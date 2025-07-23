7 min read

For three seasons, Star Wars: The Bad Batch detailed the end of the Clone Wars and the rise of the Empire from its very beginning through the eyes of Clone Force 99. The ragtag group of clones, each one genetically different, ended up as a family on the run from the Empire. They picked up a few strays across the way, including Omega, a female clone who was of most importance to the Empire and its lofty cloning ideas. Sanctuary: A Bad Batch novel by Lamar Giles aims to expand on the show and give us a closer look at the characters, their relationships, and their motivations. Set after the season 2 episode “Pabu,” we find Tech still alive, and along with Hunter, Wrecker, Omega, and Phee Genoa, they embark on an adventure that only ends the usual way when it comes to the Bad Batch. Disaster.

[Note: while I am reviewing this book independently and honestly, it should be noted that I was given a copy of the book by Penguin Random House for the purpose of this review. This review of Sanctuary: A Bad Batch novel will be spoiler-free!]

The Bad Batch end up on another galactic adventure in Sanctuary

Sanctuary begins with the Batch undercover at a high-stakes criminal auction as they are set to acquire an item for a potential buyer. It doesn’t end well, obviously, and we see the Batch up to their old hijinks to escape in one piece. Instead of cutting their losses, they decide to take on a new job from Phee (and hope the old job can still pay off) by picking up a pair of mysterious travelers and escorting them to safety on a distant planet. This is where I found the book picked up exponentially from the beginning as reveal after reveal keeps both the Batch and the audience on their toes, and the pair they picked up becomes ever more mysterious.



Picking up the pair also attracts the attention of an ISB agent, who proves to be a formidable villain towards the Batch. He’s cold and very calculating, but ends up in a world of espionage all of his own, as the real buyer of the item from the auction also wants the Batch (and Phee) dead; she proves to be just as cruel and formidable and sweeps the ISB Agent up in her own agenda. This gives us insight into the world of the super-rich, which brings about its own twists and turns.



I found the Batch to be far more thrilling and interesting in this book than they appear in the show at times. Author Lamar Giles has done an outstanding job of getting deep into their psyche and inner thoughts and feelings. This allows for a lot more emotional depth and character arcs than the show dared to tread.

All of the Batch get some form of character arc in this novel with the standout definitely being Hunter, who is still grappling with the leaving of Echo and whether the Batch will ever get to “retire.” Giles writes him beautifully, as we do follow him the most; a lot of his relationship with Omega is shown deeper too. He becomes more proud of her throughout the book as he sees how grown she is becoming. Omega herself proves to be the voice of reason in Sanctuary, often calming down her brothers or providing care and a helping hand to the characters they pick up within the book.

Wrecker, too, gets his own arc in the novel as he strives to show he does have feelings and thoughts that want to be respected by the rest of his brothers. One thing I appreciated that Giles did within the novel is give Wrecker time to shine as a demolitions expert; we get many great feats from Wrecker within Sanctuary.

Setting this book before the end of the show means we still get to see Tech alive and well, this was a great decision by the author as it allows us to see even more in depth to not only Tech but also his relationship with Phee Genoa. “Brown Eyes” is prevalent in the novel as their flirting reaches new heights and provides plenty of comedic moments within the story which I appreciate. Sanctuary also makes Tech’s death sting just a little more, as we get a lot of him within the book. Lamar Giles makes it almost his mission to write the Batch as authentically to their character as he can, and he manages it spectacularly.

The villains shine the most in this Star Wars novel

As previously mentioned, the villains within Sanctuary are some of the best parts of the book by far, and when they get properly introduced, the book really starts to pick up. The ISB Agent Sendril Crane definitely takes vibes from the ISB Agents in Andor in all the best ways. From his first introduction, we see how by the book he is, and he proves to be cold and calculating. We soon find out that his real agenda lies not with the Empire but with the identity of the mysterious pair that the Batch picks up.

This leads Crane into several skirmishes with the Batch, but also towards another of the villains in the book, Cellia Moten. It is difficult to discuss the villains without spoiling the book, but Cellia Moten ends up teaming up with Agent Crane as their common ground becomes the Batch. We find out a lot about both Crane and Moten, which helps drive the story in exciting ways, including a side plot between the pair that I did not see coming, and makes for an exciting ending.



The mysterious pair I keep mentioning within the book again can’t be talked about in detail for such a non-spoiler review; however, they become the driving force of the story in so many ways and end up as the most interesting characters within the book. Simply known as Sohi and Kuuto, the pair are evading the Empire for reasons unknown. The Batch are wary of them at first, and for good reason, as reveal after reveal about the pair brings the Batch into this dangerous world and keeps them from their real mission: raising funds to help Pabu. Giles does an excellent job at keeping you engaged as a reader, as many reveals are saved for the end of chapters, keeping you reading on and on.



I can’t in good faith end this review without confirming that yes, you do hear about Crosshair within the book. He is a shadow in the background of the Batch and everything they do, and they don’t even have to mention his name without thinking about him and the impact he has on the group, even now. There are a few surprises with Crosshair as well as with a few other cameo characters in the novel, including one towards the end that comes as a total surprise.

Final thoughts on Lamar Giles’ Sanctuary: A Bad Batch novel

Overall, Sanctuary: A Bad Batch novel provides one of the best Bad Batch stories. It almost feels like a lost arc of the show, similar to the Clone Wars. Lamar Giles does a wonderful job of bringing you the Batch like you’ve never seen them before, filled with more depth and emotions. Giles also kept to their characters so much that when you read it, you can practically hear the voice actors.

I found the book did take a while to properly get into the swing of things, which I feel could drag it down if you weren’t too into The Bad Batch. But once the big reveals start to happen, even the most difficult to please fans will find plenty to enjoy about the novel. There is much more here for the show’s fans than for average Star Wars fans, but the book still includes enough wider lore and interesting parts about the early Empire to keep any level of fan interest. This book is a day-one purchase if you are a big Bad Batch fan, and I would recommend it for lesser fans, too. It may give you a new appreciation for the characters, as it did for me.

My rating for this book: 7.5/10

Sanctuary: A Bad Batch novel by Lamar Giles will be available wherever books are sold on August 5, 2025. Are you planning to pick up this new Star Wars novel? Let us know on social media @MyCosmicCircus

