'Superman' Movie Review and the Future of James Gunn's DC Universe
Host Uday Kataria discusses with Brian Kitson, Wiktor Reinfuss, and John Dotson DC’s Superman (2025) starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult. This podcast episode is spoilery so be sure and watch the movie before listening in! The four get into a lively debate about what worked and what didn’t in the film and talk about James Gunn’s handling of the new DC Universe so far. They also share their hopes and concerns for the future of the DCU under Gunn.
Timestamps for Superman (2025) review and James Gunn’s direction & future of the DCU podcast
- 00:00 – Intro
- 01:00 – Was Superman (2025) a successful start to the DCU?
- 07:19 – Is this movie “messy”?
- 15:00 – The lack of an origin story at the beginning of the film and its effect on viewers being mixed
- 20:20 – James Gunn on origin stories
- 21:50 – Is the film easier to follow after seeing it a second time?
- 23:07 – Is this Superman film strong enough to build a franchise off of? Comparing to other depictions of Superman
- 24:45 – Debate about James Gunn being writer/director and in charge of everything there. Should he have more of a check and balance?
- 26:30 – Discussing the box office and deciding what constitutes a success
- 29:30 – More on James Gunn and the possible need for more checks and balances
- 36:25 – Batman v Superman comparisons. Snyder vs Gunn
- 40:45 – Is it good or bad for James Gunn to be trying to build a competitor to the MCU with the DCU while also wrapped up in his own projects? Could he wind up spread too thin here?
- 53:00 – Marvel vs DC and further thoughts on the future of the DCU
- 01:01:55 – Romance in the MCU vs Superman
- 01:04:10 – Favorite characters and performances in Superman
- 01:10:20 – Krypto and the intro of Supergirl at the end
- 01:14:04 – Outros
