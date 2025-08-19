Alex Perez August Q&A Part 3: From Fantastic 4 to Spider-Man

9 min read

Here’s part 2 of this month’s Alex Perez Patreon/Discord Q&A! For this part, Alex answers questions from our Discord members about some of the characters in Fantastic Four: First Steps, the Hulk and She-Hulk, Ironheart, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Marvel Zombies, and more!

[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Fantastic Four: First Steps characters

Ratchet1490: Thanks for doing these Q&As. What is Franklin Richards role going forward post-Secret Wars? Does he have one?

Alex Perez: Joining his family for adventures, I’d imagine.

Rebel: With The Fantastic Four presumably coming to the MCU and losing the retro futuristic 60s alternative universe in the sequel, what direction do you think they will take to make the film feel unique?

Alex Perez: Adapting to their new world and environment.

Rebel: Hello, Alex! With Shalla-Bal now introduced, does Marvel have any plans for Norrin Radd Silver Surfer in the MCU?

Alex Perez: Quite possibly.

icast05: What’s next for Galactus and Shalla-Bal?

Alex Perez: Reset.

Hulk and Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Michael: Is there any chance of the Hulk having another encounter with Ross and the Leader, who are currently confined to the Raft?

Alex Perez: Not based on what I’ve heard.

BraveFire: Hi Alex and Lizzie, I hope you’re all well. Now that Mark Ruffalo is confirmed to play Hulk/Bruce Banner, do you think Spider-Man: Brand New Day could set up a Hulk movie?

Alex Perez: It’ll set his role up for Avengers: Doomsday, not for another Hulk movie.

BraveFire: Can you give us some teasing about what you’ve heard about Bruce Banner/Hulk’s future? (like his role in Brand New Day, Doomsday, or the Secret Wars/World War Hulk movie/Maestro?)

Alex Perez: Banner is at his wits’ end. With the events of She-Hulk and Brave New World, he realizes now that his worst fear has become real. People can become the Hulk, and it really puts a stress on his behavior. That’s the starting point for him on Brand New Day.

Ironheart and Mephisto

Jay Pal: Since Ironheart ended on a cliffhanger with Riri making the deal with the devil, how exactly will this affect her role in future MCU appearances like Champions?

Alex Perez: I can’t comment aside from “Never make deals with the devil.”

Marvel Zombies and other Marvel Animation projects

Wade: Any idea on who’s voicing Gwen in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2?

Alex Perez: Nope.

Titan: Marvel Zombies will seemingly continue the plot of the original episode years later. Eric Brooks became the Fist of Khonshu, Death Dealer is alive, and presumably Kamala grew up in a zombie apocalypse. Could you tease any more of these alternate characters they’ve kept under wraps? If not, who are you most excited to see?

Alex Perez: The dynamic between Kate and Yelena? Chef’s Kiss.

Hifive326: Eyes of Wakanda just released. Does Marvel have any future plans for our new original character, Iron Fist Jorani? Was curious why they introduced a completely original character rather than using one of the many past established Iron Fists.

Alex Perez: Not that I’m aware of.

She-Hulk

danysrevolt: Hey, Alex. I really loved She-Hulk and was curious if you’ve heard anything of how the studio/Kevin feels about Jennifer Walters as a character, like are they happy with her? I was hoping they aren’t going to take it out on her character and use her less just because of the show’s reception.

Alex Perez: Heard she’ll be in Doomsday, despite the reception of the character.

Spider-Man, Tom Holland, and Brand New Day

Matapple: Hello Alex, hope you’re doing fine. Is the symbiote left by Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man’s Earth gonna have any importance in the overall plot of Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Not talking about just appearing in a post-credits scene as a tease for the future.

Alex Perez: On the advice of counsel, I invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege.

JordanD: Hey there, Alex! Hope everything is well with you. Since you said BND is going to have a big The Animated Series vibe, does that mean just in tone or how the characters were portrayed, like J. Jonah and Spider-Man doing more insults to villains?

Alex Perez: In tone mostly. It really is like a comic book brought to life.

Flickzy GG: What do you think/know Scorpion is going to look like? Insomniac’s metallic armor look, classic design, or a bit of both?

Alex Perez: A mix of both. Closer to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Ragnar BND era: Hi Alex, hope your exam went well! How long do you think Tom Holland is going to play the character? And is this his last trilogy?

Alex Perez: I might see this as his last trilogy, to be honest.

Ragnar BND era: Do you think there is a chance Spider-Man can appear in the shows?

Alex Perez: Only if Marvel and Sony can get into an agreement.

Alex S: Hey Alex, hope everything’s well with you, and thanks for doing this.

Is there anything you can tell us about Sadie Sink’s role in Brand New Day?

Alex Perez: All my sources agree on is that she is an ally to Peter, not Spider-Man.

Harsha Adhikary: Hello, Alex! Do you think that Tobey’s and Andrew’s stories will end after Secret Wars, or do you think there might be plans for them in the future?

Alex Perez: Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s story will end after Avengers: Secret Wars.

Harsha Adhikary: I was wondering whether the symbiote has more significance than just giving Spidey the black suit and making Scorpion Venom, because you mentioned about the symbiote piece also causing an incursion? Thank you for your time. All the best for the future.

Alex Perez: The symbiote does belong to another universe, so the more time it spends on Earth-616, the more the boundaries between the universes cause friction against each other until they break.

Paganprince07: Hi Alex, my first question was, with Brand New Day, we already know that 5 villains are in the film. It seems like Mister Negative won’t be a main one, if that is the case, because we know villains such as Scorpion, Tarantula, Boomerang, Ramrod, and Tombstone are just side ones; who’s the main villain Spider-Man is fighting? And my other question is, are we expected to see just those 5/6 or more? Thank you very much.

Alex Perez: For starters, Mr. Negative is not in this movie. When I shared the article detailing a samurai-based character and an Asian-based villain, which was later confirmed by the Spider-Man costume department’s Pinterest board, it was not intended to confirm Mr. Negative’s appearance in this movie, but rather that of another character entirely. Do I know who it is? No. But I don’t think they’re the main villain of the film.

The idea behind the multiple side villains that we’re seeing reported by multiple scoopers isn’t because scoopers are confused. A good majority of those villains being reported are meant to be a part of an opening montage similar to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, where we would see Spider-Man take on these villains over the years since No Way Home, and we’ll see how with each passing battle, Peter would upgrade his suit, reaching the one we see in Brand New Day.

FootlongSlinky: Hi Alex, who are some of the villains planned to be main villains for Tom Holland’s second trilogy?

Alex Perez: Wilson Fisk, Venom, Tombstone, Hammerhead, & Prowler are some of the names I’ve heard.

toastef: Hello there! Wishing you the best. With the symbiote now in the sacred timeline, it’ll obviously attach to Spider-Man and seemingly Scorpion too. Could we see the symbiote bond with some other heroes or villains over time?

Alex Perez: Not something that’s in the cards atm.

rapsfan: How will Brand New Day pick up on No Way Home’s ending with everyone forgetting Peter Parker?

Alex Perez: Everyone will care about Spider-Man. Barely anyone will care about Peter. Even Peter won’t care about himself. To quote Spider-Man 2: “He has nothing left, except Spider-Man.”

That’s it for part 3 of Alex Perez’s August 2025 Q&A!

