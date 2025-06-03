Share this with a friend!

Listen in below as The Cosmic Circus writer and podcast host Vin interviews Tim Wynn, the musical composer for Final Destination: Bloodlines, now in theater. Wynn has a long history of genre composing, including 15 seasons of Supernatural, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and a long collaboration with Christopher Lennertz. As the third composer in the Final Destination franchise, find out how Tim Wynn respected the legacy of Shirley Walker’s score while reinventing the music for a new era in this exclusive interview!

Check out the full interview above, on our YouTube channel @TheCosmicCircus, where you will find more reviews and interviews, or find the audio version most places podcasts are available (look for Cosmic Circus Podcasts).

Final Destination Bloodlines (2025) was directed by Zach Lipovsky & Adam Stein with a screenplay by Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor, story by Jon Watts, Guy Busick & Lori Evans Taylor, and music by Tim Wynn. The film stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd.

Have you seen Final Destination: Bloodlines yet? What did you think? Let us know on social media @MyCosmicCircus!

Also check out: Interview: Celine Held and Logan George of Caddo Lake

Share this with a friend!