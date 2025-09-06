1 min read

Share this with a friend!

Here’s John and Vin’s review of the stylish action thriller The Old Woman With The Knife. This crazy new Korean film is best described as “old lady John Wick.” The guys break down what worked and what didn’t in the film, it’s potential for sequels, and also discuss their love of action movies like Shaw Bros., Jackie Chan, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and the John Wick movie franchise.

The Old Woman with The Knife (2025) was directed by Min Kyu-dong, with the screenplay by Kim Dong-wan & Min Kyu-dong.

It’s based on the novel by Gu Byeong-mo. The film stars Lee Hye-young and Kim Sung-cheol.

For more content and to support The Cosmic Circus, its YouTube channel, and podcasts, please join our Patreon, which includes a private Discord to discuss movies and more with other fans, as well as other benefits. For more information, visit CosmicCircus on Patreon.

The Old Woman with the Knife movie review timestamps

00:00 – Intro

00:52 – Details about The Old Woman with the Knife

03:00 – General thoughts on this movie, comparisons to Ballerina and the John Wick films, as well as other influential films discussed

and the films, as well as other influential films discussed 17:00 – More on the comparisons with the John Wick films

films 21:34 – Spoilers for The Old Woman with the Knife review discussion

for review discussion 26:00 – Final thoughts on the film. Ideas for stars who might be able to be the American version of the “Old Woman” assassin/killer role, someone who could serve in a role similar to a female John Wick character.

28:21 – Outro and some action movie recommendations

Also check out: Ballerina: An Imperfect but Satisfying John Wick Spin-off

Share this with a friend!