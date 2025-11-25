6 min read

Simon the Sorcerer: Origins isn’t just a throwback to your childhood. It’s a carefully revisited origin story of a beloved 1990s adventure franchise. What immediately hits you is the feeling of warmth and love that developers put into mixing classic point-and-click mechanics with modern mechanics to bring back Simon the Sorcerer. As a game, it feels familiar in structure and vibe, but it’s changed in ways that make it accessible to both longtime fans and new players.

The game is set in an almost cartoon-like style and has some qualities that are very much in the spirit of late-90s animations, but everything runs in real time and feels smooth. This is a game that knows where it came from but also where it wants to go. Even though it’s an origin story that serves as a prequel, you can feel the similar vibes and story moments that were in the game 20 years ago.

[Note: While I am reviewing this game independently and honestly, it should be noted that it has been provided to me by Smallthing Studios for the purpose of this review. Warning: Light spoilers from the game are below!]

Story of Simon the Sorcerer: Origins

In Origins, Simon is introduced not as a cocky, wisecracking sorcerer but as a moody teenager on the brink of change, trying to grow up. He’s just moved to a new town with his family, goes to a new school, lives in a new house, has new problems, and more. Before he can settle, a mysterious prophecy drags him into a strange and magical realm. That setup allows the story to explore both the ordinary and the extraordinary parts of your journey by trying to figure out why you’re in this world, while another part is piecing together the purpose of the prophecy.

The writing leans heavily towards expressing Simon’s signature sarcasm from the original games. His micro-expressions, funny words, fourth-wall cracks, and observation skills create a familiar scenery to the one from previous games.

But there are also more serious moments of vulnerability, especially when Simon confronts the weight of destiny and fear. Fear that everyone of us had at some point that we don’t belong anywhere and will be alone.

As funny and warm as this story is, it’s not flawless. I’d have to point out that a few of the jokes feel too lazy or even recycled. Background characters don’t always have the depth they deserve, and in certain side quests or interactions seem poorly written or even abandoned throughout the whole process of writing the story.

Despite that, the emotional parts of having a family, mother-son tension, confusing prophecies, and Simon’s doubts all give the story enough moments to create some connection with a player. Even though this narrative doesn’t just rely on humor to carry it, there’s a character evolution hidden somewhere in there. You can see how this version of Simon will eventually become the stubborn, snarky sorcerer we know from the original games.

Gameplay, puzzles, and ease of play

The gameplay in Simon the Sorcerer Origins is clearly built for fans of traditional adventures. It’s really easy to play. You click and you move Simon around 2D sceneries, pick up objects, talk to NPCs, combine/craft inventory items, and use spells. All of it feels very much in the vibe of the classic point-and-clicks and the first Simon the Sorcerer games.

Still, experimentation with the mechanics and puzzles was a key part of this game. Many puzzles reward you for thinking outside the box. You have to try to find the answer, and you will be rewarded. Everything must be done with perfect timing.

One of the most interesting modern additions to the mechanics is the spellcasting system. Simon can learn and cast spells that alter the state of objects, open new paths, or change how things interact with each other. It adds a sort of satisfying, magical twist to the game. There are also wearable items for your inventory, like hats, robes, etc. On the other side, we have difficult puzzles, which are a part of the overall gameplay throughout the story.

The logic of those puzzles can sometimes feel very rough or too simple. The game doesn’t offer an in-built hint system, which means you might need to spend some time figuring out what to do. But even with all of it, the overall effect of the game is charming. It’s a mid-game, but the art direction consistently captures that ’90s adventure feel, which compensates a lot.

Connections to the main Simon the Sorcerer games

One of the standout qualities of Origins is how it connects to the wider Simon the Sorcerer saga. Because it is a prequel, the game must tread carefully. All it has to do is feel true to the spirit and embrace the essence of the original games without being too nostalgic for fans to the point of parody. The developers decided to go into the tone that made the early games iconic. They’ve decided to bring back Simon’s sarcastic inner monologue, weird takes on fantasy tropes, and fourth-wall humor.

But rather than simply reusing old jokes, Origins tries to expand Simon’s backstory and explain how he came to be the wizard we eventually meet in the 1993 original first game. For longtime fans, there are moments of recognition. The voice actor Chris Barrie returns, which helps ground Simon’s younger self in the series’ legacy. He is even joined by the music legend Rick Astley as a part of the special guests appearing in the game.

What’s also interesting is that you don’t have to know or play in the old Simon the Sorcerer games to enjoy Origins. Its narrative is sufficiently self-contained that new players can jump in without feeling lost or feeling the need to understand every single thing.

The prequel structure gives it space to build emotional stakes and show Simon’s fears, his relationships or his emotional growth in a way that feels both nostalgic and meaningful, without undermining or changing the story/development from the other games.

Final thoughts on Simon the Sorcerer: Origins

Simon the Sorcerer: Origins is a thoughtful game that tries to preserve the love for the original games and tries something new. But this game is a prequel that doesn’t just hit those nostalgia bits, but actively uses them for most of the game. It doesn’t shy away from using the challenging old-school puzzle designs just like in the original. And that’s its greatest strength and its biggest risk.

For players who grew up clicking around in the era of point-clicking games, this will be an enjoyable, childhood-like, rewarding experience. For others, the lack of modern mechanics and the sometimes weird logic may feel frustrating as well as boring.

This is not a perfect game. It has pacing issues, some mechanics feel heavily underused, and it has moments where the narrative feels poor or even underdeveloped. But even with these flaws, Origins stands as a nice look back on your childhood and a reason to just try this game. I

t may not redefine what an adventure game can be, even with its point-and-click mechanics, but for its worth, the reimagining of Simon’s beginnings as this weird and funny origin story stays true to the classic of the original games.

My rating for this game: 3/5

If you’re someone who missed the golden age of point-and-click, or you’re a Simon the Sorcerer fan wondering how this world began and what his story is, Simon the Sorcerer: Origins is absolutely worth your time. It’s a bit clunky, doesn’t have an exceptional story, and is short, but it’s a return to form and a story that earns its place in Simon’s legacy.

