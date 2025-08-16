Alex Perez August Q&A Part 2: ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ and After, Daredevil and Doctor Strange

8 min read

Alex Perez is back for another Patreon/Discord Q&A! For part 2 of the August 2025 Q&A, Alex answers questions from our Discord members about characters and plotlines in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Secret Wars and Daredevil: Born Again as well as The Defenders, Kingpin, and Doctor Strange!

Avengers: Secret Wars and Post Secret Wars

Flickzy GG: Hey Alex, with Secret Wars coming up, which universe do you think is going to get merged with our 616/199999 universe? 828, 1610, or a completely new one that pulls elements from each?

Alex Perez: I have heard that the new Earth-616 will combine elements from all of these variant Earths to make it into the Earth-616 it was “originally.” I know that last sentence may have confused you, so let me try to break it down. Back when Avengers 5 was still “The Kang Dynasty,” one of the big twists was how the Earth we have seen in these films and shows was not Earth-616, but rather a version of Earth-616 cultivated by He Who Remains that removed many heroes from what was ORIGINALLY Earth-616. This would have been called Earth Prime. It’s why Doctor Strange vaguely remembers the Fantastic Four as a “band” that charted in the 60s instead of them being world-renowned astronauts who gained powers after a space exploration, or why Erik Lehnsherr never became Magneto, or why Charles Xavier was a simple college professor.

The reset expected in Avengers: Secret Wars would alter that course of events and bring with it an Earth that was always meant to be filled with Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four. And we’d basically be in the middle of a timeline where everyone in the world thinks that this has always been the case since the beginning of time. Think of the episode in The Flash from Season 6 that occurs after Crisis on Infinite Earths, and Cisco has a meltdown about the consequences of that (episode 10, if I’m not mistaken). That summarizes what Marvel Studios’ plan for their main Earth post-Secret Wars would look like.

rapsfan: Hi, what elements are they taking from Hickman’s Avengers/New Avengers/Secret Wars for the upcoming two Avengers movies?

Alex Perez: The most important one is definitely Time Runs Out and 2015 Secret Wars.

Eugenio: Hi Alex, how are you? Greetings from Brazil. In one of the Q&As, you said that Taskmaster will return in Doomsday, and Production Weekly confirmed Olga’s [Kurylenko] presence in the cast as well. How will she return?

Alex Perez: Yeahhhhhhhhh…no. That was probably before the rewrites with Taskmaster.

Eugenio: And do they have plans for her after Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Nope.

laser_gum: Hey Alex and Lizzie, thanks for doing these Q&A’s as always. So Kevin Feige said in a recent interview how after Avengers: Secret Wars they plan to reset the MCU and recast a lot of the characters we knew from the whole MCU, like Iron Man and Captain America. I’m wondering if you know what characters will NOT be recast after Secret Wars and will stay with their same actor/actress?

Alex Perez: Scarlet Witch, for starters.

heyemoboi_ : Do you see the Champions/Young Avengers project being set before or after Secret Wars? Any chance we could see the Eternals in Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: After. And no Eternals in Avengers: Secret Wars as far as I know.

Wade: Since Secret Wars is looking like any and every Marvel character could appear in it, do you think there’s a chance Baymax from Big Hero Six could appear since that is a Marvel character?

Alex Perez: God, I would love that more than anything. Big Hero 6 is one of my favorite franchises, and I wish they made a sequel or more with it. But nah, I think that’s more Disney now.

FootlongSlinky: Hi Alex, is Kang The Conqueror blacklisted from the future of the MCU, or are there actually some plans for him to possibly be a villain of an Avengers movie? Obviously a recast/rebooted Kang.

Alex Perez: I’m sure they could revisit him in the future.

Agent Alex Mahone: Hello, Alex! Is there any possibility of HYDRA’s most notorious criminals to reappear in the future after Secret Wars (Strucker, Viper, Red Skull, Zemo (?))?

Alex Perez: Absolutely. After the reset, everything is fair game to be brought back.

Vic: Hiya, friend. Post Secret Wars, do you think we will get back to seeing projects with characters like probably younger Tony Stark (younger than Robert Downey Jr., I mean), or will they keep the previously main Avengers in this new world in the background and let characters like Riri, Kamala, Billy & Tommy, etc., shine and just have the “old” heroes casually show up?

Alex Perez: There will be previously dead heroes and villains brought back from what I’ve been told. Mainly because with the reset, certain events that we know happened in the MCU will have occurred in a different way.

Daredevil, The Defenders, Kingpin

laser_gum: Since Kingpin most likely won’t be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, do they plan to ever use him in a Spider-Man movie? And will his storyline be wrapped up in, like, Spider-Man 5 or 6 or Daredevil: Born Again S3 or something?

Alex Perez: The plan with Kingpin is to have him face off against Spider-Man, which hasn’t changed. And for Brand New Day, It’s possible we could see a mid-credit or post-credit scene that would tease an upcoming bout against them.

It should be noted that Vincent D’Onofrio not long ago stated on Josh Horowitz’s podcast that “It’s a very hard thing to do for Marvel to use my character. It’s a very hard thing to do because of ownership and stuff. Right now, I’m only usable for television series, different kinds of series, whatever it is, but not even a one-off Fisk movie or anything like that. It’s all caught up in rights and stuff.” But the interesting thing here is that Columbia Pictures owns the film rights for Kingpin, as it does Spider-Man.

AD_: Can we expect a gang/turf war going on in NYC after Born Again S2 and the Punisher special?

Alex Perez: A lot of the people Kingpin has locked up are going to be very, very angry with him, so yeah. It’d be safe to say the war on Fisk is going to be waged.

Jay Pal: Hi Alex, if Marvel Studios are strongly considering Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter, and Finn Jones to return in the Daredevil: Born Again sandbox, how exactly would they be reintroduced in the MCU now that Daredevil is building an army of good authoritative figures, civilians, and vigilantes?

Alex Perez: They’ve gone into hiding.

Doctor Strange and Clea

Vinny: Hi Alex, Benedict Cumberbatch has already confirmed that Doctor Strange will have a major role in Avengers: Secret Wars and that he will appear in Avengers: Doomsday in some capacity. With the filming of Avengers: Doomsday slightly extended, I was wondering if you can elaborate on what role Doctor Strange will have in Avengers: Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Exactly what he was asked to do. Fix an incursion… by any means necessary.

Manglor: Hey Alex, will we get to see what Strange & Clea were up to between the ending of MOM and Avengers?

Alex Perez: Yep. This would be a good time to remind everyone that the flow of time is different in the Dark Dimension since it is basically nonexistent. So, even though it’ll have been 3 ½ – 4 years since Stephen Strange has been on Earth, imagine how much time would have passed in the Dark Dimension?

