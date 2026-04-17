6 min read

Share this with a friend!

Alex Perez is finally back for another Patreon/Discord Q&A! In part 2 of this April’s Q&A, Alex answers questions from our Discord members about Marvel Studios projects involving Black Panther 3, Daredevil: Born Again, Champions/Young Avengers, Doctor Strange, Ms. Marvel, and more!

Editor’s Note: Small, independent websites like this one need all the support we can get to survive. Sharing articles, liking, commenting on posts, viewing and sharing the YouTube videos and podcasts, following on social media, and joining the Patreon is greatly appreciated. Joining provides you with access to the Discord, where you can chat with other fans of Marvel, DC, and more!

Find out how to join The Cosmic Circus Patreon and Discord HERE.

[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Black Panther 3

chance3225: Hey Alex. What’s next for Shuri in Black Panther 3?

Alex Perez: She’ll be in it. Can’t wait for the callback to the “Hey Auntie.”

Wade: What do you know about Black Panther 3?

Alex Perez: Very early stuff, heavily leaning into the mystical aspect of Wakandan lore and mythology this time around. Also heard, there’ll be a few connections to the lore from Eyes of Wakanda.

qncycharles: Hey Alex and Lizzie, always a pleasure. Any other TV shows being considered for revival at Marvel Studios? Any word on the first movie of the Mutant Saga?

Alex Perez: Not necessarily revival, but more characters being brought in. First movie… tentatively is Black Panther 3.

Champions / Young Avengers

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan: Hi Alex. My first one isn’t necessary a question but more an idea I’d like your opinion on. I came up with the idea that Jacques “Jack” Duquesne could find out about Kate Bishop forming the Champions (either directly or indirectly through Kate) and decide to become something like a “financial ambassador” for the team, which enables them access to new suits and tech, etc… What are your thoughts on the idea, and is it plausible?

Alex Perez: Oh, definitely plausible. And you’re much closer than you realize.

cosmicriver: Hi Alex and Lizzie, hope you are both doing super well. Among the cast of the Young Avengers, which characters do you think would get a personal arc in the show that would become central to the plot as well (whether it’s Kate Bishop, Kamala Khan, Billy Kaplan, or America Chavez)?

Alex Perez: When done right, each one has their own way to shine. Kate and Kamala are learning to lead. Cassie and America learn to belong to something bigger than themselves after coping with isolation and being the lone-wolf types for so long. Billy and Tommy are bonding and learning to adapt to their current situation.

RedGyarados2010: Hey Alex! Anything you can tell us about Ms. Marvel’s role post-Secret Wars? Between Champions, street-level stuff, and mutants, I feel like there are many storylines she could be involved with.

Alex Perez: Champions continuation AND… bit of a spoiler. There’s a setup from VisionQuest, but it’s not Tommy. 😉

Daredevil: Born Again and the Defenders

Manglor: Hi Alex! Thanks so much for doing these again! Will Jessica still have a sizeable role in season 3 of Born Again or will she have a reduced role or possibly be absent and instead have a special presentation like the Punisher did while Luke & Danny appear in season 3?

Alex Perez: Set pictures are confirming she plays a role in it to save Matt.

Connor: Hi Alex and Lizzie! Hope you’re both well. You recently confirmed that Claire will appear in both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Daredevil: Born Again season 3. Will there be any connection between the two roles at all? Could she be the connecting piece between Spider-Man and Daredevil?

Alex Perez: She and Punisher qualify under their connection.

Vic: Is Mr. Charles’ role in Daredevil: Born Again bigger than it seems so far? If so, will we see some big moments/plot twists with his involvement or even more appearances?

Alex Perez: If this article comes out before mid-season (5-7), then yes, you should.

Hifive326: Hey Alex, thanks for doing another one of these! With the return of the Defenders soon and The Punisher appearing in Brand New Day, does Marvel have plans to incorporate these characters more in future films? Given their ties to film characters in the comics, I’d love to see stuff like Daredevil in a Spider-Man film, Luke Cage in Captain America 5, Danny Rand and Colleen in Shang-Chi 2, etc.

Alex Perez: Yes, definitely.

rapsfan: Could we see either Jessica Jones or Heroes for Hire special post Daredevil: Born Again season 3?

Alex Perez: Possibly.

Seid Eyes: Back in February, during the last Q&A, I asked you if Marvel was planning to make a Defenders team-up event that could’ve included Spider-Man & The Punisher to conclude the current Devil’s Reign adaptation. But now that Dario Scardapane confirmed that the Mayor Fisk arc ends at the end of Born Again season 2… I’m not too sure it’ll happen now. So could the Defenders film instead adapt the 2023 Gang War comic run where we could see The Maggia (including Kingpin) as the villains of the film?

Alex Perez: The Devil can reign in more than one way. What we’ll see now is the conclusion of Fisk’s plan. Hint: He never wanted to be mayor; just look at the very little competition he has left.

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan: Hi Alex, as we know by now there will be certain characters appearing in Daredevil: Born Again season 3. Is it possible we could see Cloak and Dagger be involved (and making the show canon) as they are located in New York and it could be a good way to implement them (particularly with the popularity boost they have received due to Marvel Rivals)?

Alex Perez: As far as I know, no.

Marvel Comics Spotlight: Devil’s Reign

Doctor Strange

MarcusTheLarcus: Hi Alex! Thanks for letting us do this again. What’s next for Strange post Doomsday & Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: The way Secret Wars sets him up will definitely put him in an interesting position that very few characters in the MCU have been in. It’ll be an interesting redemption arc for sure.

MarcusTheLarcus: Will we get the return of 616 Mordo, or even have Nightmare as a villain in a third movie?

Alex Perez: Mordo is definitely involved in the future. Nightmare… not sure.

Hulk

BraveFire: When will we finally get the long-awaited live-action confrontation between Hulk and Wolverine?

Alex Perez: Nothing as of yet.

That’s it for part 2 of Alex Perez’s April 2026 Q&A about Marvel Studios projects!

Part 3 (final for this month) will be up on this website in a few days. While you’re waiting, please consider supporting The Cosmic Circus on Patreon for access to our private Discord, where you can chat with other Marvel and DC fans and be eligible to ask Alex questions next time the Q&A opens up.

For updates and to help support this small independent website, follow on social media @mycosmiccircus on X, Threads and Facebook, or TheCosmicCircus.com on Bluesky!

Also check out the previous Alex Perez Q&As with our Discord here!

Share this with a friend!