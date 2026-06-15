5 min read

Share this with a friend!

Gooseworx‘s The Amazing Digital Circus follows young people trapped in a virtual realm. Characters embark on various quests, similar to Pendleton Ward‘s Adventure Time or Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy‘s Westworld. Jester-like protagonist Pomni (voiced by Lizzie Freeman) befriends other “avatars” stuck in the circus. Together, they face non-playable characters (NPCs), explore a haunted manor, run a fast food joint, and more. The adult animated dark comedy-drama streaming series debuted its penultimate episode, “hjsakldfhl”, on YouTube this past March.

Despite its single-digit episode count, the series has remarkable half-hour narratives. Each centers on a character and a moral for viewers to take with them. These stories play out much like any other family-friendly animated program airing on television or streaming platforms today. Yet, what’s particularly noteworthy about The Amazing Digital Circus is its themes of body dysmorphia, self-acceptance, and other relatable aspects geared towards the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act combines “hjsakldfhl” with the currently untitled finale. It follows Pomni and her companions as they attempt to exit the circus and its virtual realm. Audiences at movie theaters are recommended not to give away the narrative details of the ninth episode. I will say that 2025’s respective “They All Get Guns” and “Beach Episode” episodes set up this finale perfectly well.

Episode 8: “hjsakldfhl”

One of the two fish NPCs (voiced by Zach Hadel) from “Beach Episode” cameos before the actual film plays. He asks the audience members not to share any finale details on social media until it officially comes to YouTube and Netflix. This neat little addition makes the film seem like an actual movie. It also marks Hadel‘s theatrical acting debut. He is widely renowned on YouTube as psychicpebbles and on Adult Swim as the co-creator of Smiling Friends.

Seeing “hjsakldfhl” on the big screen makes for a brilliant viewing experience. The mixed media animation is quality work. Next to that, the flaps—or the lip-syncing of a character’s mouth on screen—are easily distinguishable. For instance, artificial intelligence (AI) ringmaster Caine’s (voiced by Alex Rochon) musical number is splendid. It’s creatively directed by Zachary Preciado and Micah Preciado, with witty lyricism by Gooseworx and Dave Capdevielle.

Gooseworx‘s screenwriting craftily extrapolates on Jax’s (voiced by Michael Kovach) impulsive decision to keep himself and the other avatars in the circus. It’s akin to Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski‘s The Matrix, especially its red pill/ blue pill dilemma. At the same time, The Amazing Digital Circus‘s overall narrative shares a severity in grounded concepts similar to Jane Schoenbrun‘s I Saw the TV Glow.

The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act’s finale episode

The final episode drags from the series’ typical half-hour runtime, and for good reason. Gooseworx manages to flesh out the rest of the story meticulously. Her narrative progression, from Caine’s supposed deletion from the circus to the last beat, wherein the avatars come to terms with their time there, is reasonable given what the characters and their atmosphere mean to viewers. While the conflict resolution proves divisive within the fanbase, I believe that the series creator made all the proper choices.

I truly appreciate how the writer-director hones in on the outcome of Jax’s actions. Seriously, one sizeable sequence showcases attempts to practice empathy and self-acceptance from his perspective. Yet, in no way does Gooseworx cement him as an antagonist or villain. Prior episodes make note of this development as well.

The finale has a lot to do with a sense of helplessness and how true companionship can mitigate it. Pomni is usually one to uplift her friends but sometimes doesn’t know how to do so alone. That’s not to mention that wrapping up the narrative as if it were the absolute end for the group is incredible.

Gooseworx raises the emotional and psychological stakes, which I love immensely. Draining the animation of its color for some time does a fantastic job at depicting the pathos of an end. It isn’t to assert that gray represents the negativity of feeling or pessimism per se. To possess complex thoughts means that we are still human. It’s something that AI cannot quite comprehend or reconcile.

The Amazing Digital Circus‘s closing scenes exhibit the loveliness of remembering our roots. They demonstrate that who we once were internally only offers seeds of who we are now and who we will become. A transformation of self from a rhetorical standpoint matters most, and we continuously unravel in the eyes of one another.

Final thoughts on The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act

It’s important that fans see the conclusion to their favorite series and support a big and talented artist. The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act is not necessarily perfect as a feature film. It requires seeing the prior seven or eight episodes for the utmost understanding. Clearly, it sets an example of the antithesis of “animation is for kids” for mature viewers. Regardless, the idea of presenting the last two episodes as a grand ending to the series is an intentional love letter to true fans.

The concept of leaving behind one’s name, identity, or life before the circus is indicative of the trans experience. Many people with such experiences shed that part of themselves. That is especially the case in how time plays a role in how fast individuals take to understand themselves. The further development of the software company, C&A, isn’t the main point of the finale. Even then, providing contextual evidence to everyone’s arrival creates more of a backdrop for circumstances.

Rather than treat C&A as a concrete enemy of the avatars, it’s interesting how Gooseworx suggests that AI takes away from human ethos. This is frequently embodied by the characters and their responses to Caine. His assertion that “humans just aren’t a relatable sculpting material” is a reflection of how AI is designed against the notion that art imitates life.

Overall, The Last Act is a fine farewell to a beloved series. Hopefully, more will come to agree over time.

Share this with a friend!