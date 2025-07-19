The Fantastic Four’s Iconic Comic Runs and Movie Inspirations | Cosmic Circus Comics
Join Vin and Vic as they delve into the world of The Fantastic Four comics in the lead-up to the release of the new Marvel Studios film The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In this podcast, they discuss some of the iconic comic runs for Marvel’s First Family and their possible influence on the upcoming MCU film.
Fantastic Four comics recommendations mentioned:
- Fantastic Four by Jonathan Hickman
- Fantastic Four by #48-50 Jack Kirby & Stan Lee
Other recommendations:
- Fantastic Four by Jack Kirby & Stan Lee
- Fantastic Four by John Byrne
- Fantastic Four by Walt Simonson
- Fantastic Four by Mark Waid & Mike Wieringo
- Fantastic Four by Ryan North
Find Vin’s Fantastic Four comics reading guides linked below!
Timestamps
- 00:00:0 – Intros
- 00:01:00 – Exploring Jonathan Hickman’s Fantastic Four
- 00:04:27 – The Council of Reeds
- 00:07:34 – Modern Meets Classic Villains
- 00:10:16 – Marvel’s Creative Choices
- 00:10:47 – Stan Lee & Jack Kirby, and The Coming of Galactus
- 00:15:20- 60 Years of Fantastic 4 Comics
- 00:16:18 – The Fantastic 4 in Multimedia
- 00:27:40- Outros
