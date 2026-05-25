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Alex Perez is finally back for another Patreon/Discord Q&A! In part 1 of the May 2026 Q&A, Alex answers questions from our Discord members about upcoming Marvel Studios films Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars!

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[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Avengers: Doomsday

chance3225: Will we get to see Shuri and Reed interact over science, incursions, and the multiverse in Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Yes, definitely. Not just them necessarily, though. My word of warning is that it could be slightly confusing to the average viewer because there are different interpretations of the same thing depending on who’s being asked to explain the incursions and the multiverse. Reed, Sue, Shuri, Beast, the TVA, and Monica have more of an explanation rooted in science. Thor and Loki have one rooted in magic. Steve has one rooted in experience. But Doom has one that incorporates all of them.

MYAH: Can you say anything about what Wiccan will do in Doomsday / Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: So there was this theory many of you might not remember from 2018-2019, where people were convinced that the song “Hotel California” had a clue as to what was going to happen in Avengers: Endgame. I kind of want to bring that back this time around. Have fun with your theories!

The Weeknd: “Wake Me Up”

“Wake Me Up” Rihanna – “Where Have You Been”

– “Where Have You Been” Madeon, “Fire Away” (feat. Slayyyter )

“Fire Away” (feat. ) Destiny’s Child, “Survivor”

“Survivor” BLACKPINK – “Jump”

– “Jump” Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

SaltyTrog: Heyo, hope all is good. Do Ava and Scott hang out in Doomsday at all?

Alex Perez: Hi! I’d have to get back to you on that, but as far as I’m aware, I haven’t really heard anything about them interacting.

Nngala: Obviously Loki is going to be in Avengers: Doomsday, which implies that the TVA will be involved. Could you potentially let us know cryptically about some of the characters that will be returning from the TVA? I am holding out hope for Ouroboros.

Alex Perez:😬

Connor: Hey Alex & Lizzie, thanks as always for doing these. I find the lack of rumors about cosmic entities in Doomsday very interesting. You previously said the most you heard was The Watcher, is there anything you can share about his role?

Alex Perez: Literally nothing. At this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s either painted in the background or just not put all together. But so far, his only “role” would be to watch.

Nngala: Hey Alex and Lizzie! Thanks for doing these Q&A’s. I have two questions. If the rumors about the opening of Doomsday are true, then this leaves me with a lot of questions. Are the X-Men we see in Doomsday from Deadpool and Wolverine’s universe, or will they not explain how Deadpool and Wolverine came in contact with this group of X-Men? Seems like a pretty big plot hole if not.

Alex Perez: Interesting point, but allow me to retort. Wolverine and Deadpool are from two different universes and ended up together by the end along with X-23 and no one seems to bat an eye. Also, we’re quite literally at the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and most of the multiverse is dead except for a handful of universes because the laws of physics and stability are going haywire and out the window. Let the chaos fly.

Michael: You’ve implied in the past that HWR directed and manipulated the events of the “Sacred Timeline” for his benefit alone. Will Avengers: Doomsday reveal that the universe we’ve watched on screen since Iron Man is nothing more than an elaborate fabrication/lie and not (for lack of a better word) actually “real”? The closest analogy I can use here is The Maker’s interference with Earth 6160 in the current “Ultimate Universe” comics.

Alex Perez: I think you’re referring to the theory/report I mentioned where the Infinity Saga was nothing more than HWR’s “road,” so we’ve never really seen what the original Marvel Cinematic Universe was supposed to look like. Now with him out of the way, we’re going to be in an interesting position. Mainly because, when you think about it, there will be four canonical versions of our main MCU. The first one was the one we all knew up to Endgame prior to Loki, then the one after Loki (let’s just say it’s not coincidence that certain things have been popping up post Loki than don’t really make a lot of sense in the context of the MCU and leave it at that), then there’s the one we’ll get with Doom, and then the one after Doom.

Titan: Do you know anything about Ghost Rider in Avengers: Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Nothing that I can comment on.

walker (or rayne): Hi Alex and Lizzie! As always, thanks for doing these. Does Magneto have any major interactions with non-X-Men characters in Doomsday? And if so, who does he interact with most?

Alex Perez: He does. It’s more of a group thing though; there’s no one individual character or interaction that particularly stands out.

RedGyarados2010: Hi Alex! Doomsday seems to have a focus on the children of many of the heroes, with Franklin Richards, James Rogers, Love, and Cassie Lang all confirmed to appear, and I suspect there is a thematic connection across all of them. Are there any heroes’ children we can expect, like T’Challa Jr., John Walker’s kid, or the Barton kids?

Alex Perez: Not in Doomsday.

eme: Hello Alex and Lizzie! Thank you for having us. Why hasn’t Hayley Atwell been confirmed? How big is her role as Peggy?

Alex Perez: Alexa, play “What Could Have Been” by Sting.

eme: Are there going to be permanent deaths?

Alex Perez: Yes… and then no.

K: Hey Alex, this will be my first questions I ever asked for the Q&A! Other than Xavier, any other interesting interactions Bob has with characters in Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Yelena. Yelena is Bob’s person. And if what I heard is true, a certain Cajun.

laser_gum: Hey Alex and Lizzie, thanks for always doing these! Hope yall are doing well. Could we see anyone else from the main MCU universe in Avengers: Doomsday that hasn’t been revealed already, like maybe Wong?

Alex Perez: There’s at least 8-9 more that haven’t been confirmed yet that I know have filmed things on set.

Avengers: Secret Wars

MarcusTheLarcus: Hi Alex and Lizzie! Thanks again for letting us be apart of this. You previously teased the lineup of a resistance team as the leads for the movie. What role will the previous teams from Doomsday (Sam and Yelena’s Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four) and other non-resistance heroes (Daredevil, as said by @DanielRPK, for example) play in the film?

Alex Perez: NPCs until their mind gets unlocked.

MarcusTheLarcus: What returning villains, if any, might appear in the movie?

Alex Perez: Anyone and everyone is fair game.

qncycharles: Greetings, Alex and Lizzie. Appreciate your time. Any casting for Avengers: Secret Wars that no one is talking about?

Alex Perez: Hmm… anyone in Valhalla count?

well adjusted boy: Hi Alex and Lizzie! Do you have any information at all on what Bob will be doing in Avengers: Secret Wars? If you have none, could you give me a theory of what you think he’s going to be up to during that movie?

Alex Perez: Alexa, play “Electric Chapel” by Lady Gaga and send it to the Resistance.

laser_gum: Would you say some of the mainline MCU characters or ones that recently were in projects or are getting ones that will not be in Doomsday but are going to be in Secret Wars and will have big roles in Secret Wars? Like Vision, Hulk, or Star-Lord, etc.?

Alex Perez: Sure, you could say that.

PokeHarsha5506: Hello Alex! Hope you are doing well, bud! Can you tease us with something you’re really excited to see in Doomsday and Secret Wars that a lot of people don’t know about?

Alex Perez: Even though he’s not in either movie, He Who Remains won. And we’ll leave it at that.

That’s it for part 1 of Alex Perez’s April 2026 Q&A!

Part 2 will be available in a few days. While you’re waiting, please consider joining the Patreon for access to our private Discord while also supporting the site and the YouTube channel and podcasts!

Are you excited about Doomsday and Secret Wars? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus on X, Threads and Facebook, or TheCosmicCircus.com on Bluesky!

Also check out previous Alex Perez Q&As with our Discord here!

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