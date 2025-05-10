Doctor Who Series Discussion | The Cosmic Circle

FeaturesPodcastReviewsSeries & Specials Reviews

In this new episode of The Cosmic Circle Podcast, host Brian Kitson talks to writers Cameron Brook and Wiktor Reinfuss (“Vic”) about the first 4 episodes of Doctor Who season 2, now streaming on Disney+! The three chat about the impact that new companion  Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) has on the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), their favorite episodes so far this season, and share some theories on where they may be going for the rest of the season! 

Listen to this podcast here or find us on Apple, Spotify, and most places podcasts are available as Cosmic Circus Podcasts. You can help support the work we do on the podcasts by joining our Patreon. 

Doctor Who season 2 podcast timestamps

  • 00:00 – Intros
  • 02:25 – What’s up with May 24th? Discussing the mysteries of this season and how the episode stories blend together so far.
  • 11:15 – Belinda (Spoilers) vs Ruby
  • 17:15 – Belinda’s dynamic with the Doctor
  • 18:20 – Our favorite episode so far this season
  • 24:00 – “The Robot Revolution”
  • 31:00 – “Lux”
  • 38:10 – “The Well”
  • 45:20 – “Lucky Day”
  • 53:00 – Feelings and theories for the rest of the season
  • 56:20 – Outros

