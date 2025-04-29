Share this with a friend!

Here’s the third part of our April 2025 Q&A. This time, I answer questions from our Patreon & Discord members about Marvel Studios upcoming Vision series, Young Avengers/Challengers, as well as about running my own website, and keeping a positive work environment there, my favorite current films and shows, and more!

Currently, only Patreon members or certain members with roles on our Discord will have access to ask questions for the next Q&A when that channel is open. Questions and answers may have been lightly edited below for brevity, grammar and spelling.

Vision

KenKraftNV: Hey Lizzie, thanks for doing this. Here are my two questions: For Vision, is it going to be more West Coast Avengers or the Tom King series inspired? In the series, I know we are all expecting to meet “Tommy” but given that Vision has no “Hex” memories, how will they make it make sense if we do come across Tommy?

Lizzie Hill: From what we understand, it’s a bit of both, but it’s more original than most of the previous MCU shows, so it won’t follow a direct storyline like some of the rest.

Young Avengers/Champions

YAH: Hi Lizzie, thanks for doing this. Do you expect Wiccan to be in Doomsday, or do you think he will sit that one out to appear only in Champions/Secret Wars instead (not sure which comes first)?

Lizzie Hill: Not 100% sure on that, but there’s a chance he’s there.

YAH: When do you think Marvel will finally give us the beautiful, needed queer relationship of Wiccan and Hulkling? They’ve introduced one half, of course, but they seem to be taking their time with Teddy.

Lizzie Hill: Yes, this is happening, and it will be coming in the next saga when we delve more into the space portion of the MCU moving forward.

SaltyTrog: Hello Lizzie! Two preguntas as the kids say. Is there any word on if the Champions will remain a team in any way or are we going to see loyalties split along sides like Kamala and the X-Men, Kate with the West Coast Avengers, etc?

Lizzie Hill: We don’t think they’ll split. It’ll be more like the Avengers. Be together for a while, go off on solo adventures, then come back.

Liam | Kate Bishop Fan: Thanks for this doing this, Lizzie. Will Kate Bishop or Kamala show up at some point in Ironheart to recruit Riri to the champions/YA?

Lizzie Hill: I can’t say at this time. Sorry.

Miscellaneous DC questions

Titan: Lizzie! Because everyone else is asking about Marvel, here are some DC questions! Supergirl is filming, Clayface and Sgt. Rock are about to film. In your opinion, which DC Studios movie do you think would be closest to going into production after that?

Any leads that you’re following on castings for DC Studios projects? If not, what’s a reported casting that you’re excited for?

Lizzie Hill: I’m afraid I haven’t been following the new DC studios productions closely enough to comment or guess about what might come next. Sorry. I am excited for Superman and Supergirl, however, and I like what I’ve seen so far for Superman.

For exciting casting, my dad and I have enjoyed watching The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel together, and so getting to see Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, we’re pretty excited for, as she seems like perfect casting. There is a Margot Kidder quality about her, I think, so it should be fun and maybe a little nostalgic.

daofeiboy: Any intel you can talk to us on the future of the James Gunn’s DCU?

Lizzie Hill: See above answer… I’ll just say I hope Gunn and the other directors and high ups involved have the patience to create a solid foundation for his DCU, so it might be able to last as long as their rival Marvel Studios has with the MCU.

Miscellaneous Marvel Studios questions

RedGyarados2010: Hey Lizzie! What’s one character you’re excited to see adapted in the MCU in the future? Have you heard anything you’d like to share about upcoming Marvel Animation projects?

Lizzie Hill: All we can say right now is, from what we’ve heard, X-Men ‘97 season 2 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 are going to be wonderful.

Theor: Do Coulson and Quake have a chance of being seen again in the MCU?

Lizzie Hill: Maybe

rapsfan: What are the key things marvel seems to be taking from the Hickman saga?

Lizzie Hill: To quote Alex, “Everything.” That’s all I can say for now.

rapsfan: Anything you can tell us about Wonder Man?

Lizzie Hill: We have nothing we can share currently about Wonder Man, except that the stunt and camera work is really good.

SaltyTrog: Hello Lizzie! Is Scott still on track for the great ant hill in the sky as was hinted at months ago, and if so, any ideas on what the reaction could be for his family and coworkers?

Lizzie Hill: No comment. But personally, I hope that doesn’t happen anytime soon. It would be heartbreaking.

aspksss (Alex): Hi Lizzie, I’m so glad you had the opportunity to answer our questions! What can you tell us about Death? Will Rio return? After Agatha All Along, I would really like to see a fairly powerful character in the foreseeable future.

Lizzie Hill: We’ve heard she’ll be back.

aspksss (Alex): Can you tell us about your 3 favorite characters from MCU, and what attracts you to them? I’m very interested to know.

Lizzie Hill: Loki and Bucky first and largely because the actors really took those roles and brought something special to it. They both brought a humanity to the roles in ways that maybe other actors couldn’t have, and I was really drawn to them and their stories. And they’re both attractive actors as well, of course, but there are lots of “pretty people” in the MCU, Tom Hiddleston and Sebastian Stan have both done fantastic jobs with those roles, I’ve been on board with them from the beginning, and I’ve loved seeing them be recognized more and more, outside of Marvel films as very talented actors.



For a third… Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, is a delightful breath of fresh air and Iman Vellani has down a wonderful job with her character so far.

Alex S: Are there any plans to introduce Gwen Stacy and/or Spider Gwen in the MCU anytime soon (not the Spider-verse version, I mean an all-new character)?

Lizzie Hill: There’s the YFNSM version. Outside of that, we’ll see.

Alex Perez: First off, hi! First time caller. How are you doing on this fine afternoon? And secondly, is there any storyline in particular you would like Marvel to do or continue in the future of the MCU?

Lizzie Hill: I’m doing fine so far today, sir, but I’m eagerly awaiting you to come back and do these Q&As. As for your second question, as I mentioned in the last Q&A post, I started reading X-Men comics around when Rachel Summers showed up, and I think maybe I’d like to see her story played out in some way, rather than repeat the Jean Grey Phoenix storyline in live action again. Or perhaps another character with the Phoenix force would be cool to see? It’s just such a cool looking power/effect in general, it’s a shame to not use it. But they need to use it well.

Harsha Adhikary: Hey, Lizzie! I hope you and Alex are doing well! Will we ever see the Red Skull in the MCU again?

Lizzie Hill: I don’t know. Kind of hope not. I would like to see Arnim Zola, however. But only because I feel like Bucky really owes that guy an ass whooping still.

Manglor: Hi Lizzie, cool to see you taking questions here. Will Nova still retain the original premise DanielRPK reported on that being the Xandarians trying to rebuild Xandar and the Nova Empire after Thanos destroyed it (in Infinity War) when it comes back into production?

Lizzie Hill: We believe so. Also, Annihilus and the Annihilation Wave are coming, and he won’t be a one-off villain. (Dan has reported this previously/recently as well.)

Miscellaneous non Marvel

Dom D*: Hi Lizzie, hope you’re doing well! Which upcoming MCU project are you excited for the most? Any non-Marvel TV/film recommendations? (Trying to expand my watchlist a little).

∀: Hey, I hope you guys are doing well, thank you as always for doing this! 🫶 I don’t have anything super juicy to ask this month, so…! What movie/show are you most excited about this year? Who are your fav characters so far?

Docamazone4: Hey Lizzie, thanks for doing this! Beside MCU and DC, what are your biggest expectations in movies and series this year?

Lizzie Hill: I put these questions together since they’re pretty similar. For the MCU and DC, Thunderbolts* and Superman look good, and I’m looking forward to them. For personal reasons, I’m hoping my Dad’s health stays stable enough, and we get to see Superman together. For live action series, I’m looking forward to, Wednesday season 2 and Peacemaker season 2.

There’s also a couple of slapstick comedies from my youth are being given sequels this year (Naked Gun and Happy Gilmore). I’m looking forward to those. Lord knows, we all need something to laugh about these days.

For anime, I’m looking forward to Spy x Family season 3, and I’m currently kind of obsessed with The Apothecary Diaries. I’m also eagerly awaiting news of another season of Bungo Stray Dogs, an incredible anime series that Alex introduced me to. Other anime series I’ve enjoyed recently include Kaiju No. 8, and Delicious in Dungeon (and many others). Those are fun with some action, adventure and friendship/found family. I’ve also enjoyed My Happy Marriage on Netflix. If you want more of a tear-jerker Cinderella type fantasy story, I recommend it. It’s suuuper pretty, too.

cosmicriver: What are some of your favourite anime films of all time (could be Studio Ghibli or others)?

Lizzie Hill: I haven’t seen a ton of anime films yet (more series). I did watch Howl’s Moving Castle recently and thoroughly enjoyed that. The Imaginary, which I reviewed last year, was well done, and I love Spy x Family, so the Code White movie was lots of fun. I’ve been meaning to try to watch more anime movies, as opposed to series. Let me know if you have any recommendations. I think I tend towards series, however, because I like the ongoing aspect of those.

CamCam: What’s up? This is probably a long shot, but do you have any insight on future Star Wars projects (The Mandalorian and Grogu, Ahsoka season 2, Shawn Levy’s movie, etc.)?

Lizzie Hill: Unfortunately, I don’t currently. Wish I did.

daofeiboy: OMG, Lizzie, I’m so happy we can ask you questions this time! I’ve been hearing for a long time how you were initially a big scooper in this business, so I’m really glad we can circle back to that for a bit! Big respect for you and how you keep your writing business up, running and alive, for so long. 🫡 Okay, so how did you start being a part of the geek sub-culture? Like, was it always Marvel?

Lizzie Hill: My first fandom was Star Wars truly, I was the only little girl in town with a Death Star playset set up next to my Barbie Dreamhouse. I also read Star Wars comics at first, and that eventually led to me picking up some Marvel’s X-Men and DC’s Teen Titans comics. I also was an avid viewer of the old DC shows for Batman, Wonder Woman… and The Incredible Hulk show starring Bill Bixby and Lou Ferrigno. Obviously, this was a few decades ago. Since then, I’ve always been in and out of those fandoms mostly.

I got into “scooping” at the time, back when they were about to film and filming WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I had a strong fondness for Bucky and Sebastian, and started a sort of stan account at first, purely for giggles. That led to looking up stuff about that series as it was filming, and I started to talk to and share information I found out with others and writing a bit. And then eventually, I kind of wanted to start my own website. So there you have it, The Cosmic Circus would not exist without Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes (probably).

cosmicriver: Hi there Lizzie, thank you for giving us the rare opportunity to ask you some questions for this special Q&A! Hope you’re doing well. Just want to ask you some pop culture related questions. 1) Who is a female character in any superhero or fantasy media – movies, shows, games etc, that really inspired you a lot in your formative years?

Lizzie Hill: That would have to be Princess Leia and Wonder Woman. They’re both awesome strong women. Even though, I never understood the Han thing, Leia was independent and intelligent and brave and fierce, and just a great female figure to look up to. Not the typical damsel in distress that was often shown. As for Wonder Woman, I have a distinct memory of playing around at the bus stop and doing the little Lynda Carter twirl to pretend like I was changing into Wonder Woman before school.

Wade: Why did you pick “Cosmic Circus” as the page name, and what other name ideas did you have for the page?

Lizzie Hill: When I was trying to come up with a name for the website, I knew I wanted something with a spacey sound to it, but also fun, and, after some thought, I just felt that “Cosmic Circus” went well together for that and was a good representation of what I thought I wanted to do with a website. “Cosmic” for the space feel of course, as the site was meant to focus on sci-fi and fantasy mostly, and “circus” for both a fun feel and a sense of a variety of subjects that might be written about. On Twitter at the time (and still, unfortunately), thecosmiccircus and cosmiccircus weren’t available, so I went with mycosmiccircus on some of the socials to give it more of a personal feel to the account and site. I must have had other ideas, but I don’t really recall what they were back then. (Almost four years ago now! Wow!)

Vin: Hi Lizzie, day one fan here! For the new people following us, I think it would be great to hear a bit about what it was like to start your own business and how you run the site on a day-to-day basis. What are your favorite memories from the first four years of The Cosmic Circus so far?

Lizzie Hill: Hi! I know you were with me right at the beginning too! It was and is still (at times) a bit scary and exhausting and frustrating running this site, but there’s also been significant benefits for me, such as all the friends I’ve made through the site, and observing how I can influence or have an impact on people positively through the site.

That’s where most “favorite memories” come in. There have been numerous times when personally I have felt very fulfilled by watching how my friends writing/contributing to the site have grown and changed and had lives improved in some cases over time. And in some cases, it’s The Cosmic Circus that has helped them to do that. Sometimes, by presenting them with an opportunity to learn something new, improve their skills (such as in writing, interviewing, podcasting, YouTube), earn money, or get opportunities that they might not have had otherwise.

For example, one of the writers here has gone back to school recently and even felt inspired enough by his writing experience with us to join the University paper as a writer (and is doing really well at school too!). He has said The Cosmic Circus has helped him get to that point.

There’s also John, a talented film critic who has been writing and contributing on YouTube for us, who not that long ago was anxious and thought he couldn’t do a podcast due to his disability. I encouraged him to try by joining The Cosmic Circle podcasts at first, and he’s currently doing great work contributing to our YouTube (with your help, of course, Vin!). That makes me feel really proud to think I’ve helped John find this new platform for him to shine and have his (and your) voices heard.

And then there’s Brian, who has since taken over the Broadway site, (now Boxseatbabes.com). But that is again another really cool thing that I helped start (sprung out of this website), that gave someone an outlet to do something they love, and have opportunities they might not have had without The Cosmic Circus. It also provided a platform for LGBTQ+ voices to be heard and uplifted on both sites.

There are other, more personal examples of The Cosmic Circus helping people as well, which I won’t get into. But whenever something like that comes up, I feel very proud to be running this website.

Vin: And secondly, how do you maintain such a positive work culture through the challenges?

Lizzie Hill: I try to remember to treat others as I’d want to be treated, and remember that other people, even the ones you might think you know well, might have difficult things going on at home, or in their background, so try to be compassionate and understanding as much as possible. I try to remember to show that I value other people’s time. I also encourage a sense of family and friendship with my writers/contributors. Perhaps this isn’t typical of a “business” but it’s worked for us, and I don’t think I’d want it any other way.

That’s it for the April 2025 Q&A!

