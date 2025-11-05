Game Review: ‘Battlefield 6’ is A Blast to Play

10 min read

Battlefield 6 is the latest military arcade shooter in the long-standing Battlefield series developed by Battlefield Studios and published by Electronic Arts. While the largest focus of this review will be about the multiplayer mode where you battle alongside squad and teammates, I also played the single-player campaign.

In addition to reviewing the content that was initially available upon release, I’ll also be covering the latest season 1 content that became available on October 28, 2025. Based on the 85 hours that I’ve played of Battlefield 6, I think fans of the series will be pleased by what this game does, and if this is your first time playing a Battlefield game, you are going to have a great time.

Battlefield 6, while a follow-up to the critically mixed Battlefield 2042, is a return to a more streamlined formula that I haven’t experienced since Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4. You’ve got the four classes of Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon, and some of the returning modes are Rush, Conquest, Domination, Team Deathmatch, and more. There are newer modes like Escalation, Strikepoint, Battle Royale, and Gauntlet, with the latter two being part of the free-to-play release called REDSEC. Battlefield 6 is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and through PC on Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA App.

The story mode of Battlefield 6

Before I get into the meat of the game, which is the multiplayer mode, I wanted to go over my experience with the single-player story campaign. When I loaded up the single player campaign, I was caught off guard because it appeared that the game had crashed, but in reality Battlefield 6 opened up a separate app window and had to load shaders and run everything independent of the main app.

The single-player experience is much more detailed and beautiful than the standard multiplayer experience. This includes greater vistas, diffusion lighting, and even the destructibility of buildings and structures is more impressive than what is available in multiplayer.

The premise of the single-player campaign is that you are part of the US military in a joint coalition with NATO facing off against the newer private military forces known as Pax Armata. After a brief introduction and discussion among your squadmates, Pax Armata attacks the NATO forces, and you’re immediately thrust into the action.

While the game gives you a sense of urgency, you can take your time going through the missions and just take in the surroundings. You can even collect the dog tags and trophies that, in turn, can reward you with unlocks for the multiplayer mode.

Throughout the story of the Battlefield 6 single-player campaign, you’ll uncover a plot by the US Government being behind the events leading to the creation of Pax Armata. I know it’s popular to dogpile negativity on the single-player campaigns in these games, which is warranted based on previous Battlefield campaigns, but I was excited for each new mission, objective, and story beat.

The actors they chose for the main roles were standouts to me, and while I did not like the exposition dumps and the way they were written, the performances felt believable. As you continue your journey, you’ll visit regions from all over the world that include Cairo, Tajikistan, New York City, and a few other locations.

With finding the collectibles and unlocking trophies, the whole experience takes about six to seven hours, depending on the difficulty you chose at the beginning.

Overall, I would say I enjoyed the single-player campaign, while I also can acknowledge it’s not as good as the campaigns from the two Battlefield: Bad Company games, and story campaigns in these games aren’t for everyone. If any of this sounds interesting to you, definitely check out the story mode.

Multiplayer is where it’s at

Everyone that gets Battlefield 6 is here for the team-based combat that is the multiplayer mode. You’ve got modes ranging from capturing, destroying, and defending objectives, eliminating the other teams and more.

My personal favorite mode among the Battlefield games has always been the classic Rush mode. In Rush, attackers are on a mission to destroy enemy M-Com placements where you need to make it to the objective, activate the bombs, and defend it until they blow up and move on to the next set of M-Coms. The defending team in Rush needs to defend the M-Coms from blowing up. While this sounds easier said than done, a well-coordinated team should be adequate to defend those same objectives.

Another staple that appears in Battlefield 6 is the large-scale battle mode Conquest. In this mode the opposing teams must capture and hold more objective points than the other team, causing said opposing team to lose an ever-counting-down meter known as tickets. Once a team’s ticket amount reaches zero, the team with the higher number is declared the victor.

Out of all the large-scale battle modes that are available in Battlefield 6, Conquest is easily my favorite. That being said, the new mode Escalation that was added to Battlefield 6 is becoming a close second of the larger-scale battle modes for my game playing preferences.

Escalation is very similar in style to Conquest in that you still must see which team can hold more objective points, but whichever team has a majority will need to watch the meter at the top that fills up. Once the meter has filled up for whichever team holds more objectives, a point will be added to that team, and one of the objectives will be removed from the map, reducing the amount of points to capture. Escalation mode is this way until one team has obtained three points and is thus declared the winner.

Of course, if large-scale maps with tanks, helicopters, planes, and larger team sizes are not your thing, then there are much smaller-scale modes waiting for you. Some of the smaller modes are Domination, King of the Hill, Squad Deathmatch, and a new mode available with Season 1 called Strikepoint.

Out of all of these modes, the one that I find to be the standout is Domination. In this mode, there are three objective points that must be captured in a small-scale map. As long as your team is on an objective, it will capture relatively quickly compared to capturing an objective in Conquest. As you hold more objectives, each team wants to control more of these to earn 200 points to win the match.

The same goes for King of the Hill, with one objective being unlocked at a time, and if your team is the singular team holding a point, you’ll be able to reach the goal of 250 points in no time. The great thing about Domination and King of the Hill is that these matches are fairly quick, taking about eight to ten minutes on average to complete.

The newest mode that is currently available for Battlefield 6 at the time of this review is called Strikepoint. Strikepoint has two squads of four players each competing against each other for control of one central objective. There are a total of 11 rounds, and whichever team gets six wins per game, they have claimed victory for the match.

Each player only gets one life, and what I found out helps a lot is to have one or two Support players because the medics can quickly revive a downed teammate. If you are unable to revive a teammate, it is either that their revive timer has run out or another player has done a takedown and eliminated your teammate before they could be resurrected. Once a player dies, they cannot redeploy until the next round. I find this mode to be frantic, but if you have a team that can communicate with each other, then this mode can be really fun!

The final modes I want to quickly cover as part of the new Battlefield 6 season 1 lineup are the Battle Royale and Gauntlet modes. Fortunately, if you’ve played a Battle Royale as part of a different game, you’ll find familiar ground.

In Battle Royale, you’ll have a team of either two or four players dropping in via parachute onto a large map filled with unique layouts. As you land, your first objective should be to find weapons and eliminate any enemies around you, all while trying to stay within the ring of fire.

Gauntlet mode involves teams of four being deployed to a random point in the same map used as part of Battle Royale. This time the objective will change between rounds, where you’ll have some rounds that will have other win conditions, such as destroying M-Coms, a King of the Hill-like mode, and an assortment of other objectives.

Battlefield 6 is great fun so far

I have had so much fun in my time so far with Battlefield 6. I’ve played with random people, friends, and even loved ones, and I never get tired of all the different modes that this game has to offer.

Not only that, but I’ve had exactly zero technical issues, as the game doesn’t really feel all that demanding, and it doesn’t have high system requirements (that can be found at the bottom of the Steam page). I’ve been slowly progressing in leveling up each weapon to unlock new attachments and accessories, leveling up my rank for new weapons and ways to customize the look of said weapons, and honing my skills on each mode as I play more and more.

Regarding the new season 1 and the accompanying Battle Pass. I have no qualms about a game having a Battle Pass, especially a game that I love and enjoy as much as Battlefield 6. However, I can completely understand why many gamers out there don’t agree with Battle Passes being an additional cost on the already high price of $69.99 for a triple-A game. While there are a lot of cosmetic and other bonuses unlocked for the paid tier on the Battle Pass, there are some free tiers for those who opt out of paying up to $24.99 that comes with the pass and extra perks.

Final thoughts on Battlefield 6

At this point, you’ve probably come to the conclusion that I recommend this game, and that is exactly what I am doing. I have not always had the best experiences with previous Battlefield titles, but something about Battlefield 6 hits me in all the right spots.

It’s engaging, addicting, and just so much fun. Every day since release I have played this game because when I wake up in the mornings I am itching to do a few matches here and there. I wouldn’t say it’s a problem because I still very much take time for myself and play other games, but this game has really reinvigorated my desire to play competitive games.

This game isn’t perfect, mind you, because there are moments I feel like I’m not good enough with getting eliminated and redeploying only to get taken out by an enemy almost immediately. Heck, my ratio of taking down enemies versus dying isn’t great, but my time playing as Support has been beneficial to my team and to myself.

My rating for this game: 4/5

If you’re a fan of some of the earlier games before Battlefield 1, then I firmly believe that Battlefield 6 is for you. If you’re on the fence about purchasing this title, I would wait for it to go on sale; however, with reportedly over seven million copies already being sold, I’m not entirely sure if that’s going to happen any time soon.

Until something dramatic happens to Battlefield 6 that makes it unplayable, I’m probably going to put at least another 85 hours into this game, if not more than that. I hope that if you decide to purchase it because of this review, you have a wonderful time because I have so far!

