Alex Perez September Q&A Part 3: ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day,’ Hulk, ‘Vision Quest’, Yelena and more!

Alex Perez is back for another Patreon/Discord Q&A! For the third and final part of the September 2025 Q&A, Alex answers questions from our Discord members about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Hulk, Punisher, Midnight Sons, Moon Knight, the Vision Quest, Yelena Belova, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and more!

[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Hulk

qncycharles: Why are the Hulk rights so complicated?

Alex Perez: Greedy companies.

BraveFire: Can you tease us with anything new about Savage Hulk/Bruce Banner in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Hulk is scarier than ever before. He might even kill someone.

Ratchet1490: World War Hulk/Planet Hulk. Any plans for anything involving the jolly green giant post-Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Still in development.

pie: Will Hulk and Namor finally get their own solo movies?

Alex Perez: Not yet.

Midnight Sons, Moon Knight

Xekshek: Hey, Alex and Lizzie! With the recent success the past couple years with horror movies at the box office (and critically!), is Marvel going to sort of see that and really go in with the genre, i.e., Blade, Midnight Sons, etc., after dipping their toes into it with certain entries?

Alex Perez: Yep. That’s an aspect they’ll dive into for the next saga.

Xekshek: Any new Moon Knight crumbs or kind of still in the same state of possibly being in Midnight Sons?

Alex Perez: Same state.

Punisher

Wade: Hey, Alex. Will The Punisher special have any references to Spider-Man since it looks like it will take place before Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Alex Perez: It establishes how he gets to where he is when Brand New Day kicks off.

Ragnar: Hello, Alex and Lizzie, hope you’re doing well. Thanks for doing this again. Are we going to get a Spider-Man, Daredevil, and Punisher team-up?

Alex Perez: In the future, with more characters, sure.

Spider-Man, Brand New Day, and Beyond the Spider-Verse

Ragnar: Will Tom Holland’s Spider-Man make his own tech and gadgets in future projects?

Alex Perez: Yep.

Harsha Adhikary: Do you see them acknowledging (in terms of plot sense) that the symbiote left behind in the MCU is actually from another universe? Thank you for your time. All the best.

Alex Perez: I don’t think so, but maybe.

Manglor: Hi, Alex! Is the version of Brand New Day we’re getting the version where Tom and Zendaya were very excited reading the script of?

Alex Perez: Yes.

∀: Can you elaborate on what you said regarding Sony requesting something in exchange for giving Marvel what they wanted to do with Brand New Day, something that keeps doors open?

Alex Perez:🖤

FootlongSlinky: Hi Alex, is the 616 Norman Osborn/Green Goblin still planned to fight Tom’s Spider-Man?

Alex Perez: Eventually.

Jay Pal: Could you please give us a clue who is going to be the main villain of Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Recent discoveries have made it seem that Alistair Smythe / The Spider-Slayer could be the big villain, based on the mood board leaks from Pinterest.

Alex Perez: It’s simpler, meaner, badder, and even Tom Holland technically spoiled it in an interview.

abuK: Hey, Alex! Do you have some new information about Beyond the Spider-Verse?

Alex Perez: And I would walk five hundred miles. And I would walk five hundred more. Just to be the man who walked a thousand Miles to fall down at your door.

Thor

Tom Daniel: I just want to address the elephant in the multiversal room: Please let me know why is Thor crying? That’s the biggest mystery of the whole multiverse. I think you know the answer by now, so please answer this. Thank you so much.

Alex Perez: I honestly think it was a gag.

Vision Quest

rapsfan: When in 2026 do you think VisionQuest will release? Since it finished filming recently.

Alex Perez: Between Brand New Day and Doomsday, so mid to late 2026 possibly.

YAH: Do you know if the identity of Ruaridh Mollica’s character in VisionQuest really is Tommy, like pretty much everybody expects?

Alex Perez: I can confirm he is Tommy Maximoff’s reincarnation.

Max Zengerink: Hi Alex and Lizzie. Could you give us a hint about how Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will connect to the MCU?

Alex Perez: Stay tuned and find out in VisionQuest.

Yelena Belova

Dom D: Hi Alex and Lizzie, hope you both are doing well! A few weeks back, DanielRPK reported that Yelena will be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Any chance you can confirm if that is true?

Alex Perez: Yes, it’s true.

chance32252: Are there any more heroes besides Yelena that are going to appear in BND?

Alex Perez: Just a few, but I don’t think it’s like a full-on appearance, just a short cameo a-la Matt Murdock in No Way Home.

laser_gum: With Yelena now being confirmed for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Is her role to set up Spider-Man, Hulk, and Punisher’s appearance in Doomsday?

Alex Perez: I don’t really think so.

Michael: Hey, Alex! Now that production of Brand New Day is under way, is there anything new you can tell us about MJ’s role and if there have been any changes from what you’ve previously heard from your sources?

Alex Perez: MIT is evillllllllllllll. [Editor’s note: More specifically, and so as not to get into trouble with certain relatives of mine, he’s saying that Marvel’s version of MIT is evil… *wipes sweat from forehead*~ Lizzie]

Miscellaneous Marvel Studios and other questions…

rapsfan: Will any TV shows release in 2027 for the MCU? As of right now we only have Secret Wars.

Alex Perez: Not sure.

FanOfNuance: How do you see The Raft (and the characters within) playing into the MCU moving forward? Any chance that “raft” and the Hickman “raft” from his Secret Wars run could be fused?

Alex Perez: We’re going to be visiting the Raft in Doomsday. As for the other “raft,” there’s an equivalent planned. Not a 1:1 of the comic.

∀: Any chances of getting more of Val’s lore soonish?

Alex Perez: Not sure about that.

abuK: Do you think we can expect some delays from Spider-Man or Avengers?

Alex Perez: I don’t think so.

daofeiboy: Do you know if Marvel has any intention to bring Cloak and Dagger back to canon like they want with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?

Alex Perez: Nope.

Marconia: Hi Alex and Lizzie! Will there be any hints to alternate universes where the Avengers are villains? Thank you.

Alex Perez: Not the Avengers, but other Avengers-like individuals.

qncycharles: Hey, Alex. When the reset happens in the MCU, will it erase what happened prior?

Alex Perez: No. It’ll just be a quick scrub of details the MCU wants to sort of forget and redo. This will involve the resurrection of some heroes and villains as well as the erasure of some minor events that bother fans (and Kevin Feige), but all in all, it will be like 75-80% the original timeline, with some minor changes.

Wade: Hey, Alex. How excited are you for season 2 of Hazbin Hotel, since I remember you saying a while back you were a fan of the show as well.

Alex Perez: Very much excited. I want to delve more into the lore of the show. My favorite character is Angel Dust. Protect the Spider!

That’s it for part 3 of Alex Perez’s September 2025 Q&A

