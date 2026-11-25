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I had the opportunity to speak with comic book writer and illustrator Jim Starlin last weekend at Motor City Comic Con 2026. Starlin has co-created some of the biggest names in Marvel history, from Drax, Gamora, and Shang-Chi to the alien who became the MCU’s ultimate villain: Thanos himself.

I asked Starlin about his work and how it’s been adapted into the MCU. I particularly wanted to hear his thoughts on the grief-driven storylines of the WandaVision saga, given his extensive writing about death in comics. And if you love dogs, stay tuned until the end to see a picture of the cutest dog who ever lived, named after Jim Starlin’s most iconic character.

Interview with Jim Starlin at Motor City Comic Con 2026

Uday Kataria: Thank you so much, Jim, for speaking with us. My name is Uday, I’m with Cosmic Circus. We’re a website that focuses a lot on superhero content and what’s going on in the current pop culture space.

It’s great to be here with you at Motor City Comic Con. I actually didn’t realize that you’re a Detroit native, so you’re right at home here!

Everyone knows that you co-created Drax, Gamora, and Thanos, right? But I just found out that you also co-created Shang-Chi.

Jim Starlin: Yeah.

UK: How does it feel to see him now become a big character in the MCU and go up on screen with the Avengers in [Avengers: Doomsday]?

JS: It’s very cool. I mean, he was an offshoot of the love that Steve Englehart and I had for the kung fu TV series when we first started. I put that “first started” in because it went downhill real quick.

But that first season was terrific, and no, I love seeing it. I think they did a real nice job working him into the Marvel universe. When I heard that they were going to use him, I’m going, “Man, he’s pretty dark and not going to fit in there very well.” But [the] changes they made worked out quite well.

UK: That’s awesome. I loved the Shang-Chi movie. I thought that it was something really unique for Marvel.

JS: [And they’re making the] next one.

UK: Yes, for sure. I really hope it’s still coming. So I was wondering if Marvel consults you as a comic book creator on how they use their characters, like when they’re plotting out these adaptations. If they’re starting to write a movie, do you get a call that’s asking for your input or anything like that?

JS: No, it’s a Chinese wall between the comics and the movies. Basically, I don’t think if I was doing it, I wouldn’t want somebody else coming in and saying, “You’re doing this wrong.” You know, it’s a different media, it has different requirements, and basically, movies are a thing by committee, and comics are individual drawing boards. It’s a different job.

UK: Absolutely, I can understand that. So you wrote the famous Infinity Gauntlet storyline, right? And in that story, Thanos’s motivation strongly revolved around Death, which they changed quite a bit for the MCU to be a bit more environmental.

JS: Well, they didn’t want to use the abstract entities at that point.

UK: Yes, exactly.

JS: They figured the movie audience wasn’t ready for that. But they’ve put Eternity into the Doctor Strange movie, and so that’s all changing now.

UK: Yeah. I mean, I disagreed with the decision to leave Death out of Infinity War; I thought that was a really cool aspect of the comic, and I had really wanted to see it adapted into the films.

JS: Well, she was in the original script along with all the cosmic entities.

UK: Oh, that’s very interesting.

JS: The original script had Thanos being [confronted] by Eternity and all the other cosmic entities, and that’s when they decided, ‘Hey, we can’t do that’.

UK: See, I would have loved that, but Death has made her way into the MCU now. She’s in the Agatha All Along series. I’m not sure if you’ve seen it-

JS: I have.

UK: -but Marvel made that decision to kind of pair them up as a couple. So I’m just curious, what do you think of that pairing, of Death and Agatha Harkness versus Death and Thanos?

JS: She’s introduced into the series now. The rumor is that Thanos is coming back in [Avengers:] Secret Wars, so maybe they’ll get teamed up at that point. We’ll see. You know, things change. It’s going to be a different Thanos because ours is dead, but Secret Wars is apparently about all the parallel universes. But yeah, wait and see.

UK: That would be really cool, like an alternate universe kind of setup.

JS: In Agatha… once again, whatever it’s called, the credits, they give me the credit for Death. So I took a screenshot of that, put it on my Facebook, and said, “I apologize to everybody.”

UK: Would you consider death to be a common theme in your comic book work, in your writing?

JS: Well, it was [Ernest Hemingway] who said “All true stories end in death”, so I figured that was part of the thing. You know, these guys are playing high-stakes games, and occasionally they’re going to lose. You know, if they have any kind of realism to it.

UK: I feel like Agatha All Along had a bit of that attitude, where Death was like, “All roads lead to me.” You’re all going to kind of end up here. Do you have any opinions on how the MCU has approached stories that revolve around death? Like the WandaVision show and its sequels, they do kind of revolve heavily around loss, death, and grief. Do you see a difference in how that’s approached on screen versus in a comic book?

JS: Well, I’d say offhand it’s more sophisticated in WandaVision and VisionQuest than it would be in most comics. You know, we’re dealing with something that’s 30, 40 years later, so you know, outlooks change, and I think they’ve done a great job with both those series. We’re watching VisionQuest currently.

UK: Yeah, I loved VisionQuest. Those are my favorite shows, as you can tell from my [WandaVision] sweater. But it’s just interesting, the difference in the mediums.

JS: My only trouble with VisionQuest is the Human Torch thing. He’s a clockwork guy, they say. To get an artificial intelligence using gears, he’d have to be the size of a city block.

UK: That’s a good point; I didn’t think about that. And sorry, I just have two more questions. Who’s your favorite comic book character to write and who’s your favorite one to draw?

JS: Thanos and Dreadstar, yeah. They’re my babies, and so I’ve done more of them than anybody else.

UK: I love hearing that. Finally, I believe in the past you’ve commented about how DC has paid you more for adapting certain minor characters to film than Marvel paid for big characters like Drax, Gamora, and Thanos. As a fan, I find that really interesting because Marvel makes a lot more money than DC does in the movie space. Why do you think that’s the case—that the compensation is so different?

JS: Well, that’s not the case anymore. Marvel has upped its thing on character appearances. Disney Studios were very generous to me when it came to the Infinity Gauntlet. So I mean, that’s old news in a lot of ways at this point. I think they’re probably comparable. I haven’t had anything from Disney, excuse me, from Warner Brothers in a while, so I don’t know how they are. But you know, every time someone shows up on the screen over at Marvel, I get compensated. I have no complaints.

UK: That’s good to hear because I think as fans we want to make sure you guys are getting paid for the characters that are bringing so much money into the movies. Thank you so much for your time. I really appreciate it, and have a great rest of your day.

JS: You take care.

A very special dog named Thanos

I doubled back later to take the photo featured at the beginning of this article and got to thank Jim Starlin for creating my dog’s name. Despite my love for Marvel, I did not name my dog Thanos—he was given that name before arriving at the shelter—but his name is what caught my sister’s attention one night while looking at dogs available for adoption online.

Jim Starlin asked if my Thanos was “a tough little guy,” and indeed he was, but he was also very snuggly and loving. In fact, the first words out of my mother’s mouth after seeing Avengers: Infinity War were “We’re changing our dog’s name” because Thanos the dog would never kill half of all life in the universe. We miss him very much, but I’m happy his namesake’s creator knows about him now!

Motor City Comic Con returns to the Vibe Credit Union Showplace from May 14-16, 2027!

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