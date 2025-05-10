Doctor Who Series Discussion | The Cosmic Circle

Share this with a friend!

In this new episode of The Cosmic Circle Podcast, host Brian Kitson talks to writers Cameron Brook and Wiktor Reinfuss (“Vic”) about the first 4 episodes of Doctor Who season 2, now streaming on Disney+! The three chat about the impact that new companion Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) has on the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), their favorite episodes so far this season, and share some theories on where they may be going for the rest of the season!

Doctor Who season 2 podcast timestamps

00:00 – Intros

02:25 – What’s up with May 24th? Discussing the mysteries of this season and how the episode stories blend together so far.

11:15 – Belinda (Spoilers) vs Ruby

17:15 – Belinda’s dynamic with the Doctor

18:20 – Our favorite episode so far this season

24:00 – “The Robot Revolution”

31:00 – “Lux”

38:10 – “The Well”

45:20 – “Lucky Day”

53:00 – Feelings and theories for the rest of the season

56:20 – Outros

