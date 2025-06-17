Share this with a friend!

Time for more from the June Alex Perez Patreon/Discord Q&A! In part 2, Alex answers questions about Fantastic Four: First Steps, the Hulk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Marvel Studios animation projects like Eyes of Wakanda and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and more!

[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar and spelling.]

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Manglor: Will they still have a way to retain the overall aesthetics used for Fantastic Four: First Steps for future F4 films?

Alex Perez: So, the 1960s aesthetic they used is most likely to remain a one-and-done situation.

Rebel: Hello! Have you heard anything quality wise from the F4 test screening, and are you confident it will be good?

Alex Perez: I’m fairly certain it will do well. People are just concerned about it, is all. But I’ve heard great things about it.

Matapple: Hi Alex, hope you’re doing fine! After the post-credits scene leak from The Fantastic Four: First Steps and the confirmation that the movie features references to a certain fictional eastern European country, do you still believe that RDJ’s Doctor Doom is not from the same universe as The Fantastic Four we see in First Steps?

Alex Perez: I’m not sure he is from their universe, mainly because we don’t get a single inkling of detail that proves that they know who Victor Von Doom is in their universe.

heyemoboi_: Hi Alex! Any word on the quality of Fantastic Four? Will Thunderbolts’ box office numbers affect their future presence?

Alex Perez: The film, all in all, is great. I have no doubt it will do well!

Redovah: Do you know if they’re using music from the 60s in Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Alex Perez: Yes.

Hulk, She-Hulk, Red Hulk

scorps01: My first question is: How big of a role will She-Hulk have in the Avengers films? And my second question is: Will Red Hulk show up in the Avengers films?

Alex Perez: I can’t comment on the size of the role of She-Hulk but if I had to take a guess, secondary minor character. As for Red Hulk, TBD.

rapsfan: Can you tell us anything about Hulk’s role in Spider-Man 4?

Alex Perez: I cannot at this time.

Zen: Hiya, Alex, nice to speak to ya again. Have you heard anything regarding Bruce Banner’s potential role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, like if he is indeed in the movie? etc…

Alex Perez: The most recent rumor I heard is that we may be looking at a number of established MCU characters popping up in this film, not just Bruce in particular. Normally, it’s just 1, 2 or even 3 MCU characters appearing in these films, but I heard we may be actually getting a couple of more showing up this time around.

BraveFire: Hi Alex and Lizzie, how are you? We know Hulk/Banner will be in Doomsday and Secret Wars, now we just learned he’ll be in Brand New Day, so for now, Mark Ruffalo is expected to return as Hulk in the three officially announced films out of four in Phase 6 (excluding Fantastic Four). If so, how do you think Hulk/Bruce Banner will play a significant role in the future?

Alex Perez: Not really certain about his future role because it really has just been a supporting role for him for a lot of these movies.

BraveFire: Do you think you can say what Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Doomsday could possibly set up for Hulk/Banner’s future (return of Savage Hulk, World War Hulk, Maestro, Greenland…)?

Alex Perez: I heard we will, but I won’t comment on it further.

laser_gum: Hey Alex, thanks for doing these as always. With Hulk being in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, will he be the main villain, or will he be there for a mentor like thing for Peter? Does this also tie right into Doomsday to where they will come in together?

Alex Perez: What I heard involves a connection dating back to the earliest days of the MCU and exploring some uncharted territory for both characters’ personal histories.

Iron Fist

Hifive326: You’ve previously mentioned Lin Lie will be the main Iron Fist for the MCU. Does this mean he’ll be Iron Fist right when we meet him, or will he first be introduced as Sword Master and then turn into Iron Fist?

Alex Perez: No comments at this time. All I know is they had plans to introduce him.

Kingpin

RedGyarados2010: Hey Alex! Other than Daredevil, Punisher, and potentially Spider-Man, what projects will connect to the Mayor Fisk storyline?

Alex Perez: Honestly, just those 3.

Marvel Animation

Alex S: Do you have any insight on how Gwen Stacy will be introduced in season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?

Alex Perez: Normal Osborn had one Spider. Why can’t he have another?

icast05: Hello Alex and Lizzie, hope both of you are doing well! Anything you can share about Eyes of Wakanda?

Alex Perez: It’s a beautifully crafted show and the stories are wonderful.

Titan: It’s become pretty clear at this point that X-Men ’97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man have fallen into (hopefully) a steady annual release schedule. By the time Secret Wars hits in 2027, we’ll have had 3 seasons of each show (assuming everything goes according to plan, of course). Do you see one or even both of them ending in 2027 to clear the way for different Marvel Animation projects on the slate following Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Not 100% sure.

Spider-Man

Harsha Adhikary: Hey Alex! I hope you are doing well! My question about the symbiote causing an incursion, similar to Vulture, which you answered last q/a, I wanted to know whether they would explore that in Brand New Day or keep it for Doomsday? Thank you for your time. All the best.

Alex Perez: More likely Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Zen: Hiya Alex, nice to speak to ya again. Who exactly are the villains in Brand New Day going to be, since this seems to be taking a more traditional Spidey approach.

Alex Perez: I did find out some new information about the villains, and I hopefully this new lead is actually the one that points us in the right direction. But some new concept art now features a Samurai character. If it is who I think it is, it’s possible we may very well could be looking at Viper and Silver Samurai as the main antagonists for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and it could tie into a storyline that involves a team-up featuring Spider-Man and Shang-Chi. So, we’ll see if that turns out. But that’s what some of my digging has uncovered.

RAGNAR: Hey Alex and Lizzie, hope you are doing okay and thanks for doing this! Is Peter Parker MCU’s anchor being? If not, who do you think is?

Alex Perez: I don’t think there is one.

RAGNAR: Do you think MCU Spider-Man will have an important role in the future?

Alex Perez: Absolutely.

That’s it for part 2 of Alex Perez’s June 2025 Q&A!

