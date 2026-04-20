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In part 3 of our April 2026 Q&A, Alex Perez answers questions from our Discord members about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, VisionQuest, Wolverine, X-Men and other Marvel Studios projects or potential projects.

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[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

PokeHarsha5506: Hello Alex! I hope you are doing well. A couple of days ago, you were teasing an image of Peter walking with Uncle Ben. Is this a big spoiler for what is going to happen in Brand New Day?

Alex Perez: It was definitely a tease, but there are layers to it. It’s not as simple and clean-cut as people think. Focus more on the storyline where that particular panel comes from.

Kaweebo: How well would you say Spider-Man’s absence during Daredevil: Born Again is handled in Brand New Day, or is it basically ignored aside from a small Sheila appearance?

Alex Perez: Elements will be weaved into it in ways that will affect both the movie and Daredevil: Born Again in future seasons.

Dom D: Hi Alex, hope everything is going well! Assuming it will actually happen, do you think the inevitable Spider-Man/Daredevil team-up would be better suited for Spider-Man 5 or for a standalone Devil’s Reign/Defenders film?

Alex Perez: Look to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man for an idea of what that first encounter between Daredevil and Spider-Man will look like.

AD_: Hiya Alex, awesome to have these again. Apart from scorpion in Brand New Day, which Spidey villain in the film would you say is very crucial to the narrative as a whole?

Alex Perez: Tombstone. Definitely Tombstone.

AD_: With the hand being in Brand New Day, who the heck hires these guys (their purpose of being there) and brings them to the fold after quite a long time of not seeing them?

Alex Perez: Lots of people are weaving their webs from the shadows. Not allowed to discuss.

Michael: Greetings, Alex! Based on shots from the Brand New Day, teasers (both leaked and official), how do you see Peter & MJ’s relationship evolving in Brand New Day, and then in Doomsday/Secret Wars, which the Russos have described as a “beginning story”?

Alex Perez: MJ’s not involved in Doomsday as far as I know.

Michael: You’ve mentioned in a Discord channel that Spider-Man 4, Doomsday, and Secret Wars are the “main focus”. Is there any coordination between Marvel and Sony regarding Peter Parker’s role in Avengers: Secret Wars, particularly in terms of where his Multiverse Saga character arc could be by the end of that film, similar to how Endgame brought certain character arcs to a close?

Alex Perez: It’s more Sony playing along with the Russo brother’s vision.

Vic: After Secret Wars and the reboot of the entire universe, how high do you think the chance is for Spider-Man to appear in street-level projects? Even if it’s someone else’s show/movie, but just to see him finally cooperate with other street-level characters more often and not just in his own movies.

Alex Perez: Aside from the animated format, very difficult. Because there hasn’t been any common ground reached in terms of allowing Spidey to show up in shows like Daredevil: Born Again, The Punisher, and Heroes for Hire.

friendly_neighborhood_spidey98: Hey Alex, as a big fan of Spider-Man and a big baby about body horror, I’m not loving the teasing of a potential “man-spider” story in Brand New Day, do you think we’ll get a full on Man-Spider in Brand New Day or just some increased aggression from Peter?

Alex Perez: I have heard about the concept of Man-Spider, but certain producers have expressed concern about how family audiences will react to an 8-legged monster appearing in the movie, so last I heard, they don’t want to do that.

toastef: I know Jackal’s involvement in Brand New Day doesn’t mean they’re adapting the clone saga, but I have to admit I want to see it. It’s controversial, but I loved seeing it adapted in the Ultimate Spider-Man show. Any chance we see this in live action?

Alex Perez: Listen. I love Ben Reilly, but even I can admit the Clone Saga was a mess, which is why most fans don’t like it. BUT… if told right…it can be a good story.

daofeiboy: Hey Alex, good morning. Thank you for giving a bit of your time to us. My question is: Given the fact that Valentina has a long network and number of assets to rely on, I’ve been thinking if she might be connected to Brand New Day in some way, with the amount of villains and enhanced people Peter is going to fight. Will there be any reference to her at all in the film linking her to something of the criminal underworld?

Alex Perez: Hehehehe. Tune in to find out, that’s all I’ll say.

VisionQuest

rapsfan: What will the story of VisionQuest look like?

Alex Perez: A fantastic story of an AI trying to humanize itself. But more than that, it’s a story of fathers and sons, and it’s really sentimental.

X-Men and Wolverine

Alex S: Hey Alex. Do you have any new intel on Schreier’s X-Men Reboot? Maybe something on the roster or some character arcs they want to focus on?

Dom D: Have you heard anything lately regarding the X-Men film?

Alex Perez: (Combining 2 questions above) A couple of details, but mainly they want a cast that can grow over several years and serve as a coming-of-age story. The rumor that they want the original 5 X-Men as core members is true. But it isn’t anything even remotely close to a lineup as big as X-Men 97. I think it’s the core 5 with 3 more. And they are not including Logan in this lineup.

Titan: Do you know how connected X-Men ’97 season 2 will be to the MCU? The first season referenced Absolute Points, and there was the Storm crossover in What If…? that both creative teams teased heavily, though she’s never really explained in her episodes. There’s also been a lot of talk about Kang in season 2, and that Rama-Tut possibly being the same as the one at the end of Quantumania.

Alex Perez: Not really.

leviathan: Hey Alex and Lizzie, I hope you’re both doing well, and these are my questions. With the Mutant Saga coming up and Hugh Jackman having a pretty solid chance of returning as Logan in Secret Wars, do you believe we will see Hugh post-Secret Wars keeping his role, that they will recast Logan, or promoting Dafne Keene as Laura to be our main Wolverine?

Alex Perez: Both are a possibility.

qncycharles: Hey Alex, what are the chances of the new cast of the X-Men (at least a few of them) showing up in Avengers: Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Very difficult.

Miscellaneous Marvel Studios and other questions…

Titan: With the Defenders reunion next year and the Roxxon/Darkforce connection reestablished by Wonder Man, how far do you think things will go as far as bringing forward old Marvel Television? How far do you think they will go in canonizing that material on a scale of “just Agent Carter” to “everything including Helstrom”?

Alex Perez: It’s a pick and choose. Main key characters and points, but not everything will be a 1:1 translate.

Jay Pal: Hi Alex, I hope you are doing well with your life. I have a couple questions that are more non-Marvel-related. What are your thoughts on The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, if you’ve already seen it?

Alex Perez: I need to see it, but I know what happens hahaha.

Jay Pal: As a followup question, do you know if the movie will not only set up future Mario sequels but also spinoff movies for characters like Donkey Kong, Starfox and Pikmin?

Alex Perez: Starfox is getting a movie. But the goal definitely will be to make a Super Smash Bros.

Flickzy GG: Hey Alex, hope you’re well! Will Jeff the Land Shark appear soon? As early as Secret Wars, maybe?

Alex Perez: Nope.

Flickzy GG: Will Ultron get a redesign that’s much more similar to the comics? (like without the mouth)

Alex Perez: His redesign will be more Blacklist than anything else.

arnavchakka: Have you heard if Caleb McLaughlin is in any talks with Marvel or Kevin Feige for a role or even with Sony for a role, or even if they are interested in him?

Alex Perez: No. They have not spoken to him.

toastef: Hello again! Very excited to hear what’s been happening behind the scenes these past few months. Now that the MCU has moved away from the big and scary multi-film contracts, how long can we expect characters like Spider-Man, Daredevil, and Captain America (Sam Wilson) to stick around?

Alex Perez: They’ll be around.

∀: Hi guys, I hope you are all doing well. Thanks, as always, for doing this again. Any exciting stuff you can share about the new Avengers team for the future? Also any chances we’ll get a Black Widow-ish plot/thing at some point?

Alex Perez: New Avengers-wise, Marvel is planning to wait less time to make the next Avengers movie because they want to focus on the actual team and less on the big event team-ups. As for the Black Widow plot… I heard something interesting about a certain character who died, but her technology will be reused for another character who’ll take up her mantle.

Alex S: Hey Alex, thanks for doing this, and I hope everything is going well. Is the Silver Surfer project still in development?

Alex Perez: Nothing as of yet.

Well Adjusted Boy: Do you think there’s a chance we’ll ever see merged Sentry in the MCU?

Alex Perez: We’ll have to see soon.

cosmicriver: Hi Alex and Lizzie. Do you think we will see more cosmic characters like Moondragon and Beta Ray Bill introduced in the next phase of Marvel films post-Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Oh yeah.

daofeiboy: Is the possibility of the Agents of ATLAS still up?

Alex Perez: Yes.

That’s all for the April 2026 Alex Perez Q&A!

We’ll do this again next month when Alex has some time to spend on it. Meanwhile, please consider joining the Patreon for access to our private Discord and the next Q&A, along with other benefits, while also supporting The Cosmic Circus’ YouTube channel and podcasts!

Also check out the previous Alex Perez Q&As with our Discord here!

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