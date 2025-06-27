‘M3GAN 2.0’: She’s Back with a Windows Vista Upgrade

5 min read

M3GAN 2.0 revives the sassy Gen Z version of Chucky in a T2-inspired narrative. The first film had the Blumhouse robot terrorize a family; this time, she is a protector. The only core difference is that M3GAN 2.0 takes itself far less seriously than a James Cameron movie. The sequel, for the most part, is a reprogramming of the formula aimed at the action comedy crowd. And for a while, the change of style works.

The sequel sees M3GAN kick up the snarky humor to the point of reaching Aubrey Plaza‘s dryness. She quips, fights, and gives a resting mean girl face, all the while battling a new prototype based on her programming. Unfortunately, the third act veers wildly off course into a movie almost meant for streaming.

What is M3GAN 2.0 about?

Written and directed by returning filmmaker Gerard Johnstone and based on a story idea by Akela Cooper and Johnstone, the film takes place a couple of years after the first movie, where an AI weapon named Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno) has gone rogue against her programming.

The tone automatically feels different, as Amelia’s attacks take a spy movie direction rather than a horror movie approach. She operates like an assassin trying to remove agency targets until Amelia sets her parameters on tech billionaire Alton Appleton (Jemaine Clement).

Meanwhile, Gemma (Allison Williams) and Cady (Violet McGraw) are adjusting to life after the deadly attacks. Gemma is in the process of seeking investments for a tech suit that enables humans to be stronger and potentially allows those with mobility issues to move normally.

Enter tech billionaire Alton Appleton, who has similar technology installed in his head and spine, enabling him to push boundaries. He envisions Gemma’s team as a solid partnership, especially with what Gemma accomplished with M3GAN.

Soon after, Gemma and Cady’s return to normalcy faces disruption by an unexpected FBI raid. The law enforcement invasion encounters resistance in the strangely sentient mechanics of Gemma’s home, where M3GAN (voiced by Jenna Davis) has hidden since the end of the first movie.

The agency claims Gemma may have sold the AI info to a foreign threat. In actuality, they want the information to help combat Amelia. As for M3GAN, she reveals to Gemma that she has been lying dormant in the house the entire time. And she still wants to protect Cady from outside threats.

The marquee character in Blumhouse’s sequel still functions

At first, M3GAN 2.0 works because the reintroduction to the character is clever and full of sharp humor. For example, the script showcases Gemma using a hilarious scheme to persuade M3GAN to assist her. She offers M3GAN a body in exchange for helping track down the Amelia unit. But she places her code in a small toy robot that lacks Wi-Fi. The unpleasant digital expression on the toy robot’s face is hysterical.

The film maintains this witty energy until Gemma finally agrees to make M3GAN a new body. There is no denying that the character of M3GAN continues to shine conceptually. Similar to Chucky, the movie changes energy when the trash-talking doll enters the room.

For all these reasons, M3GAN has the potential to endure because of the character’s charisma. Unfortunately, the 2.0 edition slowly loses inspiration by the second half, becoming a messy, incoherent action movie completely void of stakes.

M3GAN 2.0 is a Windows Vista Upgrade to the character

Microsoft once released an updated version of the Windows software that attempted to change and improve, but ultimately, the update inspired a trend of backlash from consumers. The notorious update was known as Windows Vista. While the new operating software had good ideas, the change made computers run slower and less coherent for everyday use. M3GAN 2.0 plays similarly as a film experience. The intention is to change the tone from a horror film to an accessible action comedy, and in the process, it loses the satisfying quality of the first movie.

The first film was impactful because it cleverly linked the fear of supernatural dolls to the fear of AI. In my 2022 review, I mentioned how it made viewers glance sideways at Alexa. It also carried a thoughtful subtext about relying too heavily on technology for caregiving, like giving a child a tablet instead of spending quality time in person. The change eliminates these characteristics in favor of mindless entertainment. The problem is that the action is overall generic and lacks tension.

The stakes feel low because Violet McGraw, as Cady, has a limited role in the film. The story never reestablishes the connection between M3GAN and Cady long enough for us to feel M3GAN’s protective urgency. Plus, with McGraw in a secondary role this time, it’s hard to connect with her character when she’s in danger.

Amelia and M3GAN share a few fun moments of hand-to-hand fighting, but they never lead to anything memorable. The only scene that finds inspiration is when M3GAN controls an unconscious character in combat with the tech suit, reminiscent of how director James Wan staged action in Aquaman.

The sequel also features a secondary villain who is one-dimensional and mustache-twirly in execution. We will not reveal who it is due to spoilers, but the chosen performer for the role is incredibly miscast.

M3GAN 2.0 might be a funnier and more action-based sequel. And there are truly hysterical moments. However, as the film progresses, it increasingly resembles a generic film designed for streaming, losing the charm that made the first film a surprisingly fun experience.

It’s not impossible to transform M3GAN into an action comedy franchise, but M3GAN 2.0 is not the best example of the transition. Similar to Windows Vista, it has good intentions to inspire and improve the form, but instead delivers a messy and more frustrating change that makes one wish they had the old model.

