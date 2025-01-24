Sophie Thatcher Shines in Drew Hancock’s ‘Companion’

Share this with a friend!

Companion is an upcoming sci-fi horror romance from writer-director Drew Hancock and the great minds at BoulderLight Pictures. BoulderLight is a young studio which has quickly made a name for itself with hit indie horror films like Zach Cregger’s Barbarian in 2022 and Anna Kendrick’s Woman of the Hour in 2024. The producers specialize in giving fresh filmmakers a platform to unleash their uniquely grotesque visions upon the world, and Companion certainly fits that bill.

The film is led by rising stars Sophie Thatcher (Heretic, Yellowjackets) and Jack Quaid (The Boys, Oppenheimer), alongside brilliant genre actors like Rupert Friend, Harvey Guillén, and Lukas Gage. Companion also heralds Drew Hancock’s feature debut as writer and director, marking an impressive launch to his career. But what is Companion about, and why should you see it when it arrives in theaters next weekend?

Companion is a mix of sci-fi, horror, and romance with a sick sense of humor

Companion is the latest in a line of clever and wildly entertaining blood fests lot like Ready or Not (2019) and Abigail (2024). Revealing anything at all about the story would involve spoiling the surprises (yes, don’t even watch the trailer), but a basic pitch would be “sexbot Terminator“. The brilliant science fiction premise mixes a breakup story and a sick sense of humor with a ruthless horror bonanza. If this sounds up your alley, then you will absolutely love Companion.

Sophie Thatcher’s Iris is the rock of the movie and her rollercoaster performance delivers triumph, tragedy, fear, and sensitivity in spades. She dominates the movie from beginning to end, magnetic in every sense of the word. Lukas Gage as Patrick and Rupert Friend as Sergey really delighted me with their supporting roles as well, mastering a range of comedy, horror, and romance without skipping a beat.

While the major star appeal comes from Thatcher and Quaid, the name audiences should remember is Drew Hancock. Hancock’s script is full of inventive ideas, and the short 97-minute runtime is jam packed with twists and turns that keep the action thrillingly unpredictable. The action progresses through constantly changing environments, giving the movie an electric dynamism even with a limited cast. The characters also make considerable use of the props on set, which become increasingly essential to the story. And of course, the film features a first-rate soundtrack of classic pop songs too.

The flaws and struggles of this otherwise enjoyable film

Although I would have liked some of the characters to be a little more likable, their complicated flaws are an inherent part of the story. While the script was pretty innovative, the directing and editing could have been sharper. With the constant surprises, the pacing starts to suffer slightly towards the end, but it’s a minor complaint for a film that’s this much fun. Lastly, the score, editing, and cinematography were sadly unremarkable. It wasn’t frustrating, but with a script this good, I would have liked to see the other aspects of the filmmaking match the same level of creativity.

I also struggled with Jack Quaid’s Josh and Megan Suri’s Kat. Quaid’s performance definitely did his character justice; however, I found the character’s journey in the movie a bit too simplistic. While his arc is clearly understandable, I would have liked more nuance to it. In contrast, Suri’s Kat was too murky for me, and I felt like the movie could have developed that character a little deeper so we could understand her decisions at a more sympathetic level.

My verdict on Companion

Overall, I really enjoyed Companion. I found it sometimes really smart, sometimes really dumb, but consistently a lot of fun. This is a terrific movie to watch with friends on a big screen on a cold Friday night. In an era overflowing with AI anxieties, intense loneliness, and fear about the future.

It is stunning how first time writer-director Drew Hancock has found a way to bring a refreshing new perspective on our potential tomorrows. Creative, action-packed, and bloody to the brim, this is bound to be an iconic new techno horror classic.

