Book Review: ‘Royal Gambit’ by Daniel O’Malley

Many of us believe in the famous “men in black”, mysterious government agents that deal with things beyond the scope of normal life. In Royal Gambit, author Daniel O’Malley introduces us to the British version of the men in black, the Checquy. But in a further twist, the Checquy doesn’t just handle X-files, its agents are pulled from those very cases!

Now the Checquy has one of its biggest cases ever: a member of the royal family has been struck down by an unknown supernatural assassin. With no motive, no clues, and no leads, the Checquy is up against the wall. Then the bodies start piling up. They need to figure out what’s happening and fast, because anyone could be next.

[Note: While I am reviewing this novel independently and honestly, it should be noted that it has been provided to me by Little, Brown and Company for the purpose of this review. Warning: My review of Royal Gambit contains some spoilers!]

The Checquy employ a different kind of secret agent in Royal Gambit

The idea of a whole government agency filled with superpowered secret agents is pretty interesting. Especially since their powers aren’t the run-of-the-mill telepathy, telekinesis, flying, and superstrength that we’re used to seeing. Instead, the Checquy is filled with agents that can turn into dinosaurs and trees, peer back in time, shoot out acidic snot, and other odd talents.

Alix is one of those agents. At the tender age of six she developed the ability to shatter bones with a single touch. The Checquy swooped in and claimed her, and she’s had little control of her life since. But Alix is extra special; she’s a member of the British aristocracy. And it just so happens that the princess is the same age as Alix. The Checquy saw a great opportunity to have an agent close to Princess Louise that no one would suspect, so she became friends with the princess, just in case something ever happened.

And then something terrible happens. Louise’s older brother, the crown prince, dies mysteriously, leaving her as the heir apparent. When it becomes obvious that the prince died from supernatural causes, the Checquy becomes involved, and Alix is activated as both a bodyguard for Louise and an investigator into the prince’s death.

But there’s nothing to go on in the investigation of the prince’s death. And Louise isn’t too happy about having Alix forced upon her (she doesn’t yet know about the Checquy or Alix’s powers). Alix is stuck in an impossible position between competing loyalties and deadly adversaries. Can she figure out what is going on before it’s too late?

An exciting, humorous, action-packed mystery

It’s rather difficult to put Royal Gambit into one genre. At its most basic level, it is a murder-mystery. But it also has the supernatural angle. O’Malley throws in plenty of action. And there’s the female friendship commentary. Oh, and a look at classism. And a dissection of nepotism and its effects. Plus a healthy dose of humor. Really, it has a little bit of everything.

That might sound a little overwhelming, but O’Malley manages to mix it all together really well. The result is a fast-paced adventure with a captivating mystery that keeps you laughing. Alix is an excellent main character. She’s born to wealth and privilege but is treated like a servant. Because of this she remains a very relatable character. Some of the other characters aren’t so likable, but they’re meant to be that way. And their meanness towards Alix just makes the reader feel for Alix even more.

Daniel O’Malley’s new book is part of a collection, but can stand alone

Royal Gambit is actually O’Malley’s fourth book to feature the Checquy. The nice thing is that you don’t have to read the first three to enjoy Royal Gambit (full disclosure, I haven’t read any of the previous books, and it didn’t impact my enjoyment of Royal Gambit in the slightest).

Daniel O’Malley writes his Checquy books in such a way that you are entering the same universe each time, but not continuing the same story. This means jumping in at book four won’t leave you disoriented and confused. It also means that when you finish book four, you’ll probably want to go back and read books one, two, and three. I certainly do!

Royal Gambit is a perfect summer read

I know, everyone is always going on about steamy summer romances. But those are predictable and boring. We all know what’s going to happen: the heroine is going to go meet some super hot guy who is also the most sensitive man to ever walk the Earth, extremely rich, and amazing in bed. After he completely sweeps her off her feet she’ll have some stupid reason she can’t be with him and try to avoid him. But he’ll patiently wait until she realizes that they’re destined to be together and comes running back to him, where he waits with open arms. BORING!

Royal Gambit has zero romance in it. Like none. Not even for side characters, let alone for Alix. And it’s so much better because of that. A fun, action-packed mystery that keeps you guessing and laughing the whole time is so much better than a canned romance.

My rating for this book: 9/10

Skip the silly soft-core and read Royal Gambit by Daniel O’Malley while lounging by the pool this summer. Trust me, you’ll thank me!

