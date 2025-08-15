1 min read

Share this with a friend!

Cosmic Circus Reviews podcasters Vin and Cam are here to discuss the DC/HBO Max series Peacemaker. Cam provides a recap of season 1, and we get a preview of Peacemaker season 2 from Vin (starting at 00:10:00), who has already seen the first 5 episodes. What effect does the new DCU have on the second season of the hit show? Has James Gunn’s busier-than-ever schedule negatively impacted the hit series? What actor is the highlight of season 2? Watch or listen in to their conversation below, on YouTube (@TheCosmicCircus), or find us most places podcasts are available as Cosmic Circus Podcasts.

Peacemaker was created and written by James Gunn, and stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee. Season 2 of the hit DC series premieres on HBO Max on August 21, 2025.

For more content and to support The Cosmic Circus, its YouTube channel, and podcasts, please join our Patreon, which includes a private Discord to discuss movies and more with other fans, as well as other benefits. For more information, visit CosmicCircus on Patreon.

Peacemaker season 2 preview and season 1 recap timestamps:

00:00 – Intro

01:12 – Peacemaker season 1 recap and commentary

season 1 recap and commentary 05:25 – Highlights of season 1

07:21 – Comparing it to other superhero TV/streaming series

10:00 – Begin Peacemaker season 2 reaction/review from Vin

season 2 reaction/review from Vin 12:20 – The DCU Multiverse and its effect on season 2

13:58 – Highlights of Peacemaker season 2

season 2 14:55 – Is James Gunn too busy right now?

too busy right now? 17:25 – Season 1 vs. season 2

18:55 – Outro

Also check out: Peacemaker Season 2 Episodes 1-5 Review

Share this with a friend!