Time for another Q&A, unfortunately this month Alex Perez is super busy with other commitments, so you’ll have to settle for me answering some questions from our Patreon & Discord members. Hopefully, Alex will be back next month. But for part one this month, I answer questions about Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars, Black Panther, Daredevil: Born Again and more. Enjoy!

Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars

Tommy: Hi Lizzie, I hope you’re well! Do you expect legacy characters to show up more in Doomsday or Secret Wars, or equal for both?

Lizzie Hill: I’m doing ok. Thanks for asking. 🙂 I would think we’d have even more in Secret Wars, but we’ll see eventually, I guess. I can’t really give a percentage on that. There is a good chunk of legacy characters showing up in Doomsday, primarily X-Men, but both in the events leading up to Secret Wars and Secret Wars itself, we may see a couple of more familiar faces popping up here and there.

DityDan: Hey Lizzie! Is there any truth to the theory I’ve seen that the missing cast members from Doomsday (the Champions, Wolverine, Spidey) will become the main players in Secret Wars?

Lizzie Hill: I think based on the size of the cast of Doomsday so far, some expected cast might be saved for Secret Wars. Whether or not there’s “truth to the theory” I don’t know. But it seems logical.

Manglor: Hi Lizzie, cool to see you taking questions here. Do you believe the leaked concept art that we saw for Avengers will still largely match up to what the films will look and be like despite the Russos claims otherwise?

Lizzie Hill: Concept art can certainly change, especially once there’s a leak for previous plans being floated around, as well as how early these arts were being done. There’s room for it to change, but I wouldn’t expect it to vary too much, given that the art focuses mainly on Kevin Feige’s and the Parliament’s vision for Doomsday and Secret Wars.

cal: Hey, thanks for doing this! Will Halle Berry and Famke Janssen come back for Doomsday/Secret Wars?

Lizzie Hill: I hope so. I’d love to see them both back.

Vic: Hi Queen, big fan. Excited to see James Marsden back?

Lizzie Hill: Hi! I enjoyed him as Cyclops/Scott certainly in the original films. It’ll be fun to see a bunch of them back, but I’m probably most excited about Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler being back. He was a favorite of mine, both the comics character and the actor playing him in those films at that time.

laser_gum: When would you say the next Doomsday casting announcement is?

Lizzie Hill: I don’t know. I feel like they just dropped considerably more than they even should have. I’d think they’d want to keep some secrets if possible for that film.

NinjolasNJM: According to Thanos, the Infinity Stones are powerful enough to destroy and recreate one universe. Conveniently, Robert Downey Jr.’s previous character obtained them briefly (and obtained facial scars from them), and his current one is projected to create Battleworld. Do you think there is any connection here, or just a coincidence?

Lizzie Hill: Sounds like a plausible theory. They could be connected.

Jez: Hello Lizzie! Do you think Wanda will have an important role in Doomsday or Secret Wars? If so, do you believe she will be a hero or villain in this case?

Lizzie Hill: I know Elizabeth Olsen has stated recently that she won’t be in Doomsday or Secret Wars. But is she, as Andrew Garfield would say, “the werewolf,” remains to be seen. I hope she returns as a hero again when she does come back. I have always loved a good redemption story.

Radeon zonda: Hello, Lizzie. Has Avengers: Doomsday started filming as on 13th APR 2025? I am asking this because none of the actors nor the directors have posted any info regarding that.

Lizzie Hill: I can’t confirm that date, sorry. I know Alan Cumming stated a few weeks ago in an interview with Jenna & Friends, “I head to London on (April 6, 2025), and it begins shooting quite soon; it’s going to be nuts.” (Source for the full interview with Alan Cumming on YouTube.) But from what we last heard, sets are still in the process of being constructed and repurposed.

Flickzy GG: Hi Lizzie, I hope you’re well. Will there be any pictorial reference to Kang like Doom possible killing all variants of him at the start or just referenced in dialogue? I know it’s been asked before, just wondering what you think/know. Thanks!

Lizzie Hill: I feel like they need to explain or touch upon something about that whole Kang variant setup in one or both of these Avengers films, yeah. Because it’s just a big old hanging loose thread otherwise.

MarcusTheLarcus: Hi Lizzie, I have some questions about Doomsday. Any clue what the Stark-Victor connection will be?

Lizzie Hill: I think there’s a strong likelihood that the big bad having the Avengers old friend’s face has got to come into it, perhaps more in an emotional, motivational, conflicted sense. For Peter and Rhodey most of all, but perhaps with Doctor Strange as well. These are characters that might see the movie’s villain with that face, and think on some level this is their old friend, and want to save him or want to trust him at first. And that is just going to open up the potential for a world (or multiverse) of hurt, if they trust Doom for that reason.

MarcusTheLarcus: What universes besides the X-Men one will we see in the movie? It was previously said that multiple worlds are in an incursion path with the MCU.

Lizzie Hill: Seems likely The Fantastic Four’s world for one, as well as the one from Multiverse of Madness, and perhaps even some of the animation worlds like What if…? or X-Men ‘97, as Alex recently reported on animation potentially being involved in some capacity.

icast05: Hello Lizzie, thanks for doing this! We know Doom is recruiting a team of variants to take the TVA down. Do you know if the TVA has any tricks up their sleeve to try to deal with this? Alex previously teased that an all-out Multiversal War would break out in the TVA, so maybe they’ll gather their own team of variants as well?

Lizzie Hill: Certainly there are plenty of smart people and technology within the TVA. I doubt taking them down would be that easy, if even possible to wipe them out entirely, unless Doom or someone has possession of something Infinity Gauntlet level catastrophically powerful.

And I’ll just throw in here as well, while I’m on the topic of the TVA, that Alex Perez has heard recently that Judge B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) will return for Avengers: Doomsday.

Agent Alex Mahone: Hello! Hopefully, everyone is doing fine! Can we expect Psylocke/Betsy Braddock or Kwannon in Doomsday/Secret Wars?

Lizzie Hill: I think that’s a character that would be better held for something where she can be used more effectively than in these Avengers films with huge casts already. Sometimes bigger and more isn’t necessarily better when it comes to properly using characters to their full potential. But I will add that per Alex, she is not returning based on what he’s heard.

Agent Alex Mahone: Will there be some form of Dark Reign adaptation during Doomsday/Secret Wars plot cycle?

Lizzie Hill: It would be an interesting plot to explore, certainly. From what we’ve heard, that is not happening, however because that’s too messy of a storyline adaptation to mix up with Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. That’s more of a post-Secret Wars storyline, if it happens at all.

Docamazone4: Hey Lizzie, thanks for doing this! Hypothetically, which character they haven’t announced yet are you excited to see back (MCU or not) in Doomsday/Secret Wars?

Lizzie Hill: “Hypothetically” speaking, I’d be excited to see Hela return somehow, or even Cate Blanchett as a new character.

Leia: Any cool tidbits on Thor’s role in Doomsday and Secret Wars?

Lizzie Hill: From what we’ve heard, Thor will reunite with Loki at some point during these films. And he’ll essentially be one of the last OG Avengers remaining. Our friend Alex Perez did hear a rumor that Marvel wanted to give Chris Hemsworth’s Thor a proper send off in these movies in an epic way, with sources pointing to New Avengers (Vol. 3) #32 as the inspiration. Although it could be the end of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor at that very moment, that doesn’t exclude the possibility of the character’s return as he has also been told the Thor Corps, as well as other parts of Thor’s mythology from the comics, will be adapted for Secret Wars and beyond.

LaiHsinyi92: Which of the two would you lean towards based on what you know/have heard? 1) RDJ as the real Victor Von Doom 2) RDJ as a Stark variant that took on the Doom mantle?

Lizzie Hill: I lean towards Stark variant. This makes more sense, IMO, than it just being that Doom looks like Tony, and would add to the idea that some of our heroes might be inclined to trust him or want to save him. This adds an emotional stake to the story.

Gabriel De Sena-Arathoon: Hey Lizzie, you’re a legend for doing this! Any idea if the Void will become Battleworld?

Lizzie Hill: It seems like a possibility.

Theor: To what extent will the Eternals be involved in the end of the Multiverse saga, will they appear in Secret Wars?

Lizzie Hill: It really seems like they can’t just leave that Eternals cliffhanger hanging forever, but I don’t know.

Black Panther

CamCam: Any insight into the whole T’Challa recast thing? Will it be done through the multiverse (effectively bringing a different T’Challa into the main universe), age up T’Challa Jr., or will they simply focus on Shuri for the time being?

Lizzie Hill: I think they might focus on Shuri for the time being until his son is older. I understand why people want T’Challa recast, but I think this is the best way forward, to focus on Shuri as Black Panther first, and then the next generation.

Chadwick Boseman was so amazing as T’Challa, and it was heartbreaking losing him the way we did. His passing will always have an additional sadness for me as it happened right between two other very painful losses I suffered that year (one of my most beloved dogs and my mother both passed away not long before and after he did in 2020). I still vividly remember gasping and the feeling of shock when I found out about his passing. It’s not that actors who passed can’t be replaced with someone as good, but if there were ever a case where I wish they wouldn’t, it’s this one.

laser_gum: Would you say any of the projects like Shang chi 2, Thor 5, Black panther 3, Dr strange 3, Armor wars or Blade are going to come out between Doomsday and Secret Wars or is it just Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Vision Quest?

Lizzie Hill: I’d say at this point, I’d be very surprised if any of those other films manage to get filmed and released between Doomsday and Secret Wars. Hope I’m wrong, but that’s just my currently opinion on the state of things.

Captain Marvel

CosmicStars: Hiya!!! Thank you for doing the Q&A. Is there any chance we’ll see Captain Marvel and Valkyrie team up again in the Avengers films?

Lizzie Hill: I think if we get a Carol-Val team up, I’d rather see it in a separate film or special presentation or something, than have a few moments in Avengers. There are so many characters and so much going on there already.

CosmicStars: And for my most important question, could we see Goose and her Flerkittens return?

Lizzie Hill: Again, see above. But here’s hoping we get more scary alien kitties some day.

Daredevil and the Defenders

Hifive326: Thanks for doing this, Lizzie while Alex is away! With the success of Daredevil:Born Again, is there more active talks to revive the old Defenders shows? Would love a Jessica Jones revival and a Heroes for Hire continuation.

Lizzie Hill: I hope so, but it seems more likely they might appear in future seasons of Daredevil: Born Again or other MCU projects… at this point in time, this is just my opinion on the current state of things.

Hifive326: Will Brett or Turk return in Daredevil: Born Again?

Lizzie Hill: I don’t know.

Vacanus: Hello Lizzie, thank you for doing this! Are there any plans for Muse to return in Daredevil: Born Again season 2?

Lizzie Hill: I’ll just point out that Showrunner Dario Scardapane said last month “The Muse run, for lack of a better word, in this story has pretty shocking consequences. And those consequences don’t end. We’re carrying them into season 2, is the best way I can put it.” (source: TVline) So whether that means he’ll be back somehow, or he’ll have a copycat criminal, or some other consequences come up, we’ll see.

Vacanus: Do you think that Bullseye will eventually get his full on comic book suit?

Lizzie Hill: I know there are a couple of images shared of his season 2 costume recently, that looked pretty good. I’m not sure that fans will ever be satisfied if they’re looking for 100% comic accurate costumes in the films/shows. But I think Marvel Studios has done really well in the costume department for the most part all these years.

cal: Hey, thanks for doing this! Will Daredevil be in Brand New Day?

Lizzie Hill: It would be great to see them actually team up for a fight, wouldn’t it?

Jez: Hello Lizzie! Do you think there are any possibilities to see Elodie Yung back as Elektra in the future?

Lizzie Hill: She was recently interviewed by Ron Seoul-Oh of PocCulture.com where she said: “Oh absolutely. That was one of the greatest characters that I had to play. Elektra is just a wonderful, nutcase! … We’ll see. If they call me, I will respond for sure. It’s just so much fun.” (Source PocCulture on Instagram). From that, it doesn’t sound like there are immediate plans, but we’ll see, as she says.

Jay Pal: I remember a while ago that Alex mentioned about Finn Jones’ Danny Rand potentially coming back in the MCU, but as a mentor to a new Iron Fist. Could the new Iron Fist be either Lin Lie or the rumoured Janora (from the upcoming Eyes of Wakanda miniseries)?

Lizzie Hill: From what we understand, The Iron Fist in Eyes of Wakanda is from the past, so it’s unlikely Danny and Janora would know each other.

