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John and Vin are back talking about the films Obsession and The Furious, both of which John was able to see at the Dallas International Film Festival earlier this year. Vin also chats about films he saw at the Timeless Film Festival Warsaw. Lastly, they talk briefly about revisiting the Back to the Future films after a movie marathon.

The Timeless Film Festival Warsaw that Vin attended was the 3rd annual edition. They focus on old international classic films, and this year they did a special section on “Giallo” which are stylized Italian horror films mainly around the 1970s.

Vin spoke about three directors of the following films:

Mario Bava

Black Sabbath (1963)

Blood and Black Lace (1964)

(1963) (1964) Dario Argento

Deep Red (1975)

Suspiria (1977)

Tenebrae (1982)

(1975) (1977) (1982) Lucio Fulci

A Lizard in a Woman’s Skin (1971)

For John’s written reviews of Obsession and The Furious, visit the links below.

Watch or listen in to their conversation below, on YouTube (@TheCosmicCircus), or find us most places podcasts are available as Cosmic Circus Podcasts. Please like and subscribe to our podcast and YouTube channel to help us build our following on the platforms!

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Timestamps for reviews of Obsession, The Furious at the Dallas International Film Festival and Gaillo Horror Cinema at the Timeless Film Festival

00:00 – Intro

01:35 – Obsession (2026) movie review

(2026) movie review 09:25 – The Furious (2026) movie review

(2026) movie review 15:16 – Timeless Film Festival and Gaillo Horror Cinema reviews and discussion

27:45 – Revisiting the Back to the Future movies after a marathon of the films

movies after a marathon of the films 30:20 – Outros

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