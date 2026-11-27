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Over the past few years, Chinese developers have increasingly shown they can deliver experiences for European and American gamers that compete with the gaming industry’s most popular projects. Following the huge success of Black Myth: Wukong, another project has arrived, pushing those expectations even further and dominating both the European and American gaming markets. Phantom Blade Zero is a dark martial arts adventure that mixes the elegance of traditional wuxia storytelling with the brutality of supernatural action.

From the moment it was first revealed, Phantom Blade Zero attracted attention through its extraordinary combat demonstrations and its history. Its cinematic sword fights, uniquely directed animations, and seemingly endless combinations of martial arts techniques made it look almost too good to be true. Fortunately, the finished product manages to deliver on that promise.

Phantom Blade Zero is a journey to find peace with yourself in 60 days

The main protagonist of Phantom Blade Zero is Soul, a highly skilled assassin working for a heavily influential organization known as the Order. His life takes a bad turn when he is accused of murdering the organization’s leader. He is betrayed by those he once trusted and is left with a potentially fatal injury to his heart.

Soul finds himself facing an unusual decision. He is offered the choice of restoring his life but without emotions and desires, or to have 60 days to find a permanent cure and get his vengeance. With time running out, he begins a desperate journey through the dangerous world of Wulin, searching for a way to survive while trying to discover the truth behind the conspiracy responsible for his downfall.

It is a relatively straightforward revenge story, but the further we go into the story, the more complicated it becomes. This world is populated by various organizations, martial arts sects, mysterious individuals, and powerful figures whose motivations remain a mystery. Soul’s limited time gives his journey a sense of urgency. The encounters with his former allies and enemies reveal more about the person he was before everything fell apart.

Instead of showing martial artists as noble heroes fighting for justice, Phantom Blade Zero explores a society where anyone who knows how to fight can be just as corrupt and ruthless as those they oppose.

Unfortunately, the storytelling is also one of the game’s most inconsistent elements. Although the main story is easy enough to understand, the larger conspiracy can become difficult to follow, especially when the narrative introduces additional factions and characters without always providing sufficient context in a shorter amount of time.

Nevertheless, the game deserves considerable recognition. The fight and action sequences overall provide a unique take on the genre and give an identity that helps to separate Phantom Blade Zero from other action games in this style.

Soulslike and popular action mechanics are perfectly recreated to give this game a unique experience

If there is one area in which Phantom Blade Zero consistently exceeds expectations, it is gameplay. It is created from several combat system elements that combine into the spectacular choreography of traditional martial arts cinema. Every encounter feels orchestrated around certain movements, timing, and aggression. It is immediately satisfying.

The first thing worth mentioning is that Phantom Blade Zero is not a Soulslike. While it borrows certain familiar ideas, including checkpoints, challenging bosses, and a stamina-related combat mechanic, its overall mechanics are considerably more elevated. We are not constantly restricted by a stamina bar, which means that attacks, dodges, and parries can be performed without us worrying whether we will get hurt or not.

This distinction makes an enormous difference. Combat focuses on constant pressure, with successful parries and well-timed evasions to create opportunities to launch deadly combinations. Breaking an opponent’s Sha-Chi block opens them up to constant attacks.

It is a system that rewards observation, timing, and perfect parries. You can wait for the perfect opportunity to counter an enemy, or you can maintain an aggressive approach and attempt to overwhelm them through carefully executed combinations.

Weapons have individual characteristics, animations, abilities, and upgrade paths, which means that changing your equipment can fundamentally alter how you combat. Some are designed to focus on speed and precision, while others focus on powerful strikes or defensive capabilities.

Phantom Edges are another addition to the weaponry mechanics. These special tools include everything from ranged weapons and explosive devices to shields and more unconventional supernatural equipment. They are not additional attacks designed to make combat look more spectacular. They are to be used carefully and correctly because they can interrupt enemy movements, break blocks, and create scenarios for powerful combinations.

What makes this arsenal particularly enjoyable is how generously the game approaches progression. Weapons can be upgraded to unlock additional properties and abilities. Instead of feeling forced to use a single weapon throughout the entire adventure, we are actively encouraged to discover alternatives that may fit our style.

This is particularly important because different bosses very often demand different approaches, and finding the right combination of equipment can make a difficult encounter considerably more manageable.

When it comes to bosses, this is where Phantom Blade Zero reaches its highest level of quality. Bosses have individual attack patterns, unique mechanics, multiple phases, and unusual animations that make every confrontation feel like a carefully choreographed martial arts cinematic performance.

Some encounters are focused on precision and counterattacks, while others demand a more aggressive approach or clever use of the available equipment. The constant introduction of new opponents helps you learn more about the mechanics, but it also keeps things fresh and not boring.

Outside the battles, exploration is another reason to appreciate this world. Phantom Blade Zero features interconnected regions full of hidden paths, side encounters, additional equipment, and curious storytelling.

Although it is not an entirely open-world experience, its larger environments provide enough freedom to encourage curiosity and to gather the rewards for exploration. Exploring beyond the main objective can reveal secret bosses, valuable upgrades, and even optional areas that considerably expand the adventure.

Also check out: Black Myth: Wukong Game Review: Tough and Rewarding Journey In Itself

Phantom Blade Zero game score and final thoughts

Phantom Blade Zero is an impressive achievement and one of the most enjoyable action games released in 2026. Its success lies in understanding that spectacular combat needs more than impressive and unique animations. It requires responsiveness, variety, meaningful progression, and encounters that constantly give us new reasons to experiment and push forward.

By combining an excellent weapon system with cinematic martial arts choreography and unique boss battles, we’ve got a game that provides us with an experience that can stand alongside some of the best games of this year.

The narrative occasionally struggles under the weight of its ambition, but the overall storytelling decisions are paced well, and they don’t break or shatter the experience. More importantly, Phantom Blade Zero has its own identity. It focuses on and uses familiar elements from several successful action games, but it does not allow those influences to change the soul of the game.

Instead, the game constantly helps us to embrace the fantasy of becoming an exceptionally skilled martial artist. Phantom Blade Zero may not get everything right, but at its best, it becomes remarkably difficult to put the controller down until you’ve spent several hours in a single session and feel satisfied.

Game Title: Phantom Blade Zero

Developer/Publisher: S-Game

Genre(s): Action/Role-Playing

Version Being Reviewed: PC

Also Available to Play on: PlayStation 5

Release Date/Year: October 29, 2026

Reviewer’s Score: 4.5 out of 5 stars

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