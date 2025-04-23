Share this with a friend!

After almost three years of waiting, Andor is back. The show, created by Tony Gilroy, brings fans into the world of the dawning rebellion through the eyes of characters such as Cassian Andor and Mon Mothma, returns for its second season. Spread across four weeks of three episodes a week, Andor’s second season covers the four years from the end of the first season, right up to the beginning of Rogue One. Andor returns to much critical acclaim, with the highest praise for any Star Wars show or film ever, and even with the first three episode premiere just released, it is not difficult to see why this show continues to gain such acclaim.

The first arc of Andor season 2 is set one year later

The first three episodes of Andor season 2, titled “One Year Later,” Sagrona Teema,” and “Harvest,” were written by Tony Gilroy, the show’s creator, and directed by Ariel Kleiman. In my opinion, all three episodes provided powerful, amazing, and poignant character work, writing, and plot to help craft such a great first arc for the show. Set one year after the end of season 1, the audience quickly finds itself catching up with all the characters of the show as we are reintroduced to them after they all have changed and grown as people.

In the first arc of the show, we find Cassian (Diego Luna) is in the process of stealing an experimental new TIE fighter, whilst Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) has to grapple with her daughter’s wedding and keeping her wits about her as she deals with threats from all sides. Bix and Brasso (Adria Arjona and Joplin Sibtain) have a new life as mechanics and farmers until the Empire shows up to threaten it all and Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), the ISB agent, becomes a part of the Empire’s latest mission to gather resources by any means necessary for its future.

These are just the general overviews of the arcs the main characters go through, but of course, in typical Andor fashion, there is plenty of nuances, political themes woven into the very fabric of the story, and even some humor and levity to bring that typical Star Wars feeling to the show. I adore how Andor can give you the deepest, most thought-provoking stories whilst also making you laugh and letting you remember this is a show set in space in a galaxy far, far away.

This Star Wars series interacts with the real world in its themes and storylines

There is plenty to chew on with the themes that the first arc brings to season 2 of the show. As Cassian manages to steal the TIE Fighter for the rebellion, he winds up in the middle of a group of infighting rebels who he must outsmart as they find themselves unable to come to any agreements. People have pointed out politically how this can be seen as being similar to infighting between people who are on the same political spectrum but would rather fight over the little things than work together to form something meaningful. The end of the arc for Cassian leaves viewers in awe, as seeing what planet he manages to escape from is a welcome sight for the future.

The wedding of Mon Mothma’s daughter, Lieda is probably one of the most important arcs in the three premiere episodes. We spend a lot of time on Chandrilla, which is given some of the most beautiful shots and scenes in the episodes. This is thanks to the remarkable work done by the set designers and crew on Mon Mothma’s house, and the whole look and feel of Chandrillian people.

The wedding was teased at the end of season 1 as a way for Mon Mothma to gain more money for the rebellion. We can see how this is eating away at her through the episodes as she not only has to grapple with realizing what a mistake it was to let her daughter get married, but also keep characters such as Luthen Rael and Tay Kolma in line, as they bring their worries and fears and threats towards Mon and the Rebellion.

There is plenty to like about this arc from a filmmaking perspective too, with one-shot scenes that take Mon Mothma around the outside of her estate and the costumes which are all elegant, stunning and a real testament to the costume department. Mon Mothma is one of the most important characters in the show, so it will be fascinating to see how everything this arc brings pays off and just how she will cope with the rebellion and her home life.

Bix and Brasso also have an important arc in the first three episodes. After escaping Ferrix at the end of season 1, they have a new, less than idyllic, but quiet life on an agricultural planet known as Mina-Rau. Bix suffers from nightmares about her time with Dr. Gorst which brings her PTSD to the forefront of her character and her arc for the rest of the episodes.

The Empire unfortunately arrives, much to the dismay of Bix and Brasso as they have come to inspect the planet. We learn both characters are undocumented on Mina-Rau, again, bringing relevant real-world political nuance to the show, especially currently. There is plenty of tension within the arc as they aim to avoid the Empire and await Cassian’s return, unaware of his predicament. The show also touches on very adult themes within Star Wars, especially to do with Bix, it is something I didn’t think would get touched on but it is done in a very realistic and important way as it shows the real scum of the Empire and how they believe they can get their own way all the time.

Surprisingly, the lighter tone of the Andor arcs is that of Dedra and Syril’s in the show. Firstly, I must say that the first part of Dedra’s arc is not light in tone. We find Dedra in a secret meeting alongside the return of Ben Mendelsohn as Director Krennic from Rogue One, they are there to discuss how best to remove the population of Ghorman, a planet of interest to the Empire for its resources. The idea of this meeting is to let us know just how in future episodes the Ghorman Massacre will happen, and also how well-oiled and refined all the different parts of the Empire are at planning and organizing how best to hurt people and strip them of their rights and home. That part of the show is cleverly juxtaposed by the first arc for Cassian where he is stuck between the warring rebels, showing the difference between the two sides at this point in the timeline.

The rest of Dedra’s arc is when we see her rather domestic life with her now partner, Syril, who at the end of the last season managed to save her from being trampled to death. In the arc, we see them preparing for an unforgettable dinner with Eedy, Syril’s mother. It is hilarious to see just how nervous these two rather powerful and dangerous characters can get when meeting Eedy. It also shows the banality of Syril and Dedra’s life together, in contrast to the intense Mothma wedding and Bix scenes across the episodes.

Final thoughts on the Andor season 2 premiere

We get a lot of content and significant character work even in just these first three episodes of season 2, but I can’t help but feel a little sad that we have to jump forward a year for the next arc in the show. Watching the episodes, it felt like we could have stayed in this era a little while longer and another episode or two would have been perfect. I also found it took a little time for this season to find its stride again in the first episode, maybe it is just the reintroduction of everyone after so long, but some of the scenes felt a little short in places and weirdly placed in the episode. However, this does not detract from the overall quality of the show so far. Andor is proving time and time again why it is one of the best shows on television.

Overall, I am so very pleased that Andor is back. It’s a little sad that it is only back for three more weeks after these first episodes. The fact that we, in effect, get a movie a week with the weekly releases is nothing short of astonishing. I am thoroughly enjoying seeing these characters again and just how they have changed and how differently they interact with their friends, family, and enemies.

Tony Gilroy has already managed to pack this show with enough politics, nuance, and articulate writing that it will be clear how people will view this show as something special for years to come. There is plenty to chew on, whether it is the near real-world elements of the issues and politics covered in the show, or whether it is the humor and lighter elements that help you breathe, recover, and remember the fun that this galaxy can bring. Andor is back, and it is better than ever, I truly cannot wait for the rest of the season.

What do you think about Andor season 2 so far? Let us know on social media @mycosmiccircus or @TheCosmicCircus.com on Bluesky!

Also check out…

What to Expect: Andor Season 2

Book Review: Star Wars: Reign of the Empire: The Mask of Fear by Alexander Freed

Share this with a friend!