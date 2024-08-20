Share this:

According to authorities, Cassandra Wright’s father killed himself after murdering another man. The accusation destroyed her family, but Cassandra doesn’t believe it. Now, five years later, she’s returned to where it all happened to try and prove her father’s innocence. But there are more forces at work here than she knows. A beast is terrorizing the countryside around the small village of Tarryford. So far, it’s only killed animals, but it won’t be long before it moves on to humans. With the help of an old friend, Cassandra hopes to save her father’s reputation and help the residents of Tarryford at the same time. Is she up to the task? Find out in Secrets and Sacrifices by Cath Lauria, a novel based on the role-playing game, Call of Cthulhu.

[Note: While I am reviewing this novel independently and honestly, it should be noted that it has been provided to me by Aconyte for the purpose of this review. Warning: My review of Secrets and Sacrifices contains some spoilers!]

Cassandra is looking for the truth in Secrets and Sacrifices by Cath Lauria

Cassandra was a member of the upper crust. Maybe not the tip top, but her family moved in the best circles. Until her father died and was labeled a murderer. Her family’s fall from grace was hard, but the damage to her father’s name bothers Cassandra more. So now she’s determined to prove his innocence.

Her quest brings her to the small town of Tarryford. What brings her to Tarryford is James Fraser. He was her father’s close friend. Cassandra was actually engaged to his son, Gilbert, before her father’s death. And he was there the night her father died. It’s his servant that her father supposedly killed. She’s convinced that he knows the truth about what happened. The man himself isn’t in Tarryford right now, but his home is. Cassandra plans to hire on as a maid and search the manor for clues. It’s a risky plan, especially since she used to be engaged to Gilbert, but Cassandra is convinced that since no one is expecting her there, no one will see her.

Of course, her plan goes awry as soon as she arrives. She unexpectedly bumps into Thomas Griffith, an old acquaintance, and he definitely remembers her. He offers to help her in her investigation. At first, Cassandra is reluctant to accept his help, but eventually, she realizes that his plan is much better than hers, so she agrees. It turns out her father’s supposed crime and death aren’t the only odd thing happening around the Frasers. Cassandra is about to learn more about the darkness than she ever wanted to know. The only real question is what is she going to do with this knowledge?

Unlike the Arkham Horror series, Secrets and Sacrifices is a classic gothic romance

Creepy old house, dangerous supernatural monster in the darkness, a mystery to solve, a damsel in distress, and a rich guy to swoop in and save her. These are the classic elements that I think of when I think of gothic romance novels. Lauria includes them all in Secrets and Sacrifices. I will say that usually the guy is a brooding, argumentative jerk and Thomas is about as far from that trope as you can get. He’s kind, loving, and supportive of Cassandra to the extreme. So Lauria does change that aspect up a little. But otherwise she writes a pretty basic story that will make any romance lover swoon.

Now don’t read that as a condemnation! I rather enjoyed Secrets and Sacrifices. Cassandra might be a little hard-headed about doing things herself but in a plucky, spirited, way. And Thomas might be so sweet he’ll give you diabetes, but he still made me feel good. And they work together really well. Once they got the formulaic social interactions out of the way, they cared about each other so much and supported each other so well that it was a joy to read it.

Secrets and Sacrifices is the start of a new Aconyte series that mixes regency romance with Lovecraft

Aconyte specializes in taking popular role playing games and turning them into engaging book series. The Call of Cthulhu is the newest game to get this treatment. Two separate series are planned based on different game packs, Regency Cthulhu and Cthulhu by Gaslight. Based on H.P. Lovecraft’s writing, Call of Cthulhu is set in Victorian England. Players choose characters that are ordinary people who get caught up in investigating secretive cults and the otherworldly monsters that they worship as gods. Players investigate strange events and try to stop dangerous cults in order to save the world.

Secrets and Sacrifices takes place in the world of Regency Cthulhu. Cassandra and Thomas are going up against humans looking to use these otherworldly gods to give Britain the edge over France in the Napoleonic War. France is using their own monsters too. So there promises to be a long series here with books potentially set on both sides of the line.

I recently reviewed The Shadow on the Glass. This book is the first Call of Cthulhu set in the Cthulhu by Gaslight. In The Shadow on the Glass Lizzie Whittle and William Grant are con artists working the seance circuit. They accept a job from Sir Donovan. Donovan claims to be looking to get in touch with the spirit of his dead wife but what he’s really after is something much more sinister. Lizzie and Bill get caught in a war between different alien races that have chosen Victorian London as their newest battleground with the fate of the world at stake.

Call of Cthulhu promises to be an exciting new series

Cath Lauria mixes horror, mystery, and romance in a fun and engaging recipe. Secrets and Sacrifices’ own special blend is heavy on the mystery, dashes of horror, and an undercurrent of romance that ties it all together. The mix works well. It’s not too heavy in any one area, and each element gets its own special time to shine. Check out this newest Aconyte book series and see just how well it works for yourself.

Rating: 8/10

Secrets and Sacrifices by Cath Lauria is now available where books are sold. Have you read any of the Call of Cthulhu series from Aconyte yet? Let us know what you think on social media @mycosmiccircus!

