5 min read

Share this with a friend!

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is a 2D action-platformer developed by The Game Kitchen and published by Dotemu and Joystick. The game harkens back to the style and presentation of the original Ninja Gaiden trilogy back on the Nintendo Entertainment System from the late 1980s and early 1990s.

While this reviewer played Ragebound on PC through Steam, the game is also available for players on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, plus on Xbox One. At the time of publishing this review, there are currently no plans to bring this game natively to Nintendo Switch 2, but with backwards compatibility players should have little to no issues playing this on the Nintendo Switch.

What players should expect with Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound

In Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, players will be able to see a brief glimpse into what Ryu Hayabusa has been up to since the events of Ninja Gaiden III. You are then introduced to the two main protagonists, Kenji Mozu of the Hayabusa Clan and Kumori of the Black Spider Clan. Each of the ninjas come with their own introductory missions before they join forces and grant players simultaneous control of both of them.

As the first few stages unfold, you’ll be introduced to and quickly learn each of the ninja’s unique moves and abilities before the two have to join forces and take on the threats that put the game’s world at risk. Players will come across wild animals, rival ninjas, mutant creatures, and cybernetic enemies. As you progress through the game, you can make your way through 18 story missions where you’ll periodically encounter each of the act’s bosses, culminating in a final showdown.

In addition to the main stages, players will have access to eight bonus stages called “Special Ops” missions. Through the course of trying to complete the game you’ll be able to experience multiple endings and a boss rush stage. If you’re a completionist, you definitely don’t want to miss out on these extras.

A wonderful throwback to classic game platformers

If you’ve played a Ninja Gaiden title before, you’re aware of the challenges this game has to offer. Similar to the previous titles in this franchise, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is not a game players will likely complete without dying multiple times as they progress through the chapters.

Once you’ve started a stage, there are various minions that can be taken out with one or two hits and tougher enemies that require patience and precision. These stronger foes can block and hit harder than the others.

Thankfully this game has a quick solution to take down the tougher enemies with one hit by using a time-limited special attack called Hypercharge. The Hypercharge attack is only gained by eliminating enemies with a blue or pink aura, allowing you to use a devastating attack against your enemies.

The Game Kitchen shows artistry through design in Ragebound

You’ll progress through a variety of stages that feature jungles, urban environments, construction sites, caves, and even underground government facilities. Each of these areas has its own intricacies, charm, and different environmental challenges. Thankfully the team over at The Game Kitchen gives the necessary tools to the players that allow them to navigate through these levels with the ability to grapple walls.

Players can utilize what is called the Guillotine Boost, where you can easily hop on enemies to get across gaps and even skip some enemy encounters altogether (albeit, do less damage than if you were to take on the minions head-on). Each stage in an act you navigate through will become more difficult and longer than the previous ones. Once you’ve made it to a boss encounter, you’ll need to use every tactic you’ve learned throughout the completed stage.

In addition to the enemies and obstacles you’ll need to avoid on each stage, there are collectable skulls and scarab beetles that you can accumulate and spend at the shop, allowing you to select modifiers to make the experience easier or more difficult. In addition to what you can find in the shop, there are hidden upgrades that can be located in some of the stages.

As players make their way through Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, it will be hard to not notice the amazing sprite work, parallax backgrounds, and all the technical detail in its beautiful splendor.

In the original NES trilogy it would sometimes be difficult to make out enemies from the backgrounds, but in this entry that’s not an issue. Enemies and backgrounds are distinct enough that players should be able to see an enemy coming into view well enough to avoid any confusion about what is attacking and what is just set decoration.

The game’s whole package comes together well with the vision of the art direction, visceral sound effects, and each stage having catchy music that gives off the right vibe for what is happening on the screen. After finishing the game, the soundtrack will not be easily forgotten.

Final thoughts on Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound

The game is challenging enough that it can take up to 10 to 15 hours to finish the campaign. Ragebound also contains some really well designed accessibility options that can make the game more or less difficult if your heart desires it. The amount of work the development team put into this game is nothing short of amazing, and while the skill ceiling is incredibly high, the game never feels unfair. Every action and reaction that is required to progress through the various levels, enemies, and boss fights all require concentrated focus so when a mistake is made, it all comes down to patience and the right timing.

In my entire time playing Ragebound, there were never any dull moments. The action kept on coming all while the stages never felt like they overstayed their welcome. If you’re looking for a fun yet challenging game that feels like it could have been plucked out of time, then this is the game for you.

The publisher Dotemu previously released titles such as Streets of Rage 4 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. In this author’s opinion, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is a fun and engaging game that will stand the test of time for both fans of the original series and newcomers alike. Check out the game today.

Also check out: Game Review: The Alters, 11 Bit Studios’ Nightmarish Sci-fi Survival Game

Share this with a friend!