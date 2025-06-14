Share this with a friend!

Alex Perez is back for another Patreon/Discord Q&A! For part 1 of the June 2025 Q&A, Alex answers questions about the status of Armor Wars, as well as many questions about Marvel characters in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars!

[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar and spelling.]

Armor Wars

Michael: Is the cancellation of Armor Wars definitive, or just a strong probability at this point? It is supposed to solve a lot of threads, such as Damage Control and Ultron.

Alex Perez: Many of the ideas for Armor Wars were transferred to other projects. The main one is VisionQuest with Ultron, but there are others, such as Wonder Man which will also delve into the DODC as they investigate Simon Williams. The one thing I think that won’t be repurposed into another show, and which we may sadly miss, is Rhodey’s arc from the events of Secret Invasion and how Rhodey copes with many of the events that have happened in the MCU since Raava replaced him. The original idea, as I understand it, was to have been replaced at some point between the events of Avengers: Endgame & The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There were talks at one point about setting it as far back as Captain America: Civil War, but a massive online backlash against that idea led to the decision to set it later in the timeline. There was also the idea of exploring the legacy of Tony Stark and the ramifications the character had among his closest friends and family. So, we would have seen the return of Pepper Potts and Morgan Stark.

Avengers: Doomsday & Avengers: Secret Wars

Manglor: Hi Alex, appreciate ya doing these as usual. Will RDJ’s Doctor Doom character still remain the main MCU Doom after Secret Wars, just recast via an in-universe explanation?

Alex Perez: It’s a bit too early to be talking about that. Ask me again after they kick off the new iteration of the MCU in 2027.

chance32252: Hey Alex, thank you once again! Where is Okoye and will she be in the Avengers films?

Alex Perez: OOOOOOOOOH! That’s an excellent question! So, Okoye is currently around the world, I believe along with Aneka, protecting the interests of Wakanda worldwide as a Midnight Angel. Basically, doing Black Ops missions as one of the “Eyes of Wakanda”. As for whether or not Okoye will appear in the upcoming Avengers films, I believe Danai Gurira will return for Avengers: Doomsday, since part of the story will involve the tense relations between Wakanda and Talokan.

Michael: Greetings Alex. Would you say that the heroes’ recent track record of causing major problems (Doctor Strange’s actions in No Way Home and Mulitverse of Madness, Monica Rambeau being trapped, and whatever Reed Richards is doing) will be a big part of the primary story for Avengers: Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Yes, absolutely. And get ready for this answer because it’s a doozy. One of the main plot points for the entire Multiverse Saga, which has remained consistent for the Marvel Parliament ever since Loki (2021), is that the MCU (and the multiverse in general) is currently caught in an endless cycle/loop.

Let me elaborate: Everything that He Who Remains said during his speech at the end of Season 1 of Loki and a bit of it in Season 2 is true. No matter what course of action our characters take, the ending will always remain the same: after the Multiversal War with the Kang variants, He Who Remains would win using Alioth, build the TVA, which then leads into the story we all know as the MCU and then loop itself over and over again. This was supposed to be one of the big reveals in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, that this iteration of the universe we’re in, the movies, the TV Shows, the Special Presentations, anything Marvel Studios related is just Try #14,000,605 or so of He Who Remains’ attempts to create a universe/timeline in which the Multiversal War doesn’t happen, and he can just rule over existence forever.

Now that Kang and his variants are officially out of the picture for the time being, this allows Marvel to continue this plot point in a very different way than originally intended. Initially, we would have seen Kang’s variants causing havoc across time and space, disrupting the Multiverse one incursion at a time. However, now, the main reason revolves around the different heroes who have been interfering with the fabric of space and time. In Doomsday, the main incursion we’ll see at first revolves around Earth-616 and the universe Monica is set in, where the X-Men currently reside in the film. Other incursions will also be addressed, such as the one in No Way Home, caused by Spider-Man and Doctor Strange.

qncycharles: Hey, Alex and Lizzie. Hope all is well. Any surprises for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, meaning characters not mentioned at all?

Alex Perez: Characters that I don’t see being mentioned at all in the Avengers films? I’d have to go with the characters from Daredevil: Born Again. Other supernatural characters like Werewolf by Night, Elsa Bloodstone, Man Thing, Moon Knight, etc. Those characters that are really isolated.

Hifive326: With the Defenders all set to return next year in Daredevil:Born Again season 2, are they going to potentially appear in Doomsday and or Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: I don’t think they will.

Dom D*: Hi Alex, thanks a lot for always doing these Q&As! I know it’s very early, but have you heard of any characters expected to appear in Secret Wars but not Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Would Doom’s idealized versions of the characters we know count?

Alex S: Hey Alex and Lizzie, thanks to you both for doing this as always and hope everything is well with you both! We know a pivotal aspect of the Secret Wars comic is the concept of life rafts that prevent certain characters from falling under Doom’s spell on Battleworld. Do you have any insight on if they will adapt this and if not, how could they put an MCU spin on it?

Alex Perez: They’ve explored a couple of ideas. Reed building life-rafts, the use of the Quantum Realm to escape, escaping to the Void, just a couple of the things being thrown around.

Elyse✨ – Shoalsandsuch: Hi Alex/Lizzie. Anything on what Thor is getting up to in Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Raising Gorr’s daughter, whom I believe is the one who will alert Thor of the incoming battle, since she’s connected to the cosmic being Eternity, who is being threatened by the current situation.

icast05: Hello Alex and Lizzie, hope both of you are doing well! Given that Marvel seems to be adapting elements of Thor’s story from Time Runs Out, do you see Thor going solo, or forming his own team, to track Doom and/or Loki down, rather than being part of Sam’s Avengers team in Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Can’t answer that, but I think he’s meant to be with the Avengers.

FootlongSlinky: Hi Alex, how big of a role will Bob/Sentry have in the upcoming Avengers movies?

Alex Perez: I don’t really know here.

Rebel: Hello! Does Doctor Strange have a big role in Doomsday or is he more of a minor character?

Alex Perez: He has a big role overall in this saga, although IDK what’s going on for Avengers.

daofeiboy: Oi, Alex & Lizzie! Soy muy grato por hacerem la QnA de nuevo y espero que te encuentren bien! Para la primera pregunta – Tiene qualquer possibilidad de Hela voltar en Doomsday o talvez en Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Hola! No sabría contestarte. Sé que hay un interes en traer el personaje para atrás, pero no creo que sea para las peliculas de Avengers. Tal vez en Thor 5?

daofeiboy: Y la secunda pregunta — Tienes alguna idea de si Ravonna Renslayer se aliará con Doom?

Alex Perez: No creo. Ella no cree en las palabras de los hombres en poder.

[English translation of above/

daofeiboy: Hey, Alex & Lizzie! I’m so glad you’re doing the Q&A again, and I hope it finds you well! For the first question — Is there any chance Hela will return in Doomsday or maybe Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Hi! I don’t know how to answer that. I know there’s interest in bringing the character back, but I don’t think it’s for the Avengers movies. Maybe in Thor 5?

daofeiboy: And the second question — Do you have any idea if Ravonna Renslayer will ally with Doom?

Alex Perez: I don’t think so. She doesn’t believe the words of men in power./Translation]

eme: Hi Alex! Do you know if we’ll see Peggy Carter or Captain Carter in Doomsday or Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Yes.

Vic: Doomsday or Secret Wars. Where do you think we can expect more multiversal cameos, especially those that we as fans NEED?

Alex Perez: Secret Wars for sure. Doomsday is fun, but it’s mainly the X-Men popping up.

Marah Philomena: Hi Alex! Hope you are doing well! I have two questions, one is Nightcrawler going to have a decent amount of screentime in Doomsday? He’s my favorite.

Alex Perez: I heard he has some incredible action sequences, one of which involves the use of his signature swords.

Marah Philomena: And two, do we know if he and the other X-Men have started filming for Doomsday yet?

Alex Perez: Indeed, they have shot some scenes. Primarily, it’s just some actions sequences with doubles, but they have done a couple of things already.

Harsha Adhikary: Hey, Alex! I hope you are doing well! In regards to the rumors that a new actor is being cast for Ghost Rider, do you think its possible for Nick Cage’s Ghost Rider to show up at least in Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: I think it’s possible. There are multiple characters Marvel was looking into to bring back for the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga from multiple corners of their media, not just the movies.

rapsfan: Will Valeria Richards be featured in the Avengers movies?

Alex Perez: I don’t think so. I think it’ll only be Franklin this time around. Valeria could be brought in if Doom decides to will her into existence for his version of the world, but I don’t know for certain.

cosmicriver: Hi Alex and Lizzie, thanks for doing this Q&A so soon, and hope you are all doing well! Do you think we will get glimpses of universes other than the X-Men one in Avengers: Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Yes, we will. 😉

CamCam: Captain America. Black Panther. Doctor Strange. Shang-Chi. How big will the roles of these characters be in Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Captain America: leading role. Black Panther: supporting. Doctor Strange: should be lead, but fate uncertain. Shang-Chi: big supporting character.

That’s it for part 1 of Alex Perez’s June 2025 Q&A!

