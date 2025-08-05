1 min read

The Naked Gun has returned, and there’s a new sheriff in town! Or rather, a new Frank Drebin! How did Liam Neeson’s performance compare to the late great Liam Nielsen’s in the original Naked Gun movies? Cam & Vin discuss both the original and the new film, as well as the need for more lighthearted spoof comedies and less high budget badly written blockbusters. Listen in to their conversation below, on YouTube (@TheCosmicCircus), or find us most places podcasts are available as Cosmic Circus Podcasts.

The Naked Gun (2025) was directed by Akiva Schaffer and written by Dan Gregor, Doug Mand, and Akiva Schaffer. The sequel film stars Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr., Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Danny Huston.

The Naked Gun movie review timestamps:

00:00 – Intro

01:00 – History with The Naked Gun franchise

franchise 03:08 – The story… Wait? Is there a story?!

05:58 – A welcome return to the slapstick spoof comedy genre. The Pink Panther comparisons/inspiration.

comparisons/inspiration. 07:05 – That hilarious opening that had Vin cackling in his seat. Making fun of more recent movies made since the original films. Best jokes.

cackling in his seat. Making fun of more recent movies made since the original films. Best jokes. 09:00 – The original vs. the 2025 movies. Leslie Nielsen vs. Liam Neeson.

vs. 11:10 – Hoping for more The Naked Gun sequels, more fun satire and spoof comedies, and less poorly written superhero movies.

sequels, more fun satire and spoof comedies, and less poorly written superhero movies. 16:45 – Anything we didn’t like about the new movie?

22:38 – Other old franchises we’d like to see make a comeback. Airplane and the disaster spoof movies.

24:55 – Final thoughts

26:02 – Outro

26:55 – Bonus

