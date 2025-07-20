‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ is Bloody Good Fun!

6 min read

Everyone has secrets that they’ll take to their graves, right? Those bits of information that are too delicate to ever utter out loud in the world. Events that perhaps bind us through trauma, never to be mentioned again. Things we’d do just about anything to forget, even though they’ll haunt us for the rest of our lives. Those living in South Port are burdened with secrets such as this, as I Know What You Did Last Summer returns to theaters!

It’s been almost three decades since audiences were first brought into the world of this slasher franchise, and the time has finally come to dip our toes back into the cold waters of South Port. With director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s (Someone Great, Do Revenge) vision and a story from Sam Lansky (I Wish You All the Best), I Know What You Did Last Summer is some of the most fun I’ve had in a horror film.

Blending the rich history of this franchise with new blood, I Know What You Did Last Summer invigorates the genre with a mix of humor and horror. Thinking of checking this summer slasher out but want to know a bit more about it first? Continue on… but only at your own risk… you never know who’s watching.

[Warning: light spoilers and impressions from I Know What You Did Last Summer are below!]

History repeats itself in I Know What You Did Last Summer

It’s been 27 years since the events of the original I Know What You Did Last Summer, and it feels like those living in South Port are doing everything in their power to forget it. What was once a working town has turned into a destination for the rich and famous. Gone are the fishermen, replaced by yachts and mansions. Although things have changed in the coastal city, certain aspects remain the same, such as a group of young adults who make a life-changing decision.

Coming together for Danica Richards’ (Madelyn Cline) engagement party to Teddy Spencer (Tyriq Withers), five friends decide to take a drive, ultimately resulting in tragedy. As a truck veers off a cliff due to the actions of one of the five, the group of friends panics and flees the scene of the crime. With a call to Teddy’s father, who seems to own the entire city at this point, they look to put this behind them; however, as those who are avid horror fans already know, you can’t keep secrets like this buried.

A year later, the five friends are settling into their new reality, with some moving on more easily than others. When reunited once again for yet another celebration, Danica receives a note that changes the lives of these people forever: “I know what you did last summer.” Just like that, Danica, Teddy, Ava (Chase Sui Wonders), Milo (Jonah Hauer-King), and Stevie (Sarah Pidgeon) are thrown into a world of murder, as the mysterious fisherman makes his return to South Port, looking for justice, and this group is on the hook for it.

As bodies begin piling up, Ava and the rest of her friends begin looking into South Port’s past. Why is the town so willing to forget about the vicious murders that happened the first time? The only answers lie with those who survived that first murder spree, bringing Julie James (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Ray Bronson (Freddie Prinze Jr.) back into the fold. Can the group uncover the past and secure themselves a future?

Fun and fear run rampant in this scary summer film

I must say I didn’t have high hopes when I went into my screener of I Know What You Did Last Summer. There’s just something about returning to a horror franchise decades later that is either the most brilliant idea ever or a huge mistake. For this franchise, it was the former, as I genuinely had a riot watching it. Yes, there are some issues that I have with the film; some scenes and narrative threads that either didn’t work for the story or felt out of place. But ultimately, I enjoyed myself.

I Know What You Did Last Summer does an excellent job of balancing humor with horror, which makes it the perfect scary movie. I want to be able to laugh just as much as be spooked, and this film made me do both. This soft reboot honors its past without making a mockery of it , while also bringing the terror back with the villain.

The fisherman, for lack of a better title, is undeniably scary, with its sick and sadistic way of seeking revenge against those in South Port. They kill without indiscretion, sometimes cold and calculated, while at other times they’re just pure rage and adrenaline. The unpredictability of their actions kept me on the edge of my seat because I never knew which version we were going to get. That’s horror at its finest.

Chase Sui Wonders as Ava is the perfect scream queen, with a mind that keeps her on par with the villain. She’s savvy, which is crucial for surviving a horror film, thinking five steps ahead at every turn. There are times when the fisherman still surprises her, which speaks to the type of villain we’re dealing with, instead of being a slight against Ava. Wonders can easily become the face of whatever franchise she wants , and is on par with Neve Campbell in Scream.

The true delight of I Know What You Did Last Summer is the return of Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt. Many times, when an actor returns to a franchise like this, it’s for nostalgia rather than serving the story significantly. However, for this film, that doesn’t hold true. The return of these actors is essential to the story, as it effectively pushes the narrative forward. While most of the story does focus on the new kids on the block, I don’t think I Know What You Did Last Summer would have worked nearly as well if it weren’t for the return of these two characters. They were easily some of my favorite parts of the film, showcasing their acting range and reminding us of what true talents they are.

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer is worth the ride

As I stated above, some parts of the film don’t work in a narrative sense, especially upon rewatching. These scenes are meant to intentionally throw people off the scent of who the killer is; unfortunately, they truly don’t make sense when you think too hard about them. That being said, these scenes didn’t detract from the fun that you’ll have from this film and the chills that will run down your spine at times.

As someone who watches a lot of horror films, I Know What You Did Last Summer is high on my list to rewatch, as I can’t wait for another trip to South Port.

