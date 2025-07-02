1 min read

Share this with a friend!

Listen in below as The Cosmic Circus writer and podcast host Vin interviews Scott Berman, writer and director of Resolution: A Cinephonic Rhapsody of the Soul. The revolutionary film is an immersive 360° dome experience, now playing at the Fort Worth Omni Theater, the University of North Texas’ Sky Theater, and soon to spread across the US, UK, and EU.

The feature is the latest from Berman’s 30-year collaboration with Tim DeLaughter, lead of The Polyphonic Spree band. In the interview, Berman discusses his history with DeLaughter, why communal experiences are so important, and the future of this incredible, innovative new technology.

Check out the full interview above, on our YouTube channel @TheCosmicCircus, where you will find more reviews and interviews, or find the audio version most places podcasts are available (look for Cosmic Circus Podcasts).

Timestamps for Resolution: A Cinephonic Rhapsody of the Soul

00:00 – Intro

00:55 – What is Resolution: A Cinephonic Rhapsody of the Soul?

03:30 – Working with the band Tripping Daisy and other projects early on

08:54 – Perfect for a 360° immersive experience and showing what can be done with a dome

10:30 – A format like Resolution is like listening to an album all the way through but with visual storytelling included

17:20 – Balancing his vision with different songs and art styles

24:40 – Designing for different dome sizes

26:40 – Enjoying a community experience

30:45 – Where the dome experience may go in the future (use at planetariums, etc)

33:48 – What the director wants people to take away from this show, and anything else he wants to mention.

38:40 – Outros

Resolution: A Cinephonic Rhapsody for the Soul (2025) is written and directed by Scott Berman. The film is scored with music by Tim Delaughter and The Polyphonic Spree from on the album Salvage Enterprise. The technical and creative director of the project is Ryan Hartsell.

Keep your eyes peeled for Resolution to come to a theater near you, and let us what you think on social media @MyCosmicCircus!

Also check out: Exclusive Video Interview with Composer Tim Wynn of Final Destination: Bloodlines

Share this with a friend!