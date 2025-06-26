‘Superman’ and Shaping James Gunn’s New DC Universe

7 min read

This July, Superman‘s premiere marks the true launch of the DC Universe’s live-action stories. In James Gunn’s upcoming DC film, we dive into a world where Superman has already saved lives for a few years, shaping headlines and opposing governments to save people no matter what. He’s not the new kid in town.

To try to figure out what’s coming next, let’s take a look at what this movie is about, speculate on how certain things in it may play out, how some aspects of it can fuel the next story arcs related to Superman, as well as those that will expand the universe.

What we know so far about Superman (2025)

Superman was originally titled Superman: Legacy and is set to debut on July 11, 2025. This is an important moment in the official launch of the live-action new DC Universe of James Gunn. Of course, we’ve had animated Creature Commandos before this, but Superman is the project everyone is looking at the most. It’s not another origin story.

David Corenswet is the new Man of Steel, operating for three years now. Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane, the Pulitzer-winning journalist. And Nicholas Hoult is the terrifying and ruthless Lex Luthor.

The supporting cast is packed with superheroes and iconic characters from Superman comics that fans have wanted to see for a very long time. They are Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and others. Additional characters from Clark Kent’s life will include Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), Perry White (Wendell Pierce), Cat Grant (Mikaela Hoover), Steve Lombard (Beck Bennett), and Krypto.

Behind the camera, Gunn co‐wrote and directed the film, bringing back key collaborators like Director of Photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky, composers John Murphy and David Fleming, and editors William Hoy and Craig Alpert.

Plot, story arcs, and thematic focus for Superman

Clark Kent’s central narrative revolves around connecting his Kryptonian self with his human persona. He must learn how to embrace his dual heritage as both an alien and a Midwestern farm kid from Smallville. This crisis of identity drives his character arc towards exploring the more ideological contrast between Superman’s hopeful moral compass and what the public opinion seeks.

The new DC universe is already sort of established and full of other superheroes. The Justice Gang, including Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific, serves as a reminder to Clark that there are other heroes, not necessarily those who want the same thing.

Luthor’s corporation is already one of the most influential players in the world. His bodyguards/people who are meant to protect him and serve as a brute force are Ultraman and the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría). Even though we see Metamorpho in the trailers attacking Superman, he is an unwilling ally in Luthor’s machinations just to keep his son safe.

There are hints of government mistrust towards Superman. All because he intervenes in global conflicts, drawing backlash from U.S. authorities and giving Luthor strategic leverage. People and the government are angry at him because he helps others as a representative of the United States. But he doesn’t agree with them, as he is not a property or an official soldier/persona affiliated with any government in the world.

Lois Lane is a key supporting figure because she already knows Clark is Superman, and tries to do everything possible to help him be better.

Speculations + setting up the future of the DCU

From my perspective, by making Superman look like a seasoned hero, Gunn makes the narrative more mature and tries to respect the legacy and moral authority. We’ll likely see Clark being torn between the idealism taught by his parents and the dark truth of the modern, manipulated, brutal, and sad world.

As for Lex Luthor, Hoult’s portrayal of this mastermind evil genius looks very interesting. This version is inspired by All‑Star Superman and early Azzarello comics, where he is more than a genius villain. He truly is intellectual, charismatic, and justifies everything he does in his mind. His notion of “power for order” may resonate with modern audiences, making his rivalry with Superman just as philosophical as it will be physical.

This version of Lois Lane is more than a love interest to Clark. She’s a person who loves investigating, playing a detective, and being true to her ideals. She is the boss lady of the newsroom drama who tries to make everything she writes sound like it’s a global event. And that’s true. Because Lois Lane is one hell of a reporter.

When it comes to The Justice Gang, this group will likely evolve into something more heroic by the end of the movie. Guy’s cockiness may alienate others, and Hawkgirl’s dedication and history could help the group a little, but it’s not enough.

The smartest man alive, Mister Terrific, is the one who provides strategic ideas and plans battles in this group. Superman, as a moral compass, can lead to the transformation of this group into a team with a shared purpose. Not another group created and paid by the corporate money of Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), who just wants to use them to get more money.

When I think of the overall story of this movie, all I think is how it would all play out. We could start with a deep opening into a journalistic montage with Lois navigating Metropolis. Clark could be reporting on multiple crimes while stopping robberies and other threats. We could see LuthorCorp’s footage showing Ultraman or Engineer in action. Conflict may escalate. When the government pressures Superman to act on the global stage, and we’d be introduced to Boravia, showing the viewers a humanitarian disaster, and collateral damage made by war.

Superman intervenes, proves his heroism, and draws fire away from innocent people. Meanwhile, Luthor brings to the table Ultraman as a solution to all problems, including Superman.

The Justice Gang enters as a defensive task force, focused on bringing down people responsible for destruction, no matter what. Their heated and unusual ideologies collide with Superman’s as he tries to force himself to see the truth.

Speculation on other future arcs for DCU characters

Superman will establish the overall baseline of the live-action DCU, creating a certain place where hope, heroism, and integrity will fight cynicism, utilitarianism, and unhealthy evil ambition. Superman’s refusal to kill and his belief in empathy will be one of the most important characteristics of David Corenswet’s incarnation. It’s possible that under James Gunn, this characteristic of Superman becomes a blueprint around which other heroes will be written in the future.

Luthor’s political ambitions in the trailers point toward a sequel where Superman will have to fight one of his biggest enemies, who may become the President of the United States. The Justice Gang could evolve into a formal version of Justice League International. Guy Gardner’s personality might evolve into the one that is closer to leadership (but still with his weird ego), Hawkgirl’s story becomes even more interesting, and Mister Terrific’s could prove why he is the smartest man alive.

As we know, Krypto is in the movie, and one scene may suggest that Supergirl (Milly Alcock) will appear in the movie both as a mention earlier, and as a cameo in the ending scene/post-credit scene. It’s a scene when Lois asks Clark, “Wait, you have a dog?”. Lois didn’t know about Krypto. Therefore, it may suggest that he is taking care of him while Supergirl is gone, and it will set up her own movie.

When it comes to other projects, the inclusion of The Engineer already proves that we’ll see a small setup for The Authority movie, James Gunn announced a while ago. Also, I’m sure that Easter eggs teasing Batman, Wonder Woman, Lanterns show, Peacemaker & Waller shows, as well as Booster Gold may be shown. After all, this movie is meant to start it all, and to show us that it started expanding this universe, not building it from scratch.

Superman flies into theaters July 11, 2025

James Gunn’s Superman seems like a reimagining of a classic story that will center around the ideals of a morally centered, emotionally resonant hero who is known everywhere in the world. The script draws from comics like All‑Star Superman, Kingdom Come, and others.

If this film succeeds, it will set a new tone for Superman once again. This time, one that is focusing on empathy over aggression, unity over division, hope over apathy, and love over hate. It may be what the superhero genre needs now, bringing Superman back to his rightful place. Not just as a larger than life hero, but as the moral compass of a shared DC universe.

