New Patreon Benefit for Writers: Advice From The Editor-In-Chief

I recently decided to add a NEW benefit for those of our Patreon members who are writers or aspire to be, and that is: Advice from The Editor-In-Chief! This has already been added to the Superstar and Megastar levels, so join one of those levels now to participate if you aren’t there already.

For the Superstar level, this new benefit will allow you to submit your original writing to me, that is up to 2 pieces a month and under 2,000 words total between them. I will read and try to give you (hopefully) helpful feedback and some light editing suggestions.

For the Megastar level, you can send up to 3 pieces of your original writing a month, up to 3,000 words total between them. As with the Superstar level, I will try to provide an opinion with hopefully helpful constructive feedback, and a list of light editing suggestions.

With these benefits, I reserve the right to refuse to read and edit a piece if I am uncomfortable with the content (very violent or strong sexual content, for instance), so please bear that in mind or send me a brief description if you’re not sure if your work would be accepted for this.

Otherwise, I am open to reading fiction, scripts, articles, reviews, and other non-fiction pieces. Please do not send me work that has been written with AI. I want to see your own original writing. Submissions must be in English.

I will only be providing “light editing” and feedback for this. The time I spend on your writing may depend on my own time constraints. You should still do your due diligence by checking your spelling and grammar on your own as well.

If you have any questions, please feel free to DM me on Patreon or Instagram (@MsLizzieHill), Bluesky (@LizzieHill.bsky.social) or Discord. For more information and to join our Patreon visit: patreon.com/cosmiccircus.

