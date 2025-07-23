3 min read

Share this with a friend!

Host Uday Kataria discusses with Brian Kitson, Wiktor Reinfuss, and John Dotson DC’s Superman (2025) starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult. This podcast episode is spoilery so be sure and watch the movie before listening in! The four get into a lively debate about what worked and what didn’t in the film and talk about James Gunn’s handling of the new DC Universe so far. They also share their hopes and concerns for the future of the DCU under Gunn.

Listen to the podcast here or find us as Cosmic Circus Podcasts on Podbean, Apple, Spotify, or most places podcasts are available. Please remember to follow for more, check out the rest of our podcasts, and share to help our following grow!

For more content and to support The Cosmic Circus, its YouTube channel, and podcasts, please join our Patreon, which includes a private Discord to discuss movies and more with other fans, as well as other benefits. For more information visit: patreon.com/cosmiccircus

Timestamps for Superman (2025) review and James Gunn’s direction & future of the DCU podcast

00:00 – Intro

01:00 – Was Superman (2025) a successful start to the DCU?

07:19 – Is this movie “messy”?

15:00 – The lack of an origin story at the beginning of the film and its effect on viewers being mixed

20:20 – James Gunn on origin stories

21:50 – Is the film easier to follow after seeing it a second time?

23:07 – Is this Superman film strong enough to build a franchise off of? Comparing to other depictions of Superman

24:45 – Debate about James Gunn being writer/director and in charge of everything there. Should he have more of a check and balance?

26:30 – Discussing the box office and deciding what constitutes a success

29:30 – More on James Gunn and the possible need for more checks and balances

36:25 – Batman v Superman comparisons. Snyder vs Gunn

40:45 – Is it good or bad for James Gunn to be trying to build a competitor to the MCU with the DCU while also wrapped up in his own projects? Could he wind up spread too thin here?

53:00 – Marvel vs DC and further thoughts on the future of the DCU

01:01:55 – Romance in the MCU vs Superman

01:04:10 – Favorite characters and performances in Superman

01:10:20 – Krypto and the intro of Supergirl at the end

01:14:04 – Outros

Also check out: Superman Review: Discussing the Good and the Bad of James Gunn’s New Film

Share this with a friend!