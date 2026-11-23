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At Motor City Comic Con 2026, I had the wonderful opportunity to interview actor Ross Marquand. He’s played many characters over the years, but I’m most familiar with his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where Marquand has portrayed iconic villains in live-action and animation (not to mention Professor X himself).

I was eager to learn more about how Ross Marquand was approached to play Red Skull in the last two Avengers movies, what got cut from his Ultron scenes in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (hint: it involves the Scarlet Witch), and which character he enjoys playing the most in X-Men ‘97. Read on for answers to all these questions and more!

Ross Marquand interview about Red Skull, Ultron, X-Men ’97 and more

[Note: This interview has been lightly edited for grammar and clarity.]

Uday Kataria: I’m Uday, with Cosmic Circus.

Ross Marquand: Nice to meet you.

UK: Nice to meet you too. I first became aware of you when you took on the role of Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War. Obviously you were stepping into some big shoes there, with Hugo Weaving having previously portrayed the character. How did that come about? How did Marvel approach you to play Red Skull?

RM: They asked my manager if I did an impression of Hugo Weaving. It really was just that, because I’ve done a lot of impression work in the past that has led to other opportunities and animated stuff. And I said, “Well, which Hugo Weaving are we talking about?” Because even though he’s an Australian, he never plays his native tongue. So I’m like, “What are we talking about? Are we talking British, American, from like The Matrix?”

They said, “We’re thinking German Hugo Weaving.” I’m like, “Oh, so Red Skull.” And they said, “Well, we can’t really say” because it was all very private; they didn’t even tell me it was Avengers until I got the job.

I was on set getting my head—I had to shave my beard, and they were putting dots on my face, and I must have looked bewildered because I was, and the makeup artist looked at me, and he said, “Do you know what we’re working on?” I said, “They haven’t told me anything.” He goes, “This is the new Avengers movie.” I’m like, “Oh, okay.” And then I lost my mind and went to the bathroom and did some breathing exercises and came back, but it was nuts. It was nuts. Yeah.

UK: Wow, that’s crazy! You did reprise the role in What If…?, but have there been any other conversations about you reprising it in live action?

RM: There have.

UK: That’s very exciting to hear. I think you did an excellent job as Red Skull. When I was seated in that theater [watching Avengers: Infinity War], I thought they got Hugo Weaving back.

RM: Yeah, good!

UK: I was like, “How’d they do it? He said he’d never do this again.” But it was you doing a really great job.

RM: Thank you, thank you. To be clear, there have been rumors, but I have no—there’s nothing in the works. Just to be clear.

UK: Yeah, I understand. But I have my fingers crossed. Everyone’s always speculating, you know, “If they do something else with Chris Evans, we’re gonna need Red Skull.” But that’s not the only iconic Marvel villain you’ve played because, as I can see from your table, of course you’ve played Ultron and Apocalypse, but we’ll get to that. But you took on-

RM: And Doctor Doom!

UK: And Doctor Doom, yes. But you took on Ultron in What If…?, and then even in live action for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, right? What was it like stepping into that role? Did you have any conversations with James Spader about taking on that role?

RM: No, not with James. But it’s funny because I thought it was going to be a straight voice match when I got that job, and then the director told me “We’re going in a kind of new direction with this because he’s a mix of more Vision and Ultron, so we really want to change the voice a little bit,” and we messed around with doing basically a British accent, but like a watered-down British accent, and it was sounding kind of half-assed. It wasn’t quite working.

And then we were just messing around in the booth, and finally the director—it’s [some] of the best direction I’ve ever gotten—he said, “Do you know who Carl Sagan is?” I said,”Yeah, of course. I love Carl Sagan.” And he goes, “Try to do like a psychotic Carl Sagan.” And that ended up being Infinity Ultron. [lighter voice] Carl had this wonderful way of talking about stars and galaxies and all this we’re made of star stuff, and then all of a sudden [darker voice] that became this more demonic [normal voice] Carl Sagan, and that’s the direction we went with. I thought it was the perfect tone for Ultron. It was great.

UK: For sure, he needed to have a little bit more feeling in What If…?. Did you play the character on set for Multiverse of Madness? Was it another motion capture role?

RM: There was talk of that, and I think that was certainly [a] possibility. But when Sam Raimi and I were chatting on the day, he was like, “Right now, it’s just voiceover, but we do have a big fight sequence planned.” Because I don’t know if you remember the movie-

UK: Oh yeah, I remember.

RM: Wanda comes out of this room after you see on [a] CCTV recording all these battles happening. The way it was scripted before was that there’s like 50 Ultron sentries forming a ball around Wanda and crushing her, like she’s literally being crushed to death. And at the last second, she lets out this psionic blast that destroys all of us. And in the next scene, you see her palming an Ultron head and then snaps it, and it looks like she’s covered in blood. It’s not blood, it’s motor oil from our bodies.

UK: Yeah, I thought that was a really clever way of making her look like she had blood on her. Ultron is one of my ultimate favorite Marvel villains, so that’s why I was curious if there was a bigger role planned in Multiverse of Madness.

RM: There was, and it unfortunately got cut for money and time, which is a damn shame. But it happens.

UK: My last question is about X-Men ’97 because you play two major roles. I know you play some others as well, but Professor X and Apocalypse: which one do you prefer? Do you like being the hero better or the villain better?

RM: I’ll be honest. I do like playing Apocalypse just because, as a kid, he was always so terrifying to me. That character stayed in my mind probably more than anything from my childhood. Like, that was a terrifying force that I always thought about as a kid. Professor X is great, and I love playing Professor X, but villains are more fun to play. They just are. They are.

UK: And finally, can you tease anything about X-Men ’97 season 3?

RM: Yes, it is very dark. We go into some pretty new territory with the show and new characters. A lot of new characters are coming on as well, which is great because I feel like that’s one of the strongest parts of the show, is that we’re always introducing new cast members and new characters to the audience. It’s awesome. I’m excited for you to see it.

UK: That’s awesome.

RM: Probably next spring or summer, I think.

UK: Well, I can’t wait. I love [X-Men ‘97]. Thank you so much for your time.

Looking forward to more from Ross Marquand, Marvel Studios, and Motor City Comic Con

And there you have it! That deleted Ultron sentries vs. Wanda sequence hasn’t been mentioned before, and as a massive Scarlet Witch fan, I’m very sad it got cut. I’ve always wondered if more was planned for that fight since Ultron had quite the impact on Wanda Maximoff’s life, and the two characters have only become more linked through Ultron’s journey in VisionQuest.

It’s also cool to hear about how Ross Marquand became the new Red Skull and to get a little tease about the next season of X-Men ‘97. Season 2 ended with a bit of a whimper, but here’s hoping Season 3 gets things back on track.

Motor City Comic Con returns to the Vibe Credit Union Showplace from May 14-16, 2027!

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