‘Doctor Who’ Season 2 and Finale Discussion | The Cosmic Circle

In this new episode of The Cosmic Circle Podcast, host Brian Kitson talks to writers Cameron Brook and Wiktor Reinfuss (“Vic”) along with Edit0r-In-Chief Lizzie Hill about Doctor Who season 2 and what happened in the second half of the season and finale “The Reality War”. They talk about how they feel about Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor, seeing familiar faces return in the new Russell T. Davies era, and other surprises and questions from the season. Spoiler warning!

Listen to this podcast here or find us on Apple, Spotify, and most places podcasts are available as Cosmic Circus Podcasts. You can help support the work we do on the podcasts by joining our Patreon.

Doctor Who season 2 podcast timestamps

00:00 – Intro

02:20 – Overall impressions of the newest season of Doctor Who, talking about the importance of diversity and inclusion in the show, and how Ncuti Gatwa has done as the 15th Doctor

09:10 – Favorite episode from the second half of Doctor Who season 2

season 2 15:25 – “The Story & the Engine”

27:45 – Poppy’s return

29:35 – “The Interstellar Song Content”

36:50 – The Rani reveal

38:10 – The Doctor’s Granddaughter Susan

42:25 – “Wish World”and “The Reality War”

56:50 – The return of Billie Piper and other familiar faces returning during the new Russell T. Davies era.

01:06:40 – Outros

Also check out: Doctor Who Series Discussion | The Cosmic Circle

