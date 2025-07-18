OBSBOT Tiny SE Fits a Studio Camera in the Palm of Your Hands

5 min read

As technology continues to advance at an accelerated rate, I’m always amazed at how far we’ve come. From cellphones that were once the size of a brick to now having the capabilities to make calls from your watch, more and more impressive technology is being packed in smaller and smaller packages. This is excellent for many reasons, although perhaps the most important one is the ability to take our world and studios with us easily. OBSBOT continues to push that envelope, with AI integration into cameras that change the game entirely, such as the new Tiny SE.

This small, dare I say tiny, camera from OBSBOT doesn’t skimp on what it can do, brimming with the power of some of the company’s other offerings. With a compact size, the Tiny SE can go anywhere in the world, integrating seamlessly into your life without barriers or restrictions. This camera promises a smooth experience, with the dependability that I’ve come to expect from OBSBOT products. So, is the Tiny SE the right camera for you and your needs? Let’s break down all that you can expect from one of the latest cameras from OBSBOT!

[Note: while I am reviewing this item independently and honestly, it should be noted that I received the Meet SE from OBSBOT for the purpose of this review.]

Unboxing and setup of the OBSBOT Tiny SE

At the time that I received the Tiny SE, OBSBOT also passed along another camera, which is almost a sister to this one, the Meet SE. With two cameras arriving in the same package, the mental image I had was of a substantially sized package; however, what arrived wasn’t much bigger than a small box from Amazon. Why is that necessarily important? For many, it isn’t, but I do think it helps to paint a picture of just how small these cameras are in relation to what some may be expecting.

The individual package that the OBSBOT Tiny SE is housed in is roughly the same size as a sealed pair of AirPods, so just larger than the palm of my hand. Opening it up, you’re greeted by a smaller version of the Tail Air, which looks professional compared to the Meet SE, which gives off a more fun vibe. Also in the box are a USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A adapter, allowing the Tiny SE to connect to any computer port.

Other accessories compatible with the Tiny SE, such as the OBSBOT Tiny Smart Remote 2 or the HQ Mic, are available for purchase, providing users with a more personalized experience. That being said, the OBSBOT Tiny SE comes with everything necessary to take your video from basic to boss.

Set up was a breeze, as the camera was ready to go with a simple snap of the cord into the computer. It easily integrated with all the different apps I have, including Zoom, Photobooth, and Riverside, although I did have to select it from the menu on a few platforms, as it didn’t default on my MacBook Pro. Additionally, it has a bit of heft to it and feels like it has a magnet that helps secure the camera to the top of my laptop. I found the Tiny SE to be much easier to secure to my computer than the Meet SE, as it felt more intuitive.

The camera itself has two different pivot points, which is a step up from the Meet SE. The Tiny SE allows for swiveling up and down on a pivot close to the camera, as well as left to right on one closer to the base. Together, they allow for greater toggling and motion capture, whereas its sister, the Meet SE, is stationary, so it doesn’t provide as great of movement.

Features and highlights of the Tiny SE

What struck me first and foremost when I connected this OBSBOT camera to my computer was just how crisp the picture is. I’m talking about a brand-new twenty-dollar bill straight out of the ATM, crisp. I noticed lines on my face that I had never seen before, which the Tiny SE was able to detect. It speaks to the quality of the camera that they’ve packed into the small shell, featuring resolution up to 1080p at 100 fps. Even at the higher frame rate of 120, the camera still outputs at 720, which seems impressive for something so minuscule.

The Tiny SE also features a Dual Native ISO, enabling the camera to achieve the best possible image quality. Along with the staggered HDR, which helps reduce motion blur, the pictures and videos captured with this OBSBOT camera are always of high quality.

The standard in all the cameras I’ve tested with this company is the AI features, which are explicitly targeted at tracking those on camera, ensuring a perfectly framed shot. Tiny SE comes with body part tracking, such as close-up, upper body, and hand tracking. OBSBOT has made it simple to stay in focus, leading to more engaging content where you’re front and center without worry.

You can also control the camera with a remote, which provides even more customization, or with OBSBOT Center, an app specifically made by the company for their products. The app allows you to preset your camera for different uses, making it simple and easy to switch between work and podcasting.

Final thoughts on this AI-powered camera from OBSBOT

Much like the Meet SE, those looking for something that can output at the highest quality quickly, might consider alternatives in the OBSBOT product line. That isn’t a slight against the Tiny SE, as this device is perfect for standard usage, such as playing Dungeons & Dragons with friends, or even a work meeting where studio-quality 4K isn’t necessary.

If I were recording a video podcast for YouTube and 4K was crucial to me, then I would want something a little more substantial with better handling capabilities. However, for those just starting out in the podcasting game or those looking for a casual-use camera, the OBSBOT Tiny SE is the perfect choice.

You can purchase the OBSBOT Tiny SE from their website! Are you currently looking for a compact but powerful camera? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus if this one is right for your needs!

