In this new episode of Cosmic Circus Reviews, Cam and Vin break down the first seasons of Alien: Earth and Marvel Zombies. They discuss underused xenomorphs, standout creature concepts, and pacing issues that left both shows leaning on potential rather than payoff. They wrap it up with a short discussion about Peacemaker season 2.

How do all three shows live up to their high expectations? What do we expect from potential second seasons of Marvel Zombies or Alien: Earth? How could Marvel Zombies connect more to The Multiverse Saga? How is the Alien franchise holding up with the recent films and series? This and more in their discussion.

Alien Earth was created for television by Noah Hawley, who also has writing and directing credits on the show. The series stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, and Timothy Olyphant and is currently airing on FX and Hulu.

Marvel Zombies was created by Bryan Andrews & Zeb Wells and stars Iman Vellani, Elizabeth Olsen, Todd Williams, Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and more. The series is currently streaming on Disney+.

Peacemaker was created and written by James Gunn, and stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee. Season 2 of the hit DC series is now streaming on HBO Max.

Alien: Earth season 1 discussion timestamps

00:00 – Intro

00:40 – Alien: Earth season 1 discussion with spoilers

13:54 – Ranking Alien: Earth with the films

16:10 – Do we want a second season? The state of the Alien franchise right now.

21:10 – Marvel Zombies discussion with spoilers

34:20 – How will Marvel Studios wind up The Multiverse Saga?

39:55 – Should there be a Marvel Zombies season 2?

41:14 – Peacemaker season 2 quick discussion

43:11 – Outro

