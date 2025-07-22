Fantasia Film Festival 2025: ‘Terrestrial’ Movie Review

4 min read

Fantasia Fest 2025 kicked off over the weekend, and we are here with our first of many reviews. The first is a subversive dark comedy from Grosse Point Blank screenwriter Steve Pink about a group of friends reconnecting with their successful (and unstable) friend who has inherited wealth as a sci-fi novelist. Terrestrial mostly reveals the movie’s conflict inside a mansion. In fact, a few titles we have seen at Fantasia take advantage of the fixed-setting thriller. Similar to Grosse Point Blank, Pink’s new film delights in subversive dark comedy. Here are our thoughts on Terrestrial from Fantasia Fest 2025.

Terrestrial: a subversive dark comedy from Steve Pink

Terrestrial accomplishes a feat that is difficult for a storyteller. The narrative begins with a visual that makes the viewer believe they are watching a specific genre of film. For a while, it maintains the illusion while introducing the characters. But like any good magician, the performer (or storyteller) suddenly pulls the rug out from under the audience.

Steve Pink‘s dark comedy entertains viewers while skillfully playing with this twisty storytelling style, commenting on the barriers of being discovered as an artist. While Terrestrial has a rough landing, director Steve Pink weaves many of his Grosse Point Blank sensibilities into the film.

The film centers on a group of friends invited to a Hollywood mansion by an old acquaintance. These friends include the couple Maddie (Pauline Chalamet) and her boyfriend Ryan (James Morisini), with their friend Vic (Edy Modica) tagging along as the third wheel. They reunite with their longtime friend Allen (Jermaine Fowler), who lives in a luxurious home, complete with a fountain, a GT Mustang, and much more.

During their initial moments together, it’s clear that Ryan, Maddie, and Vic know little about Allen’s life since their reunion. Allen explains that he is now a successful writer, and one of his stories has already been optioned for a movie. But as the group begins to relax, Allen becomes increasingly unpleasant. He appears anxious, irritable, and uncomfortable. The tension further escalates as Allen reveals his true colors.

The script by Samuel Johnson and Connor Diedrich, combined with Pink‘s direction, brilliantly immerses the viewer in what initially seems to be a thriller. Additionally, Jermaine Fowler‘s performance as Allen strikes a subtle balance between charm and underlying strangeness. In a sense, Allen conveys the impression that he is one bad day away from becoming Norman Bates.

All of these details are cleverly arranged to set the stage for a surprising second act, which shifts the movie into a dark comedy that recontextualizes various moments. For example, the Peacock series Poker Face by filmmaker Rian Johnson is known for employing similar narrative techniques. The tonal shift to a dark comedy is complemented by a humorous appearance from Brendan Hunt, best known as Coach Beard from Ted Lasso. His role is brief, but much like in Ted Lasso, Hunt creates a memorable presence with limited screen time.

Thematically, the film explores the struggles of achieving success as a writer and the gatekeepers who try to prevent others from reaching the same level. It’s in this thematic exploration that Pink’s film finds an emotional hook. One of the characters in the story has a conflict with finding an avenue to get their work seen, and it aptly depicts the ugliness of attempting to get one’s foot in the door. One can see Terrestrial as having an affection for the lost and struggling writer, even if the movie itself is not very affectionate by design.

Terrestrial‘s only flaw is its final act. Like the works of famous writers such as Stephen King, the effort struggles to find a conclusion worthy of the excellent second act. To be as vague as possible, the ending unravels all of its weaving threads predictably. It’s not a terrible finale, but considering the impressive narrative twists in the middle, it seems like the writers put all their energy into the halfway mark and lost momentum afterward. Even so, Pink‘s Terrestrial is a sharp and subversive ride.

Keep an eye out for more reviews from Fantasia Fest 2025 coming soon.

