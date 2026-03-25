‘Project Hail Mary’ Review with John & Vin | Cosmic Circus Reviews

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In the latest Cosmic Circus Reviews podcast, John & Vin discuss Project Hail Mary, the blockbuster new book-to-film adaptation from Amazon/MGM Studios based on the book by Andy Weir. They discuss what they liked about the film, where the film could have been better, and how it stacks up against the book. Listen to the end as John got to see a special preview of The Odyssey before his screenings and also shared a few tidbits he recently heard which IMAX fans should be interested in.

Project Hail Mary (2026) was directed by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and written by Drew Goddard (The Martian movie). It is based on the book by Andy Weir, author of The Martian. The film stars Ryan Gosling, James Ortiz, and Sandra Hüller, with cinematography by Greig Fraser and music by Daniel Pemberton.

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Also check out John’s written review of the film here

Timestamps for Project Hail Mary review

00:00 – Intro

02:13 – The story

04:20 – The Martian or Project Hail Mary , which one did we like better?

or , which one did we like better? 06:54 – General thoughts on Project Hail Mary

09:00 – Pacing issues

10:30 – Rocky is where the movie comes to life

11:55 – Issues with the film

13:30 – Practical Rocky, special effects, visuals, and music

15:24 – Comments from friends who have read the book by Andy Weir

17:30 – References to other sci-fi films

18:15 – The relationship between Ryland and Rocky, and humor. Ryan Gosling’s Tom Hanks moment

moment 21:37 – The flashbacks and pacing

24:20 – Overall positive about the film

25:45 – John saw an Odyssey prologue preview before the film

prologue preview before the film 26:00 – IMAX news John heard about regarding upgrades before The Odyssey and the addition of 5 locations on the way.

and the addition of 5 locations on the way. 27:30 – Final thoughts on Project Hail Mary

28:30 – Outro

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