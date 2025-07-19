1 min read

Join Vin and Vic as they delve into the world of The Fantastic Four comics in the lead-up to the release of the new Marvel Studios film The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In this podcast, they discuss some of the iconic comic runs for Marvel’s First Family and their possible influence on the upcoming MCU film.

Check out Vin and Vic’s Fantastic 4 comics discussion here, on YouTube, or find us most places you get your podcasts as Cosmic Circus Podcasts for the audio version and our full catalog.

Fantastic Four comics recommendations mentioned:

Fantastic Four by Jonathan Hickman

by Fantastic Four by #48-50 Jack Kirby & Stan Lee

Other recommendations:

Fantastic Four by Jack Kirby & Stan Lee

by Fantastic Four by John Byrne

by Fantastic Four by Walt Simonson

by Fantastic Four by Mark Waid & Mike Wieringo

by Fantastic Four by Ryan North

Find Vin’s Fantastic Four comics reading guides linked below!

Timestamps

00:00:0 – Intros

00:01:00 – Exploring Jonathan Hickman’s Fantastic Four

Fantastic Four 00:04:27 – The Council of Reeds

00:07:34 – Modern Meets Classic Villains

00:10:16 – Marvel’s Creative Choices

00:10:47 – Stan Lee & Jack Kirby , and The Coming of Galactus

, and The Coming of Galactus 00:15:20- 60 Years of Fantastic 4 Comics

00:16:18 – The Fantastic 4 in Multimedia

00:27:40- Outros

