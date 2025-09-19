9 min read

Alex Perez is back for another Patreon/Discord Q&A! For part 2 of the August 2025 Q&A, Alex answers questions from our Discord members about characters and plotlines in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Secret Wars and Daredevil: Born Again as well as Captain Marvel, Kate Bishop, and the Champions/Young Avengers!

[Questions and answers below may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar, and spelling.]

Avengers: Secret Wars and post Secret Wars

Flickzy GG: Will the lore of the two types of Builders be explored in Secret Wars, or would it be too cheesy for a live-action adaptation?

Alex Perez: I don’t think they’ll do that.

Marah Philomena: Hi, Alex. Will the Fox X-Men only stay for Doomsday, or will they also appear in Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Some will return for Avengers: Secret Wars.

CamCam: Hello, Alex. What MCU filmmakers do you think/hope will remain attached to this franchise long after Avengers: Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: Destin Daniel Cretton, Ryan Coogler, & Jake Schreier are locked in. There have been talks about other directors to try and incorporate new visions, such as Joachim Rønning, Fede Álvarez, & Gareth Edwards. So we’ll see.

Flickzy GG: Hey, Alex! Do you think we could revisit and/or see characters from Earth-838, since their Illuminati were teased recently?

Alex Perez: Yes.

Papa Louie: Hello, Alex and Lizzie! Are there characters whose arcs might conclude or who could meet their end in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: The Multiverse arc in general.

CamCam: During The Fantastic Four press junket, Kevin Feige mentioned a mystery film that was in development for the next saga, stating that it would occupy a different genre the MCU has never tackled before. He also used it as an example to illustrate that MCU films going forward would not exclusively be team-ups and crossovers and that, like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings before it, solo films in the MCU would continue. Do you have any insight on what this film is?

Alex Perez: Not particularly, no.

FootlongSlinky: Hi, Alex. Will there be any Avengers movies in the future that don’t have other teams forced in for the sake of it?

Alex Perez: Not by the looks of it.

Captain Marvel

Manglor: Hi, Alex! Will Captain Marvel have a major role in the upcoming Avengers films?

Alex Perez: To my understanding, yes.

pie: Hi, Alex, since cosmic storylines are going to be an important part of the MCU going forward, will Carol Danvers be recast, killed off, or replaced by Monica Rambeau/Kamala Khan after Secret Wars since her future has been marred by The Marvels; which sadly flopped?

Alex Perez: No. That’s not something I see happening to Carol.

Champions/Young Avengers, Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop/Hawkeye, Cassie Lang

Vexster: What’s the status on YA/Champions—will they appear in Doomsday?

Alex Perez: Insert scared Hailee Steinfeld nod here.

Jay: Hey, Alex! First-time questioner, long-time reader. I just want to thank you for sharing what you can about these projects. I know the burdens sometimes outweigh the benefits, but as a superhero enthusiast who is always curious about the future of my favorite fandoms, I’m always grateful for your engagement. Now on to my questions. Apologies in advance for the background provided; I just believe context is king. You wanted some more post-Secret Wars questions, so I’ll happily oblige!

With the X-Men, Avengers recast (ie Stark), New Avengers, Fantastic Four, Midnight Suns, Annihilation, and Wakanda all intended to be major parts of the next phase/saga, I’m really curious about where the Champions fit in all this. Early last year, Nexus Point News announced that Rachna Fruchbom was hired to write and showrun a Champions series. However, with Kevin Feige just telling Variety they’ll be releasing 1 live-action show a year starting in 2027, I wonder if you think the show will come to fruition, be converted to a film, or never see the light of day? I can easily see a world where, instead of becoming an official team, Kate becomes an Avenger, Kamala hangs with the mutants, and Riri gets caught up with the Midnight Suns and Mephisto.

Alex Perez: I want to start by saying that I trust Nexus Point News’ reporting, and they’ve been very accurate as of late, so no need to doubt what they say. Additionally, yeah, the Young Avengers project is very much a thing. I don’t know if it’s the one that will be airing in 2027. But that they’ll link up, they will.

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan: Hi, Alex. Is it still expected that Kate and Kamala will have some sort of role in the 2 Avengers movies? I would presume Kamala would have a bigger role than Kate due to the end of The Marvels.

Alex Perez: I’d say equal amounts. They’re co-leaders of the team.

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan: Is there anything you can share about either Hawkeye season 2 or Champions TV shows to keep us Kate/YA fans going?

Alex Perez: Kate Bishop is going to be one of the main heavy hitters of the next saga as a leader of the Young Avengers.

SaltyTrog: Hey guys, hope you’re doing well! I really loved getting into Cassie Lang’s character in comics after the third Ant-Man movie, but I know the reception was poor. Is there any word on how Feige/the higher-ups feel about her as a character, like significant reworks or changes to her or anything? It feels like among every Champion so far, she’s got the least word on anything regarding her future.

Alex Perez: I’d argue the opposite. Cassie is the third person Kamala and Kate recruit.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2, The Punisher special

Matapple: What is the timeline order of these projects: Daredevil: Born Again S1, S2, The Punisher Special, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Alex Perez: Born Again season 1, Punisher close to season 2, Brand New Day.

FanOfNuance: Thanks as always! Given Feige’s mention of the “street-level” corner of the MCU, other than the Punisher, what types of connections between Daredevil: Born Again and Spider-Man should we expect?

Alex Perez: Kingpin’s Rule of Law and how it affects Spider-Man as a hero. Also, J. Jonah Jameson? Not the biggest fan of Kingpin. Sure, he agrees with the politics, but he sees through his web of lies.

Dom D: Hi Alex and Lizzie, hope you both are doing well! Do you think Marvel regrets deciding to canonize the Netflix shows in the MCU? Just asking this since you mentioned on Discord a while back that Disney wasn’t really impressed with the performance of Born Again season 1.

Alex Perez: When I said they weren’t impressed, that was back before the project was overhauled and reshot. And I don’t think they regret canonizing it because, if anything, they double down on it in seasons 2 and 3.

Doctor Strange and that Mordo quote…

Michael: Hey, Alex! Now that Michael Waldron is involved with Avengers: Doomsday, are the events of that film the “bill coming due” (to paraphrase Baron Mordo’s quote) for Doctor Strange and his actions throughout the Multiverse Saga?

Alex Perez: Not what Mordo had intended when he said that. That’s still one of the biggest loose threads that the MCU has yet to handle. Mordo is becoming an all-powerful sorcerer by using forbidden magic to take away the magic from other sorcerers. And yet somehow, nothing of note has happened since then. Where the hell did he dip?

Fantastic Four

toastef: Hello again! Will we see the Fantastic Four split up in Doomsday? Not as in the team disbanding, but with half the team working with one group while the other half is with another.

Alex Perez: Not until the end.

toastef: Could we see Galactus guarding Doom’s castle in Secret Wars?

Alex Perez: No clue.

Marconia: Hi Alex and Lizzie! Will the Council of Reeds be shown for the first time in the MCU?

Alex Perez: There is a possibility of this happening, yes.

Alex S: Hello Alex, I hope you are well, and thanks for doing these as always. Is the rumored Silver Surfer project still in development?

Alex Perez: I have nothing of note to report on that currently.

That’s it for part 2 of Alex Perez’s September 2025 answers about Avengers: Secret Wars and other Marvel Studios projects!

