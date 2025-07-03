8 min read

The Sandman is one of my favorite comic book adaptations. When season 1 ended, it left me in a rather anxious state, as I wanted to return to this world as soon as possible. But in The Sandman season 2, there is much more to watch and experience. The first season was a revelation for longtime fans of the comic book and newcomers alike. It captured perfectly the essence of Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) in the comics and added new motivations, and changed many too.

The announcement that season 2 would be split into two volumes, and the story heading toward a conclusion, made the overall experience and anticipation for this season even bigger. The episodes of season 2 are no longer simply serving as another chapter in a longer part of the story. They’re the beginning of the end.

[Warning: light spoilers from The Sandman season 2 are below!]

What I expected to see before watching season 2 volume 1 of The Sandman

Having read the graphic novels from the world of The Sandman, I came into season 2 with my version of what the story may look like. The most important arc to the story of Morpheus that I expected to see was “Season of Mists”. It is a story about family reckonings, rough diplomacy, and exploring the heavy burden of Dream’s past actions.

That particular comic storyline is one of the most critically acclaimed in the series, not only for its importance to The Sandman’s world, but also for its emotional core. It’s a tale where Dream must confront not only his past mistakes, but also his own arrogance and regret.

While Desire (Mason Alexander Park) and Despair (Donna Preston) had a small presence in the first season, there was always this feeling in the back of my head that more family members of The Endless would eventually step out from the shadows.

Destiny (Adrian Lester), Delirium (Esme Creed-Miles), and the long-lost Destruction/The Prodigal (Barry Sloane) were key figures whose inclusion would shape Dream’s story and personality in various ways. I wanted these characters not only to appear, but to challenge Morpheus, emotionally and philosophically. And I was happy when I learned that they will be a part of this season.

There were also certain elements of world-building that, I hoped, would carry over from the comics into this live-action interpretation. Encounters with gods (Greek, from various lands, etc.), demons, ancient people, and other mythic forces could expand the show’s lore in fascinating directions, as long as they didn’t distract from the show’s unique tone. Above all, I hoped that the emotional moments like grief, pride, forgiveness, and others would remain a central part of the core of the show.

The story in season 2 so far

Volume 1 begins some time after the season 1 finale in a time of restoration of The Dreaming. Dream’s kingdom is no longer devastated, but it’s far from being healed. After the events of last season, Dream had reclaimed his realm, faced the consequences of his decisions, and begun the long process of rebuilding his land. Yet, the more he attempts to restore order, the more he realizes that certain wounds, both personal and cosmic, can’t be healed by simply forgetting about them.

Early in the season, Dream is summoned to a special reunion with his Endless siblings. This family gathering is not a celebration, but a warning.

Dream’s old mistakes are being brought back and are causing him a lot of pain. He’s forced to reckon with the consequences once again and accept that he made a mistake. That choice he made was covered in a myth and considered a punishment, but after all this time, it’s something that sends Dream back into the depths of Hell itself. Not as a warrior or a diplomat, but as a rescuer.

What becomes of the story of volume 1 is that with each episode, we get higher-stakes negotiation between gods, demons, and ancient entities. Dream must complete more complicated and impossible tasks to fix the trust between everyone.

Volume 1 balances the intimate and the epic of The Sandman. There are massive set pieces, but the heart of the story remains the same. This season it’s more about Dream’s emotional journey, and his attempt to find forgiveness, to understand the costs of pride, and to walk the fine line between responsibility and self-destruction, and not to save the waking world.

Each episode of volume 1 gets us closer and closer to the final quest of this half. It’s filled with moments and motives that shocked me. There are no boring or unnecessary moments this season, on the contrary. Every scene and second matters.

The evolution of Dream, and other characters in the series

Tom Sturridge’s portrayal of Dream becomes even better in Volume 1. In the first season, his version of Morpheus was quiet and distant, only occasionally showing small glimpses of his vulnerability.

Now, we get to see a more evolved/developed version of Dream who is more reflective, more human, even as he resists acknowledging it. His grief feels more present, as well as his speeches about humanity are not as selfish as they once were. Dream is still a creature of immense pride, but this season makes it clear that his pride is no longer questioned. He has changed, and the weight of that change is confirmed in every decision he makes.

One of the true highlights of Volume 1 is the introduction of the youngest of The Eldest, Delirium, played by Esmé Creed‑Miles. She is my favorite new character this season. Delirium is unpredictable, childlike, and heartbreaking all at once. Her energy disrupts the behaviors of her siblings, and her presence draws out parts of Dream that have long lain dormant. She is both the comic relief and the emotional core of this story.

Watching Delirium interacting with her siblings, especially Dream, is beautiful, strange, chaotic, and sad all at the same time. Scenes where she and Dream have to bond once again to acknowledge their development throughout the millennia were one of my favorite parts of Volume 1.

Destiny brings an entirely different energy to the table. He is stoic, solemn, inevitable, and unnerving. He rarely speaks, but when he does, it carries the weight of prophecy. He does not assume anything; he just knows. Even though his appearance for now was short, he has a very important part to play in the future.

Destruction, whose appearance was teased long ago, makes his debut as a figure of calm and philosophical clarity, which is very weird at first glance. Where Dream is tormented by what he has done, he seems to have made peace with what he has left behind.

As for Desire and Despair, they are still the weirdest duo of the narrative. Desire’s games are still present, especially as they exploit Dream’s emotional weaknesses, while Despair remains a quiet but potent source of dread. Their scenes together are disturbing.

Supporting characters like Lucienne (Vivienne Acheampong) and Matthew (Patton Oswald) continue to be important parts of the world around Dream. Lucienne, as the Dreaming’s librarian, remains Morpheus’ emotional support. Matthew the Raven, as ever, brings a sense of morality and occational comedic puns to the table.

Volume 1 also introduces several mythological figures like Norse gods, angels, and others, who make Dream’s journey more complicated throughout this season.

Volume 2 will be released on Netflix on July 24, 2025

With volume 1 ending on a mysterious note, volume 2 is meant to deliver a powerful, emotional ending to the series. The groundwork for volume 2 has already been laid in volume 1, and it won’t be a new story, but a direct continuation of this half.

It will be a reminder that even the Endless can be broken. There will be a lot of tension, massive action scenes, magical creatures, and more. I won’t spoil what’s about to come, but if the comic book stories that were used for volume 2 are adapted as well as they were in the previous part of the series, then we are in for a treat. The Sandman will be one of the best comic book adaptations and shows of this millennium.

Final thoughts on The Sandman season 2 volume 1, now on Netflix

The Sandman season 2 volume 1 is more than just a continuation of the first season; it’s a transformation and constant evolution of this world and its characters. It takes the world and characters we thought we knew and pushes them into a deeper, more dangerous territory.

The writing sometimes seems poetic, but it’s careful not to bore the viewer. The visuals are exceptional as they were in the first season, especially when it comes to showing Hell, the Dreaming, and other celestial domains.

The acting, especially from Sturridge and Creed‑Miles, who’ve got the most screen time in volume 1, is some of the best I’ve seen this year so far. It’s honest, real, and troubled, but overall, they prove they are siblings, not strangers. There is a perfect quote used in one of the episodes: “We were never friends. We are family”, and it is as beautiful as it is real.

The Sandman may be one of the best comic book adaptations I’ve ever seen. Even though I love other DC/Vertigo projects like Constantine or Superman & Batman projects, The Sandman has this “thing” that makes it exceptional.

The Sandman season 2 volume 1 is now streaming on Netflix? Are you watching it? Let us know what you think on social media @MyCosmicCircus or join our Patreon and Discord to discuss!

