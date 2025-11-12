‘The Witcher’ Season 4: New Faces, Challenges and Changes

6 min read

Season four of Netflix’s The Witcher is a soft reboot of the series, and no one hides it. It is bigger in scale, more determined in its serious tone, and works better at moments than the last two seasons. It’s one of those Netflix projects that must do two things at once. It must reintroduce us to a well-known world with new actors and try to logically and believably move the story towards the end in season 5.

That task was complicated from the day they started shooting season 4. All because Henry Cavill left the role of Geralt, and Liam Hemsworth was cast in his place. Hemsworth’s arrival was described by many as a change that will alter the tone of the show and give the series the story it deserves with two final seasons. Did it work? Is it worth checking out? Did they butcher the Butcher of Blaviken forever? Let’s find out.

[Warning: Spoilers from The Witcher series are below!]

The Witcher season 4 story arc and book comparisons

The fourth season of The Witcher opens with the immediate “explanation” of why certain characters look different. It’s all because the narrator of the story changed. Liam replaced Henry in a few scenes from past seasons to give this one more continuity. And that wasn’t a bad decision.

As of now, the Continent is feeling the threat of Nilfgaardians and the upcoming events that will change this world forever. From episode one through the finale, the narrative feels different from what was in seasons 1 to 3, which at first may seem weird, but it works.

Geralt’s storyline focuses on a less lonely and darker life. After all these years, he finally accepted that he needs a family and close friends. His life as a witcher has now evolved and become something new. He prefers alliances and friendship over the life of a solitary wanderer. Even though he may not say it, we clearly see this is the case.

Yennefer’s (Anya Chalotra) arc is focused on bringing back Aretuza and returning witches and wizards to their position of power from before Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) betrayed them. The public turned against them, even more people are trying to kill them, and they slowly and painfully try to get back to power.

The show’s writers decided to focus on changing more events from the books to add more dramatic momentum to the story. They created and introduced us to original scenes that, according to them, were needed to clarify the motivations of certain characters and add more political drama that the books were missing.

This season is based on Baptism of Fire and some elements from The Tower of the Swallow. It mixes them both to show two points of view of the story while not messing with the chronology and messy details.

The changes they made can be frustrating sometimes for people who read Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, but this season they work. Still, some of the decisions they’ve made this season are bad, but the season is far from being bad despite this. If I had to say, this season is actually one of the better ones. You can feel that recasting Geralt feels weird in the beginning, but after the first episode, it’s possible to accept this new version of Geralt that fits the story this season.

The introduction of one of Geralt’s most important friends, Regis (Laurence Fishburne), works, and it’s played out perfectly. Both Fishburne and Hemsworth captured the essence of the friendship and description of their characters from the books. Their scenes together are the best parts of this season. By adding Jaskier (Joey Batey) to the mix, who also acts differently compared to the previous two seasons, we have a small rebirth of those characters.

They all go on journeys of their own, figuratively speaking. Their main goal is to rebuild what was broken. Rebuild their family, regaining the lost power and respect, as well as finding their place in the world.

Without going further into spoilers, the story arc this season that is as good as the introduction of Regis, in my opinion, is the introduction of the ruthless and most iconic character from the books, Leo Bonhart (Sharlto Copley). He is a known Witcher-killer, unbeatable swordsman, and ruthless bounty hunter. Scenes with him really steal the show.

What’s to come with the upcoming final season

Season four is clearly one of two parts that are meant to finish the story of Netflix’s The Witcher. This season tries to stabilize the series’ ground after the departure of Henry Cavill and the recasting of some of the actors. They rearrange the pieces to better fit the story that’s about to end.

The showrunner and production details revealed a few months ago that while seasons four and five were created by adapting the books Baptism of Fire & Lady of the Lake, it will be a difficult job to do. And I agree.

Based on the story that is in Lady of the Lake, people who have not read the books should expect an even darker, more brutal, and more complicated finale to Geralt of Rivia’s story. Old and new alliances forged through the last seasons will be tested in the roughest ways possible.

Ciri’s (Freya Allan) mythic powers and destiny will become a part of the lives of other characters, as their lives will be defined by the choices they make to either help or fight her. Questions about the meaning of fate, free will, and life will be asked.

What is also worth mentioning is that the show will have a difficult job presenting certain fights and moments from the books. But thankfully, they may have a budget to achieve that. But, even in the end, they must honor the book’s story, themes, characters’ destinies, and the rest, while resolving character arcs for people who don’t know what happens next.

Final thoughts on The Witcher season 4

Season four, in my opinion, is definitely a success of its own and, in some ways, an improvement on previous seasons. Hemsworth’s Geralt changes the rhythm and vibes of the character without breaking them. His work holds together and proves to be on point under the weight of new conflicts, friendships, and quests. If I had to choose, I’d really want to get a story about Geralt, Jaskier, Regis, and their friends traveling together, helping people, killing evil monsters, and just trying to survive. Just like Robin Hood and his company.

For viewers who have read the books, the changes are obvious and will start discussions about how certain things worked better in the book. But it has to be mentioned that some things worked better here. What season four does best is make the Continent feel alive, mysterious, and dangerous again. It reminds you that monsters are rarely the worst thing one must face. Sometimes it’s the rumor, the law, a crown, or just another human being.

During the finale, the stage is already set. Everything is being prepared to be resolved in the last season. Pieces have been moved, we know what motives are driving the characters, and the path to properly end the story is still open.

Whether the fifth season ultimately honors both the novels’ spirit and the show’s own newer tone remains to be seen. But, after season four, there’s no question the series has paved its own dramatic, uncompromising, and mysterious road to conclude the series.

