Share this with a friend!

Here’s part two of our April 2025 Q&A. Unfortunately this month Alex Perez is super busy with other commitments, so you’ll have to settle for me answering some questions from our Patreon & Discord members. For part two this month, I answer questions about Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, the MCU after Secret Wars and more!

Currently, only Patreon members or certain members with roles on our Discord will have access to ask questions for the next Q&A when that channel is open. Questions and answers may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar and spelling.

Before moving on to my answers, I just want to let our readers know that we’re currently trying to build our following on YouTube @TheCosmicCircus and on The Cosmic Circus’ Patreon. Small, independent websites like this one need all the support we can get to survive. Sharing, liking, commenting on posts, and following on social media or joining the Patreon is greatly appreciated and helps keep the site afloat during turbulent times.

Doctor Strange

Jace: Hey Lizzie, hope you’re doing good today! Any updates on Doctor Strange appearing in Avengers: Doomsday or Doctor Strange III?

Lizzie Hill: From what we’ve heard, Strange is meant to be in Doomsday, as is Charlize Theron’s Clea.

Guardians of the Galaxy

toastef: Super cool of you to step in for the Q&A this month. I appreciate it! With Star-Lord being a solo act now and on Earth, how important do you think he’ll be in the rest of the saga?

Lizzie Hill: I kind of want to see Peter Quill be a solo act for a little while off-screen for a bit, until an appropriate cosmic adventure comes up that he might fit in well. Maybe Thor 5, if it happens?

Toastef: Don’t have another question, but if you got any Star-Lord tidbits it’d be much appreciated 😉

Lizzie Hill: I don’t, sorry. But you should look up what Alex has written in previous Q&A’s about the Annihilators.

Check out: Guardians of the Galaxy Reading Guide

Hawkeye

Keke4002: Hi, do you have any news regarding the future of Hawkeye? Whether it’s the Clint Barton and Kate Bishop versions?

Alex S: Hey Lizzie! Thanks for doing this, and hope everything is going well! Do you have any intel on a potential Hawkeye Season 2?

Lizzie Hill: I don’t have any news on it, no. I’ll just say I probably prefer to see them move forward more with Kate having her own adventures at this point. That and we definitely need more Pizza Dog.

Hulk

Setyourownlimit: Do you have any news about the Hulk rights?

Lizzie Hill: I don’t really have anything to say about that, at the moment.

BraveFire: Hi Lizzie and Alex, thanks for organizing these Q&As again. I’ll take advantage of them every time. Have you heard anything about Hulk in the upcoming Avengers movies?

Lizzie Hill: Aside from previous answers from Alex about this topic, nope.

BraveFire: Is there any chance that World War Hulk will take place in Battleworld with Maestro as the villain?

Setyourownlimit: I haven’t been following the news much these past few days, but will Maestro play a significant role before Secret Wars?

Lizzie Hill: I would just refer you both back to read what Alex answered when a very similar question was asked a few months ago, and his other answers to similar questions in the past. I don’t really have anything to add.

Post Secret Wars

TUWA: I’ve been delving back into the MCU recently, and unfortunately rediscovering my frustration for how the universe has unfolded post-Endgame. Of course, there have been bumps along the way, with COVID and the various union strikes… are there any plans post-Secret Wars to either take a break or simply refocus/recalibrate their approach to storytelling?

Lizzie Hill: I don’t see them taking a break, so long as people are consuming their films and shows. And from what we have heard, there will not be a break as the next Saga is already mapped out with plans in mind already for Phase 7 already taking shape and multiple storylines already in development.

Vic: Hi Queen, big fan. What role do you think would be perfect for Karl Urban in Marvel post Secret Wars?

Lizzie Hill: I’m hardly a queen, more like a simple hobbit, but thanks. Karl was in the MCU already, as of course, you know. I’ve been a fan/crushing on him since he was in The Lord of the Rings as Éomer. I can’t really think of a Marvel role for him that would be good, now that he’s a bit older. He’s been perfect for his The Boys role as Billy Butcher, tho, so I think we have to be happy with that. Unfortunately, The Boys is a bit too over the top violent for me to fully appreciate him in it.

Hifive326: Thanks for doing this, Lizzie while Alex is away! What’s a character and/or storyline you would like to see adapted in the MCU next saga?

Lizzie Hill: Rachel Summers/Grey would be cool to see fully powered. I started reading X-Men comics around when she first appeared, and I remember having this one when it came out.

FootlongSlinky: Hi Lizzie and Alex, At some point in the future, will there be an Avengers movie with a rebooted Kang The Conqueror as the main villain? Not just a recast. A completely new take on him post Secret Wars.

Lizzie Hill: I feel like they need to address some aspects of the Kang/He Who Remains and the Multiverse still, so it seems like there really needs to be a recast at some point.

mothman9583: Hey Lizzie, thank you for taking the time to answer some of our questions. Do you know (or think even) if The Fantastic Four actors & Robert Downey Jr. will stick around after Secret Wars?

Lizzie Hill: I think The Fantastic Four cast should stick around. Much as I love RDJ, I am hoping that his role isn’t going to go beyond Secret Wars. But per Alex, The Fantastic Four stays, Doom may be recast.

Spider-Man Brand New Day and Beyond the Spider-Verse

DityDan: Is Brand New Day still expected to take place in Battleworld, or has it shifted into being the Ant-Man and the Wasp to Doomsday’s Infinity War, as I’ve seen reported around.

Lizzie Hill: We can’t really confirm nor deny anything at this time on that.

Jace: Hey Lizzie, hope you’re doing good today! With Beyond The Spider-Verse getting a release date, any idea of what Miles and Prowler Miles dynamic will be when it comes to taking down The Spot?

Lizzie Hill: It will be a rough start for sure. When we delve into Miles G. Morales’ story, it’s going to put into perspective just how different Miles’ story could have gone and overall emphasize the fact that we are often not in control of the circumstances we’re given in life, but we can overcome them as best we can.

Harsha Adhikary: Hey Lizzie! I hope you and Alex are doing well! We know that Spidey is set to get the symbiote suit, but can we see him dawn the Anti-Venom suit in the future as well?

Lizzie Hill: Anything is possible, but from what we’ve heard, there are no plans for Anti-Venom at this time.

Wade: Big question, who’s your favourite Spider-man actor/VA

Lizzie Hill: Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker will always have a special place in my heart.

Michael: Hey Lizzie, it’s nice to talk to you for the first time! Have you heard any new information regarding Zendaya’s involvement in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Lizzie Hill: I have not. But per Alex, it’s a minor role from what he last understood.

Michael: What are your personal thoughts and theories (Assuming they’re different from Alex’s) regarding the memory spell?

Lizzie Hill: I think Peter is going to feel mighty lonesome without his friends and family around him anymore.

mothman9583: Hey Lizzie, do you know who Sadie Sink is playing in Spider-Man 4? If not, what’s your guess?

Lizzie Hill: Um… do I know? I believe I do. But I’m afraid I can’t comment or “guess” and give it away at this time.

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan: Thanks for this doing this, Lizzie. Is it possible/likely that Spider-Man 4 will include Black Cat and Silver Sable as 2 of the characters in the movie?

Lizzie Hill: It’s possible.

FootlongSlinky: Hi, Lizzie and Alex, Who are the villains in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Jay Pal: Hi Lizzie, hope you’re doing well. Now that Spider-Man 4 is officially subtitled “Brand New Day”, do we know anything about who are the antagonists are going to be? I’m thinking it perhaps could be Silver Sable and Mister Negative, based on the recent casting descriptions.

Lizzie Hill: I’m afraid some of these questions might be better left for Alex to answer in a future Q&A or article if he can. Sorry.

_ragnarlothbrok1_: Hey Lizzie, hope you are doing okay, and thanks for doing this! Do you think Spider-Man is MCU’s anchor being? If not, who do you think it is?

Lizzie Hill: I think given Spider-Man already “died” in this universe when he was blipped… I think he isn’t. But as Alex pointed out to me, as we were discussing some of this, “Food for thought. Logan died in 2029 and when an anchor being dies, the universe starts to unravel for thousands and thousands of years. So just because an anchor being dies, doesn’t mean it’ll be the end of the universe at that very exact moment.” So, what do I know? Maybe he is. Or, hey, maybe the anchor being is Klev, the dude who live-streamed the Shang-Chi bus fight? I think it would be pretty funny if it were revealed to be some minor character that no one guesses.

_ragnarlothbrok1_: Do you think Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will become the face of the MCU just like RDJ’s Ironman?

Lizzie Hill: Much as I like Tom’s Spider-Man, I don’t think so, no.

arn0_20: Hi Lizzie and folks, Which month exactly does filming for Spidey 4 start? Just wondering if it’s like late May or June.

Lizzie Hill: I don’t currently know that.

Leia: Good morning, everyone! Any word on the crew for Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Composer, cinematographer, etc.

arn0_20: Any idea who are the artists working on the film alongside Destin Daniel Cretton? Like the cinematographer etc.

Lizzie Hill: I do not. Sorry. But I know Alex is working on finding out.

Thunderbolts*

NinjolasNJM: Hey Lizzie! Will there be any surprise appearances /villains in Thunderbolts*, namely anyone currently on the raft?

Tommy: Hi Lizzie, I hope you’re well! Considering Thunderbolts* is the last movie taking place in 616 before Doomsday, do you expect a big post credit scene teasing Doomsday?

ZayKilla: Any chance we get a Civil War 2 down the line? Would be wild if the main feud was Sam vs Bucky. That emotional fallout would destroy fans.

ZayKilla: Is there any tension or rivalry between Sam and Bucky in Avengers 5, especially after Bucky assembling The Thunderbolts.

Lizzie Hill: Much as I love Bucky, and I am looking forward to Thunderbolts*, (In truth, this site might not have ever existed without Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, but more on that later…) I’m going to pass on these questions. I’m aware that a lot has been spoiled and is out there already for the upcoming release of Thunderbolts* and I don’t really want to either read it all before I see the movie (I hate full plot leaks pre-movie release with a passion) or add to the spoilage on a project which is so close to release. So I will decline commenting on these.

Sorry! Enjoy the movie! But I’ll just say, yeah, I can’t imagine that Sam will be thrilled with these developments.

That’s it for the April 2025 Q&A!

Join The Cosmic Circus Discord and/or Patreon and you may be eligible for the Q&A next time it opens up! For links and more information, scroll down on mobile or look in the sidebar on your desktop!

What Marvel Studios projects are you looking forward to most? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus on X, Threads, Facebook & Instagram, or TheCosmicCircus.com on Bluesky!

Check out: Lizzie Hill April Q&A Part 1: Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars, Black Panther, Daredevil and More!

Share this with a friend!