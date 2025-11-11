8 min read

Share this with a friend!

After a bit of a break, Alex Perez is back for another Patreon/Discord Q&A! In part 1 of the November 2025 Q&A, Alex answers questions from our Discord members about characters and plotlines in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, Secret Wars, Black Panther, Blade, Jessica Jones and other Netflix show characters, and the Hulk (settle down, Bravefire!).

Editor’s Note: Only Patreon supporters on a paid tier or Discord members with Stargazer or higher roles have access to ask questions for the Q&As. You can help support our YouTube channel and podcasts for only a few dollars a month on Patreon and receive access to our private Discord, the Q&A, access to our podcast/YouTube mailbag, along with a thank you at the end of videos. Find out how to join The Cosmic Circus Patreon here. For movies, shows, and comics discussions/reviews, please follow @TheCosmicCircus on YouTube and find Cosmic Circus Podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Podbean, or most places you listen to podcasts. Go here to listen, watch, or for more information.

Small, independent websites like this one need all the support we can get to survive. Sharing, liking, commenting on posts, viewing and sharing the YouTube videos and podcasts, and following on social media or joining the Patreon is greatly appreciated. When sharing information from this Q&A or from any articles, please remember to include a link so people can come read from the original source! Thank you for supporting The Cosmic Circus in whatever way you can.

[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars

Abbe8669: Considering both the original and new line-up of Guardians of the Galaxy—including Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, Nebula, Drax, Mantis, Gamora, Kraglin, Cosmo, Adam Warlock, and Phyla-Vell—which of these characters is currently NOT expected to have any role or cameo in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars?”

Alex Perez: Gamora is going to be out of the picture, though I believe that Gamora’s presence in the MCU will be used as an example regarding how the barriers between the universes have been eroding since the Gamora we see in Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not from our universe/timeline per se. I really haven’t heard much about the Guardians aside from Star-Lord. I know he was previously supposed to be involved, so let’s keep an eye on him for now.

eme: Hello Alex and Lizzie! Thanks for hosting these again! We’ve missed you. So I was wondering if Steve and Peggy being featured in the trailer is a real possibility. There have been some rumors about it.

Alex Perez: I’ve seen the rumors. At this point, the cat is out of the bag with them being in Doomsday since Marvel gave the exclusives to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline to run, and they’re still keeping a lot of OG characters in the dark. Maybe they’ll drop them in the trailer to keep the lid on any other character confirmations. Although, I expect it to be something along the lines of a “Charles Xavier in the Multiverse of Madness” trailer tease. Anyway, we should know around early-mid December, so not that long of a wait.

qncycharles: Hey Alex and Lizzie, appreciate you doing this Q&A. Are the Russo Brothers done with the MCU after Secret Wars, or do they have projects in the next phase to help set up the Mutant Saga?

Alex Perez: So, as I understand it, Marvel’s bringing the Russos along for the ride post-Secret Wars as part of the famous “Marvel Parliament,” basically just overseeing the general story for the next Saga. Because they want to avoid the mistakes they made with the Multiverse Saga in trying to branch out to many different story points and having multiple open endings without having a clear direction.

Like, the main idea of the saga was to basically introduce this idea of the multiverse so Marvel could play around in the sandbox and do things they’d never really get a chance to do if it was just their main, established universe. And they wanted to try out new elements and explore new corners of the MCU while still trying to find ways to relate it to the multiverse, ultimately to get to this point where incursions are happening in the main universe and the multiverse is about to end. And of course, introduce cameos of previous heroes here and there.

But COVID-19 affected their plans; a lot of the internal discussions pushed for Marvel to drop their content months and even years before they were ready, and it was a domino effect that really just had a catastrophic mess of a story plot where practically less than half of the projects dropped in the last 5 years actually matter to the overall plot of the Multiverse Saga.

And in their minds, the Russos, who have experience juggling multiple characters in their movies and tying storylines together, would be a good addition to the team. They can provide their input into what works where, what can be introduced now vs. what can be introduced some other time, and so on.

Marconia89: Hi Alex, will the December teaser for Avengers: Doomsday show anything of the new team, or will it just serve as a preview of the overall tone? Take care.

Alex Perez: Both? Both? Both. Both is good.

Vinny: Hi Alex, I hope all is going well. Puck reported that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is the second lead in Avengers: Doomsday after Robert Downey Jr.’s Victor von Doom. My question is, will Thor’s role in Avengers: Doomsday be similar to his role in Avengers: Age of Ultron, where he’s with the Avengers for most of the movie, or will his role be similar to Avengers: Infinity War, where he has his own subplot?

Alex Perez: Technically both, because it starts as a subplot but joins in at a much earlier moment than the 3rd act, like he did in Infinity War. What I can tell you a bit about his role is that Thor, really goes through it. He always seems like he has a lot to lose in these movies. To quote Frank Ocean, what’s a God to a non believer?

YAH: Thanks for doing these! What do you think the role of Wiccan & Speed will be in Doomsday/Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: What’s the word the stans are using now? Manifest? Yeah, that one. Manifest. Because hopefully, y’all were paying enough attention in WandaVision, Agatha All Along, and Marvel Zombies when we saw that these Maximoffs were able to basically create pocket dimensions, right?

Vexster: ELLOOOO Alex and Lizzie, hope all is well! What character are you most excited for in Doomsday and why?

Alex Perez: Many. But I’m just excited to see Alan Cumming again as Nightcrawler.

Black Panther

urimanta0619: Is Damson [Idris] the new Black Panther?

Alex Perez: I refuse to comment.

chance32252: Hey, Alex! Thanks for doing this, I hope all is well! Awhile back you sent a GIF of Shuri in her lab in Vision server with “👀!” Can you explain the GIF and what it means for VisionQuest – will Wakanda and Shuri be featured? Thanks again!

Alex Perez: Remember when Shuri was working on Vision in Infinity War and was trying to detach Vision from the Mind Stone while preserving his personality and memories in his body? Food for thought.

Blade

CamCam: Hello, Alex. It’s nice to see you again. That Blade movie sure is taking a while to coalesce, huh? Anyway, who would you want to see direct that film if and when it ever comes to fruition?

Alex Perez: It’s taking a minute because they wanted to push it back into the next saga. It will come to fruition; don’t you worry about that. As for directing, Fede Alvarez or Dan Trachtenberg.

The Defenders, Jessica Jones, and other Netflix Marvel characters

Hifive326: Hi Alex, hope you are doing well! Are the rumors true about a new Jessica Jones project (special? new series?) is looking for writers?

Alex Perez: Looking for writers, I have no clue. That the project exists… mayhaps.

FanOfNuance: Any chance we could see some of the female characters return from the Netflix shows? For instance, Typhoid Mary (Alice Eve) was manipulated by Kingpin in the comics, which feels like compelling storytelling territory, no?

Alex Perez: I know most characters from the Netflix shows are fair game to come back.

Hulk

BraveFire: I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time. Thanks again, Alex and Lizzie, for organizing the Q&A!

How will Hulk’s role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day set up his story in Avengers: Doomsday and what impact will it have? I really hope the Russo brothers have a plan for Hulk this time.

Alex Perez: Unleash the Savagery.

That’s it for part 1 of Alex Perez’s November 2025 Q&A!

Part 2 will be available in a few days. While you’re waiting, please consider joining the Patreon for access to our private Discord and the next Q&A, along with other benefits, while also supporting our YouTube channel and podcasts!

Are you more excited for Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus on X, Threads, Facebook & Instagram, or TheCosmicCircus.com on Bluesky!

Also check out previous Alex Perez Q&As with our Discord here!

Share this with a friend!