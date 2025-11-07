4 min read

Times are tough. It seems like the whole world is in the toilet. This book won’t fix that, but maybe some wise words from Deadpool will keep you from swirling around the drain. In Deadpool’s Affirmations: Feel Yourself to Heal Yourself by Rob Kutner and Marvel, everyone’s favorite merc with a mouth uses that mouth to help lift us up, with a little Wade Wilson flair. This book isn’t for everyone, but if you’re the right kind of special, this book will make your day, every day.

[Note: While I am reviewing this novel independently and honestly, it should be noted that it has been provided to me by Random House Worlds for the purpose of this review. Warning: My review of Deadpool’s Affirmations contains some spoilers!]

Daily affirmations from… Deadpool?

I know what you’re thinking, I thought it too at first: who would want daily affirmations from Deadpool? I mean, his general persona doesn’t exactly scream peace and tranquility, which is what most people associate with this kind of book. But then I remembered that daily affirmations can also be about confidence, and Deadpool has that in spades. Not to mention, Deadpool actually does have a nice side; it just tends to be overlooked because it’s always covered in blood… so I thought, “Okay, maybe this makes sense.”

I picked up the book and looked a little closer. The cover has the basic affirmation look down. The background is a tranquil nature scene. Mountains are covered in pine trees, and a lake mirrors the whole beautiful look. Deadpool is in the middle flashing two big thumbs up (yes, they’re his thumbs; I double-checked) and possibly smiling (you can’t tell with the mask). Time to feel all warm and fuzzy.

Then I opened the book and read the first affirmation: “You are truly beautiful on the inside, as I shall soon prove with my katana.*” Ah, yes, that sounded like Deadpool. Then the next one: “Every day and in every way you are getting better, not unlike the stumps that used to be my second through fourth left toes after I called Wolverine “Sir Pointyhair*.” Oh yeah, definitely Deadpool. Now it all makes sense.

The further I read in the book, the more I got it. The book is full of affirmations, but they all have that distinctive Deadpool flavor. The illustrations all match the general goofy Deadpool vibe too.

Great for a laugh, and for fans of the merc with a mouth

Deadpool isn’t for everyone. His humor is a special brand that you either love or hate. This book is perfect for someone who really loves Deadpool’s humor. The affirmations will make them feel better. Plus, they’ll make them laugh, which is even better.

Now this isn’t the kind of book that you’re going to sit down and read straight through. I mean, you could, but it wouldn’t really have the right impact, and it would probably feel like a little much by the end, even if you really, really like Deadpool.

Instead, this book is meant to be used like all daily affirmations books: read one each day and repeat it to yourself throughout the day to let it really sink in. Or when you need a little inspiration, pick the book up, flip to a random page, and get a dose of wisdom from Wade Wilson.

Fans of Deadpool will really get a kick out of the bite-sized daily bits of Deadpool. The childish pictures pair perfectly with the affirmations. And the affirmations themselves are interesting combinations of real wisdom with that trademark inappropriate humor that only the merc with the mouth can dole out.

Final thoughts on Deadpool’s Affirmations: Feel Yourself to Heal Yourself

While Deadpool’s Affirmations: Feel Yourself to Heal Yourself is never going to be a classic taught in high schools around the world, I can see it becoming a popular book among Deadpool fans. And not just popular in the “I have to have it” way, but popular in the “I actually use this every day” way.

Daily affirmation books are nice to have around; they can help you grow as a person and become more satisfied with your life. I’m not sure Deadpool’s version will accomplish that, but it will make you smile every day and enhance your life in little ways, like when you remember your affirmation on the bus and start laughing to yourself out of nowhere, so people back up, and you get the seat to yourself. It’s really the little things that matter.

Deadpool’s Affirmations: Feel Yourself to Heal Yourself is available just in time for the holiday season and will make a great gift for that special Deadpool fan in your life. Start reading today and remember, “Believe in yourself, and your ability to cause maximum mayhem*.”

My rating for this book: 7/10

[Note:* All quotes above are affirmations from Deadpool’s Affirmations: Feel Yourself to Heal Yourself by Rob Kutner]

