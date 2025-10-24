Game Review: ‘Absolum’ Is a World of Fantasy and Delight

6 min read

Absolum is a roguelite beat-’em-up game developed by Guard Crush Games and Supamonks and published by Dotemu. Dotemu is known for publishing fantastic beat-’em-ups such as TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and Streets of Rage 4, and just like those games, Absolum continues the tradition of releasing games with fun and engaging gameplay.

There are four playable characters, with two of them available by default when starting a new game, while the other two are unlockable during the normal progression of gameplay. In addition to having four characters that have a unique playstyle, you’ll travel across a fantasy setting with beautifully hand-drawn lands.

Even though I spent hours playing Absolum on PC through Steam, you’ll be able to experience the world of Talamh on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Once you start your journey to defeat Azra The Sun King and attempt to put an end to his reign, you’ll be able to either do this on a solo endeavor, or you can have a friend join you in the two-player co-op mode.

As mentioned before, this is a roguelite, so while each run is different, you will have the same paths and areas of Talamh with a bit of variety thrown in. If you’re already familiar with roguelikes and roguelites, you’ll understand how this game works, but if this is your first time with the genre, you will essentially start fresh each time with a run. Just like other roguelites, you can earn crystals to unlock permanent upgrades that can be used in every run regardless of the character you choose.

Embarking into the land of Talamh in Absolum

When you start a fresh new game in Absolum you’ll see some beautifully animated cutscenes and will be introduced to Uchawai the Mother, a guardian of sorts who represents nature.

The story of Absolum is told through cutscenes, vignettes, and dialog between your characters, enemies, and NPCs. Each area you explore is handcrafted with a sense of amazement and awe, ranging from a mysterious forest or a decaying mine to mystifying islands, all inhabited by different enemy types and charismatic non-playable characters.

Some beat-’em-ups recycle the same types of enemies but with recolors; there is some of that in Absolum, but for the majority of your journey, every new area you explore will come with its own set of creatures and soldiers. I really felt like I was whisked away to an engrossing magical world, and every time I ended a run and turned the game off, I would already miss the escapism that the world brings.

Absolum has four different playable characters, each with their own moves and unlockable special moves known as Arcanas. From Uchawai the Mother to knights and spirits that inhabit the hub world/staging area and even down to each playable hero, the designs and voice acting in this game are superb.

There is no shortage of pure craft in Absolum, and it is easy to tell that the developers of this game have spent so much time and dedication to make sure you have a memorable experience. Even after I was done with one run, I would immediately dive into another to see what new discoveries I would encounter.

Absolum’s engaging gameplay

Even for a roguelite, the gameplay loop is delightful in Absolum. It’s easy to get excited each time you begin a new run. Throughout your journey you’ll run into enemies, creatively designed bosses, beasts you can mount, and companions for hire.

As you proceed through each area in the game, you’ll earn two different types of currency: gold and crystals. Picking up and spending gold is useful for earning new powers and upgrades at the merchant shops you’ll encounter.

The crystals work similarly, earned and rewarded after completing a wave of enemies and allowing you to spend these back in the hub world for permanent upgrades. Some of the upgrades include increasing your maximum health and increasing the amount of times you can be revived with a portion of your health.

As someone who has played a lot of beat-’em-ups over the past twenty years, Absolum is the perfect encapsulation of what the genre is all about. Picking up the game is so simple that anyone will understand the point of the journey and the objectives laid out upon the player.

Everything from the basic hack-and-slash style gameplay loop to finding the right upgrades to synergize with the builds that players will be able to create. In my experience with this mechanic, all the upgrades you choose will always have their own leveled upgrades, and the additional power-ups that you can choose from all work together.

I found myself mostly leaning towards fire, shock, and time-based enhancements, but there are enough choices of upgrades that prevent your runs from being stale. In addition to the power-ups, you’ll often run across trinkets that can enhance your characters and can improve things such as decreasing the amount of damage you’ll receive, increasing your luck stat, and much more.

This game has a perfect combination of art and music

Everyone from the lead art director and the whole art and animation team of Absolum has such a wonderful vision that it is so engrossing, and playtime with this game is that much more enjoyable. I was in constant awe every time I entered areas I already experienced, down to the line works, the depth of color, and the models used for every aspect of the art direction.

While every area in the game is stunningly designed, the biggest standout to me is the area known as Yeldrim. Yeldrim is the area that incorporates death and necromancy. It is the most intricately designed section of the entire game with mist, tombstones, and the undead. This is an area of the game I did not experience until after a few runs.

Most games are enhanced by their accompanying soundtracks, with Absolum being no exception. The music in this game is stunningly created by the game’s composer, Gareth Coker, who crafted one of my favorite soundtracks, let alone video game scores, that I have heard thus far in the decades that I’ve been playing games.

Alongside Coker, there are guest composers such as Mick Gordon, Yuka Kitamura, and more that bring an additional flair to the game’s already wonderful score.

In my top three tracks of the game, the areas that really stand out for me are the ones for the old mines, the green maze, and the aforementioned island of Yeldrim. Even right now as I write this review, my mind is fascinated just by thinking about the combination of art design and music.

Absolum is an unforgettable experience

I really do feel that the current landscape of video games is better now than it has been in a decade, with so many games with smaller scopes that provide an unforgettable experience, and Absolum is one of those games that truly delivers.

If you’re playing the game and you feel like it’s too easy or too difficult, there are assist options to either decrease or increase the damage received and the damage you do to enemies, making the whole experience customizable.

One final thing to note is that in your first run you will not be able to go through everything that this game offers. There are hidden treasures, alternate paths, and even secret bosses that truly make every run feel different.

My rating for this game is: 5/5

The developers are really onto something with Absolum, with its beautifully crafted world and experience. I would dare say that this roguelite beat-’em-up is probably my favorite of the past two years.

Do I recommend Absolum? Absolutely yes! If you’re looking for fun action and have a friend or loved one to bring on this adventure, I say go for it. Absolum is an incredibly fun game, and I look forward to seeing what additional content has been hinted at by the developers at the time of writing this review.

