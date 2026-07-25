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Fantasia International Film Festival 2026 brought a familiar talent to the festival. You Are The Film sees playwright Makoto Ueda bring another playful sci-fi concept, only this time he takes a unique spin on the multiverse craze. Ueda, who previously scripted minimalist pieces in the genre such as Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes, River, and Rewrite, moves away from the theme of time and instead asks a question. What if two stories somehow interacted with each other? Not in a real-world sense, but two pieces of fiction?

Makoto Ueda’s take on a movie multiverse

As an example, what if Vincent Vega from Pulp Fiction decided to visit the cinema and watch Scarface? And Al Pacino as Tony Montana decided to see a flick and watch Pulp Fiction? And somehow, both fictional characters realize they can communicate with each other. Only here, it’s two characters gradually understanding they are trapped in their own individual movies.

The film, which is Makoto Ueda’s debut as a filmmaker, centers on two characters. The first is Madoka (Marika Ito), a playwright in the middle of planning a stage production who decides to visit a small movie theater. The second character is Kazuma (Kai Inowaki), a band member who is struggling to keep his bandmates from losing themselves and their morale, and who also visits a cinema house exhibiting the same visual appearance.

As they sit in their respective venues, they begin to realize the movie is boring because they are watching each other sit, confused, in a theater alone. And as each of them comments on the strangeness, the revelation becomes that both Madoka and Kazuma can interact with one another.

Like River, Ueda humorously confronts the absurdity of the scenario. Madoka and Kazuma argue extensively about who is the real fictional character. To add insult to injury, they throw their stories’ premises at one another. But spoiling the outcome for the main character begins to unravel both of their narratives into a ridiculous frenzy. And to survive their stories, Madoka and Kazuma decide to work together and reveal subtle details about their narratives.

Stylistically, Ueda approaches the movie similarly to River, with everything feeling like an elaborately crafted play. Cinematographer Susumu Wada uses long tracking shots to follow individual characters as they weave in and out of buildings full of conflict.

A few sequences have that Birdman feel of the camera chasing Michael Keaton through New York. The key difference is that You Are The Film does use cuts, abandoning the long continuous take format of Birdman and River. The only weakness is the film’s cheap aesthetic, which could be a result of indie filmmaking.

You Are The Film is successful with big ideas despite minimal resources

The best aspects of You Are The Film come when it joyfully takes full advantage of its premise. As the main characters grapple with the notion that they are both movie characters, their narratives spin wildly off course, sometimes changing direction and even genre.

There is also clever world-building that invokes ideas seen in streaming programs like Loki. And that is one of the greatest qualities about Ueda as a screenwriter and a playwright. He introduces small-scale sci-fi ideas beautifully while organically stacking more concepts atop them, all wonderfully unexpected.

Overall, You Are The Film is far from Ueda’s best work. River and Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes remain the best in his screenwriting archive. But for a filmmaking debut, it’s an extremely entertaining start to his career. The premise is wonderfully unique and feels like a concept that might have more potential if someone were to remake it, as with the recent remake of the Norwegian film The Trip, which became the horror-comedy Over Your Dead Body.

Moreover, You Are The Film is another example that inventive and entertaining sci-fi can be produced on a modest budget. For all its wealth, the American Hollywood system tends to believe that high-concept entertainment requires bombastic spectacle with world-ending ramifications. All they have to do is look to our neighbors to realize that compelling sci-fi can be produced at a reasonable cost. And Ueda’s latest is proof that the minimal approach can be more fun than any 250-million-dollar epic produced by Disney and Marvel.

Also check out: Fantasia Fest 2026: Our Five Most Anticipated Films

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