday there will be multiple teams, is it likely we get the Young Avengers assemble/partly assemble together (I’m thinking Kamala, Kate, Cassie, Riri, maybe America and then some non-YA characters supporting the team like Clint (cuz Kate connection) and Scott (Cassie connection) and have those as one of the Doomsday teams,

Alex Perez: Yeah, that will happen.

MYAH: Hello Alex (and Lizzie!), hope you are well! You two are the best. A while back, during Agatha All Along, there were rumors about a potential future “Wiccan” show? Do you think that show is going to happen/is it still being developed?

Do you think Marvel plans to sneak any surprise projects in before the Secret Wars release? Maybe Champions?

Alex Perez: I really wouldn’t know at this moment, but it’s possible. Also, yeah, the Wiccan show, to my understanding, was about him and Agatha finding Tommy. Not sure if they’re going to switch it up and just use that for a Champions’ storyline instead.

cosmicriver: Hi Alex and Lizzie, thanks for doing this Q&A. In which project do you believe Wiccan/Billy Kaplan played by Joe Locke will reunite with his twin brother Tommy, whether that is Avengers: Doomsday, or the White Vision series, or perhaps the eventual Champions project?

Alex Perez: Ooof. I think Champions would be the safest bet.

Miscellaneous (mostly Marvel Studios) questions

Dom D*: Hi Alex, recently a WSJ article about Marvel Studios was published, with part of it talking about how certain storylines and characters will be restricted to the TV shows and vice versa. Just curious to know your thoughts on how that could affect crossovers in the future (Champions, Born Again, etc.)

Alex Perez: I mean, that’s basically what Marvel Studios is doing now. Sure, there are storylines that are basically isolated and will likely have no impact on the overall story of the saga except to set up the character of that show for the next possible appearance in a movie; but aside from that, I don’t see them making shows just for the sake of making the show and not connecting it to the larger MCU anymore.

qncycharles: Hey Alex, hope all is well. Since Marvel wants Kevin [Feige] to focus on movies and Brad [Winderbaum] on TV, does that mean the big crossovers between film and television is over?

Alex Perez: Absolutely not. Nova is an example.

Max Zengerink: Now that the Netflix actors seem to be coming back, do you know if there’s any chance we’ll see someone from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. again? Especially Daisy Johnson?

Alex Perez: No comment.

joshua: Hi Alex. It might be a bit far out still, but have you started to hear anything about Marvel’s plans for SDCC?

Alex Perez: I have heard Marvel will return for SDCC, but I don’t expect them to make it a grand spectacle like they normally do with Phase reveals. I think that the main focus for Marvel at SDCC will be to promote their new film, Fantastic Four: The First Steps, which coincidentally drops around the same time as SDCC this year. I’d also expect looks at Wonder Man, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 and VisionQuest, and an additional first look, possibly maybe even a teaser of Avengers: Doomsday.

They have also had this additional animation panel they do the day before their appearance at Hall H, and I expect to see some stuff on Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies and X-Men ‘97 S2. Spider-Man: Brand New Day could be an outlier that’s still unsure on how it might appear, but that would have to be in coordination with Sony. Aside from that, I don’t really see them going ahead and talking about stuff for their next saga because they want the focus to be about Phase 6.

heyemoboi: Are the Eternals done for? Were the rumors of an anime sequel false?

Alex Perez: The Eternals are not done for. There’ll be more about it in the next saga.

RedGyarados2010: What does the future hold for Abomination? Considering we last saw him with Wong, could he be allied with Wong’s group moving forward?

Alex Perez: I actually don’t know.

laser_gum: Will they ever expand on War Machine’s story? Like the whole Skrull thing and stuff and would that all happen after Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: At this point, probably not. I mean we’re about to head into Doomsday with a Rhodey who hasn’t been in his armor in a really long time and definitely has PTSD about getting into the armor again, which was something that they were planning to explore in Armor Wars. Not sure what they plan to do now because I’m not even sure he’s in Doomsday.

Tom Daniel: As of right now, is Marvel still going to make another movie to release between Doomsday and Secret Wars because beside Spider-Man 4, there’s still another untitled slot for a Marvel Studios theatrical project?

Alex Perez: The date is available, but I don’t think they have anything planned.

Din Djarin: Hey Alex, have you heard anything regarding other possible characters/projects that are in the more dark/supernatural corner of the universe?

Alex Perez: Oh yes. That’s definitely coming in the next saga.

rapsfan: Marvel has 1 untitled movie slot for November 2026, and 3 in 2027. What could those movies be?

Alex Perez: The November 2026 date has recently been removed. For July 2027, the untitled film could be for a number of things, but it could likely be a date Marvel Studios is holding in case they wish to push back Spider-Man: Brand New Day towards that slot. Another option I heard is that they want to build a movie set around Battleworld and that could quite frankly be any plot. Doctor Strange 3, World War Hulk and so. So we’ll have to wait and see.

That’s it for Alex Perez’s May 2025 Q&A!

