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If you’ve ever been to Las Vegas, then there’s a strong possibility that you know about or have visited Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart. The art exhibition that allows patrons to step into a supermarket that opens to endless possibilities the farther they go in. Meow Wolf has created a vibrant world full of color and mystery, which has exploded across North America, and is finally headed to your tabletop! Exalted Funeral has put their expertise with TTRPG’s into creating TAVERS, a unique game set within the larger Meow Wolf mythos! We recently spoke with Tiger Wizard, a game designer, about this project!

In this exclusive interview, Tiger Wizard talks about how a game like TAVERS comes into existence. Beginning with a deep dive into the larger world of Meow Wolf, Tiger Wizard explores what makes this world so interesting and how it has influenced the development of TAVERS as a game. He discussed what stood out about this world and how he wanted to translate the colorful and playful nature of the original concept. Tiger Wizard also discusses bringing this TTRPG game to Kickstarter and the response it has gotten from others!

Listen to the interview here or on our YouTube channel @TheCosmicCircus, where you will find more reviews and interviews. You can also find the audio version and follow us in most places where podcasts are available (look for Cosmic Circus Podcasts).

For more information about TAVERS: A Meow Wolf Roleplay Game, such as game mechanics and where to back it, visit Exalted Funeral’s website!

Timestamps for our interview with Tiger Wizard about TAVERS: A Meow Wolf Roleplay

00:00 – Intro to Meow Wolf and TAVERS , and immersive TTRPG storytelling game

, and immersive TTRPG storytelling game 02:39 – The game design process

04:46 – Designing different “TAVER flavors” (different archetype designs)

07:00 – Flexibility and customization within TAVERS

08:40 – Cool art and aesthetics in the game

10:38 – Game mechanics

13:30 – Favorite aspects of creating this game, playing and collaboration

18:00 – Kickstarter success and benefits for supporters

21:00 – What you need to play TAVERS

22:30 – Why use crowdsourcing for this?

24:35 – Personal reflections on this game’s appeal

26:04 – Outro

Also check out: Game Review: The Arkham Asylum Files: Panic in Gotham City

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